Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Nov 6, 2015 | 12:50am IST

Editor's choice

A resident rides his bicycle near what activists said was an exploded cluster bomb shell in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A resident rides his bicycle near what activists said was an exploded cluster bomb shell in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
A resident rides his bicycle near what activists said was an exploded cluster bomb shell in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
1 / 28
Participants in costume hold burning torches and crosses as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England November 5, 2015. The processions and bonfire mark the uncovering of Guy Fawkes' "Gunpowder Plot" to blow up the Houses of Parliament in 1605, and commemorates the memory of Lewes' seventeen Protestant martyrs. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Participants in costume hold burning torches and crosses as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England November 5, 2015. The processions and bonfire mark the uncovering of Guy Fawkes'...more

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
Participants in costume hold burning torches and crosses as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England November 5, 2015. The processions and bonfire mark the uncovering of Guy Fawkes' "Gunpowder Plot" to blow up the Houses of Parliament in 1605, and commemorates the memory of Lewes' seventeen Protestant martyrs. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
2 / 28
An operator hangs from the frame of his Ferris wheel as he inspects it before letting customers take a ride at a fair on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

An operator hangs from the frame of his Ferris wheel as he inspects it before letting customers take a ride at a fair on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
An operator hangs from the frame of his Ferris wheel as he inspects it before letting customers take a ride at a fair on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Close
3 / 28
A Syrian refugee holds a baby at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 5, 2015. Greece's prime minister conceded on Thursday that the country was unable to cope with the thousands of migrants arriving daily on its shores, just days after saying that he was shamed by Europe's handling of the crisis. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A Syrian refugee holds a baby at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 5, 2015. Greece's prime minister conceded on Thursday that the country was unable to cope with the thousands of migrants arriving daily on its shores, just...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
A Syrian refugee holds a baby at the port of Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 5, 2015. Greece's prime minister conceded on Thursday that the country was unable to cope with the thousands of migrants arriving daily on its shores, just days after saying that he was shamed by Europe's handling of the crisis. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
4 / 28
A tunnel in the East Side Access project, more than 15 stories beneath Midtown Manhattan where workers are building a new terminal for the Long Island Railroad, the United States' busiest commuter rail system, is seen during a media tour of the site in New York, November 4, 2015. Two enormous caverns, each several city blocks long, will house eight tracks and platforms, serving an estimated 162,000 customers a day, officials from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said during a tour of the planned station on Wednesday. A $10.2 billion project, known as East Side Access, will divert some Long Island Railroad trains from their current terminus at overcrowded Pennsylvania Station on the West Side to Grand Central. It will shorten riders' commute to New York by 30 to 40 minutes a day, said Michael Horodniceanu, who heads up capital construction for the MTA. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A tunnel in the East Side Access project, more than 15 stories beneath Midtown Manhattan where workers are building a new terminal for the Long Island Railroad, the United States' busiest commuter rail system, is seen during a media tour of the site...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
A tunnel in the East Side Access project, more than 15 stories beneath Midtown Manhattan where workers are building a new terminal for the Long Island Railroad, the United States' busiest commuter rail system, is seen during a media tour of the site in New York, November 4, 2015. Two enormous caverns, each several city blocks long, will house eight tracks and platforms, serving an estimated 162,000 customers a day, officials from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said during a tour of the planned station on Wednesday. A $10.2 billion project, known as East Side Access, will divert some Long Island Railroad trains from their current terminus at overcrowded Pennsylvania Station on the West Side to Grand Central. It will shorten riders' commute to New York by 30 to 40 minutes a day, said Michael Horodniceanu, who heads up capital construction for the MTA. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
5 / 28
The scene of a cargo airplane that crashed after take-off near Juba Airport in South Sudan November 4, 2015. A Russian-built cargo plane carrying some passengers crashed on Wednesday after taking off from the airport in South Sudan's capital, killing at least 41 people who were on board and others on the ground, an official and a Reuters witness said. REUTERS/Stringer

