Editor's choice
A Palestinian woman paints a mural, depicting a masked Palestinian holding a knife, in support of Palestinians committing stabbing attacks against Israelis, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Tibetan prayer flags flutter above the Larung valley and its Larung Wuming Buddhist Institute, located some 3700 to 4000 meters above the sea level in remote Sertar county, Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China October 30,...more
A fisherman throws a fish during the traditional carp haul in the village of Smrzov, near the south Bohemian town of Trebon, Czech Republic, November 2, 2015. The annual carp harvest started in late October, ahead of the upcoming Christmas season....more
People take pictures and videos as the first C919 passenger jet made by the Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (Comac) is pulled out from behind a curtain during a news conference at the company's factory in Shanghai, China November 2, 2015. Comac...more
Farmer Zhang Xianping rides his pig "Big Precious" during an interview with the media, in Zhangjiakou, Hebei province, China, November 2, 2015. Zhang, a pig breeder, instead of killing it, decided to keep the two-year-old "Big Precious" as pet when...more
A man and snow-covered trees are reflected in Lake Louise as he take a "selfie" photograph in Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A man gestures as he tries to save a vehicle swept away by flood waters in Yemen's island of Socotra November 2, 2015. A rare tropical cyclone packing hurricane-force winds killed three people and injured scores on the Yemeni island of Socotra on...more
An Air Force officer opens the door of Air Force One as President Barack Obama arrives at Joint Base Andrews from New Jersey and New York, in Maryland November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
City workers cross the Millennium footbridge over the River Thames on a misty morning in London, Britain, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Migrants wait for transport to Slovenia after they registered at a new winter refugee camp in Slavonski Brod, Croatia, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A Thai volunteer adjusts a skull of unclaimed body after it was dug out from a graveyard during a mass exhumation at Poh Teck Tung Foundation Cemetery in Samut Sakhon province, Thailand November 3, 2015. Human remains from 3,890 unclaimed bodies have...more
Orthodox Jewish men try to cross Bedford Avenue in the Williamsburg, Brooklyn neighborhood in front of former professional road racing cyclist Laurent Jalabert (runner in black) of France, during the 2015 New York City Marathon in New York, November...more
School girls are seen walking to school early in the morning along a street of Kano, Nigeria November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Migrants sit around a fire as they wait to cross the Austrian border in Spielfeld near the village of Sentilj, Slovenia, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Revelers with their bodies and faces painted attend the "Zombie Walk" parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A demonstrating French tobacconist wearing a white mask attends a protest in front of the Mutualite meeting hall in Paris, France, November 2, 2015. France's tobacconists are protesting plans to force cigarette companies to use plain, unbranded...more
The widow of police officer Dave Phillips, Jennifer, and their daughter Abigail leave after his funeral service at Liverpool Anglican Cathedral, in Liverpool, Britain November 2, 2015. Phillips was killed when he was struck by a car whilst on duty....more
President Barack Obama delivers remarks after attending a round-table meeting at Rutgers University Law & Justice Center in Newark, New Jersey, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A boy runs past graves during All Saints Day at the cemetery of San Fernando in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain November 1, 2015. Catholics mark All Saints Day by visiting the cemeteries and graves of deceased relatives and friends. ...more
Watts, 18 months old, sleeps outside the Houses of Parliament during a Fire Brigade Union protest in central London, Britain November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
An Israeli medic wheels away an injured woman from the scene of a stabbing in Rishon Lezion near Tel Aviv, Israel November 2, 2015. A 19-year-old Palestinian from the West Bank city of Hebron stabbed three people in the Tel Aviv suburb of Rishon...more
Members of the media and workers from Israel's antiquity authority stand at a site that archaeologists say contains the remnants of an ancient Greek fortress, outside the walled Old City of Jerusalem November 3, 2015. After a century of searching,...more
Yamaha Motor Co Ltd displays the company's prototype model of a motorcycle riding robot 'MOTOBOT Ver. 1' at the 44th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan, November 2, 2015. Japanese motorcycle manufacturer Yamaha Motor showcased an autonomous 'robot...more
A winter swimmer swims in icy water after breaking part of the frozen surface of the Amur river, in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, China, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Ferrymen wait to to take passengers across the river in Yangon, Myanmar, November 3, 2015. Myanmar will hold its historic general election on November 8. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.