The scene of a cargo airplane that crashed after take-off near Juba Airport in South Sudan November 4, 2015. A Russian-built cargo plane carrying some passengers crashed on Wednesday after taking off from the airport in South Sudan's capital, killing...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
The scene of a cargo airplane that crashed after take-off near Juba Airport in South Sudan November 4, 2015. A Russian-built cargo plane carrying some passengers crashed on Wednesday after taking off from the airport in South Sudan's capital, killing at least 41 people who were on board and others on the ground, an official and a Reuters witness said. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 28
Backers of a proposed initiative in California create a display of their concept at a news conference in San Diego, California November 4, 2015. The group will collect signatures from the general public in the hope of requiring lawmakers to display on their clothing their top 10 campaign contributors while acting in any official capacity. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Backers of a proposed initiative in California create a display of their concept at a news conference in San Diego, California November 4, 2015. The group will collect signatures from the general public in the hope of requiring lawmakers to display...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Backers of a proposed initiative in California create a display of their concept at a news conference in San Diego, California November 4, 2015. The group will collect signatures from the general public in the hope of requiring lawmakers to display on their clothing their top 10 campaign contributors while acting in any official capacity. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
7 / 28
Canada's new Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to the crowd outside Rideau Hall after the government's swearing-in ceremony in Ottawa, November 4, 2015. Liberal leader Trudeau named a young, ethnically diverse and gender-equal cabinet on Wednesday as he was sworn into office as Canada's 23rd prime minister, marking the end of nearly a decade of Conservative rule. Trudeau, 43, kicked off his majority government with some controversy with his decision to name an equal number of men and women to a slimmed-down cabinet, the first time gender parity has been achieved in Canada's team of ministers. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Canada's new Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to the crowd outside Rideau Hall after the government's swearing-in ceremony in Ottawa, November 4, 2015. Liberal leader Trudeau named a young, ethnically diverse and gender-equal cabinet on Wednesday...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Canada's new Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to the crowd outside Rideau Hall after the government's swearing-in ceremony in Ottawa, November 4, 2015. Liberal leader Trudeau named a young, ethnically diverse and gender-equal cabinet on Wednesday as he was sworn into office as Canada's 23rd prime minister, marking the end of nearly a decade of Conservative rule. Trudeau, 43, kicked off his majority government with some controversy with his decision to name an equal number of men and women to a slimmed-down cabinet, the first time gender parity has been achieved in Canada's team of ministers. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Close
8 / 28
Palestinian protesters look at Israeli troops during clashes following a protest demanding Israel return the bodies of Palestinians who allegedly stabbed Israelis, in the West Bank city of Hebron November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Palestinian protesters look at Israeli troops during clashes following a protest demanding Israel return the bodies of Palestinians who allegedly stabbed Israelis, in the West Bank city of Hebron November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Palestinian protesters look at Israeli troops during clashes following a protest demanding Israel return the bodies of Palestinians who allegedly stabbed Israelis, in the West Bank city of Hebron November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
9 / 28
Lina Sergie Attar is reflected in a mirror on a wall at her home in Lake Forest, Illinois, October 25, 2015. Syrian-American Lina Sergie Attar, a mother of two, has a spare bedroom in her suburban Chicago home, which she would like to use to host a Syrian refugee family. But like many Syrian-Americans willing to pay out of their own pockets to care for resettled refugees directly, she cannot. For although the United States has promised to resettle at least 10,000 Syrian refugees in the coming year, this can only happen through government channels at present, prompting calls for change as the refugee crisis escalates. REUTERS/Jim Young

Lina Sergie Attar is reflected in a mirror on a wall at her home in Lake Forest, Illinois, October 25, 2015. Syrian-American Lina Sergie Attar, a mother of two, has a spare bedroom in her suburban Chicago home, which she would like to use to host a...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Lina Sergie Attar is reflected in a mirror on a wall at her home in Lake Forest, Illinois, October 25, 2015. Syrian-American Lina Sergie Attar, a mother of two, has a spare bedroom in her suburban Chicago home, which she would like to use to host a Syrian refugee family. But like many Syrian-Americans willing to pay out of their own pockets to care for resettled refugees directly, she cannot. For although the United States has promised to resettle at least 10,000 Syrian refugees in the coming year, this can only happen through government channels at present, prompting calls for change as the refugee crisis escalates. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
10 / 28
Cows are seen in this aerial view on a deforested plot of the Amazon rainforest near Rio Pardo, in the district of Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 3, 2015. The town of Rio Pardo, a settlement of about 4,000 people in the Amazon rainforest, rises where only jungle stood less than a quarter of a century ago. Loggers first cleared the forest followed by ranchers and farmers, then small merchants and prospectors. Brazil's government has stated a goal of eliminating illegal deforestation, but enforcing the law in remote corners like Rio Pardo is far from easy. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Cows are seen in this aerial view on a deforested plot of the Amazon rainforest near Rio Pardo, in the district of Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 3, 2015. The town of Rio Pardo, a settlement of about 4,000 people in the Amazon...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Cows are seen in this aerial view on a deforested plot of the Amazon rainforest near Rio Pardo, in the district of Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 3, 2015. The town of Rio Pardo, a settlement of about 4,000 people in the Amazon rainforest, rises where only jungle stood less than a quarter of a century ago. Loggers first cleared the forest followed by ranchers and farmers, then small merchants and prospectors. Brazil's government has stated a goal of eliminating illegal deforestation, but enforcing the law in remote corners like Rio Pardo is far from easy. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
11 / 28
Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush gets off his campaign bus to attend a round-table discussion with law enforcement at the Hillsborough County Sherriff's Office in Goffstown, New Hampshire, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush gets off his campaign bus to attend a round-table discussion with law enforcement at the Hillsborough County Sherriff's Office in Goffstown, New Hampshire, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush gets off his campaign bus to attend a round-table discussion with law enforcement at the Hillsborough County Sherriff's Office in Goffstown, New Hampshire, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Close
12 / 28
Britain's Prince Charles reacts after a large bumblebee briefly landed on the Prince's pants and flew away as he handles a native tuatara lizard during a visit to the Orokonui Eco sanctuary with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, near Dunedin, New Zealand, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gerard O'Brien/Pool

Britain's Prince Charles reacts after a large bumblebee briefly landed on the Prince's pants and flew away as he handles a native tuatara lizard during a visit to the Orokonui Eco sanctuary with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, near Dunedin, New...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Britain's Prince Charles reacts after a large bumblebee briefly landed on the Prince's pants and flew away as he handles a native tuatara lizard during a visit to the Orokonui Eco sanctuary with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, near Dunedin, New Zealand, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gerard O'Brien/Pool
Close
13 / 28
Actor Liam Hemsworth runs to Jennifer Lawrence as they arrive for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2" in Berlin, Germany, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Actor Liam Hemsworth runs to Jennifer Lawrence as they arrive for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2" in Berlin, Germany, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Actor Liam Hemsworth runs to Jennifer Lawrence as they arrive for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2" in Berlin, Germany, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
14 / 28
Russian artist Maria Gasanova (L) works on her "The Alive Painting" art work during the Art Krasnoyarsk annual festival in Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Russian artist Maria Gasanova (L) works on her "The Alive Painting" art work during the Art Krasnoyarsk annual festival in Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Russian artist Maria Gasanova (L) works on her "The Alive Painting" art work during the Art Krasnoyarsk annual festival in Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
15 / 28
Myanmar's National League for Democracy Party leader Aung San Suu Kyi speaks to media about the upcoming general elections, during a news conference at her home in Yangon November 5, 2015. Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi said on Thursday she would be "above the president" if her party wins a historic election on Nov. 8, defying a constitutional ban on becoming head of state herself. The general election is the first since a quasi-civilian government took power in 2011 after nearly 50 years of a military dictatorship, and is widely regarded as a referendum on Myanmar's reform process. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Myanmar's National League for Democracy Party leader Aung San Suu Kyi speaks to media about the upcoming general elections, during a news conference at her home in Yangon November 5, 2015. Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi said on Thursday...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Myanmar's National League for Democracy Party leader Aung San Suu Kyi speaks to media about the upcoming general elections, during a news conference at her home in Yangon November 5, 2015. Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi said on Thursday she would be "above the president" if her party wins a historic election on Nov. 8, defying a constitutional ban on becoming head of state herself. The general election is the first since a quasi-civilian government took power in 2011 after nearly 50 years of a military dictatorship, and is widely regarded as a referendum on Myanmar's reform process. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
16 / 28
Breeder Siegfried Marth rounds up a gaggle of geese in a pasture in Strem in Austria's Burgenland province, November 4, 2015. Marth is raising some 700 geese organically for the traditional 'Martin Goose' (Martini Gansl) dinner in celebration of St. Martin each year. The feast of St. Martin of Tours (also called "Martini") marks the time when new wines are tasted, cattle are butchered and geese are at their prime. This feast is celebrated in German-speaking Europe on November 11 usually with a roast goose. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Breeder Siegfried Marth rounds up a gaggle of geese in a pasture in Strem in Austria's Burgenland province, November 4, 2015. Marth is raising some 700 geese organically for the traditional 'Martin Goose' (Martini Gansl) dinner in celebration of St....more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Breeder Siegfried Marth rounds up a gaggle of geese in a pasture in Strem in Austria's Burgenland province, November 4, 2015. Marth is raising some 700 geese organically for the traditional 'Martin Goose' (Martini Gansl) dinner in celebration of St. Martin each year. The feast of St. Martin of Tours (also called "Martini") marks the time when new wines are tasted, cattle are butchered and geese are at their prime. This feast is celebrated in German-speaking Europe on November 11 usually with a roast goose. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Close
17 / 28
Wingsuit flyer contestants practice ahead of a competition in Zhaotong, Yunnan province, China November 4, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Wingsuit flyer contestants practice ahead of a competition in Zhaotong, Yunnan province, China November 4, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Wingsuit flyer contestants practice ahead of a competition in Zhaotong, Yunnan province, China November 4, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
18 / 28
Lindsay Becker, representing the U.S., poses in a national dress during the 55th Miss International Beauty Pageant in Tokyo, Japan, November 5, 2015. Representatives of 70 countries and regions from all over the world took part in the annual beauty contest. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Lindsay Becker, representing the U.S., poses in a national dress during the 55th Miss International Beauty Pageant in Tokyo, Japan, November 5, 2015. Representatives of 70 countries and regions from all over the world took part in the annual beauty...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Lindsay Becker, representing the U.S., poses in a national dress during the 55th Miss International Beauty Pageant in Tokyo, Japan, November 5, 2015. Representatives of 70 countries and regions from all over the world took part in the annual beauty contest. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
19 / 28
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Patriarch of Moscow and all Russia Kirill and Bishop of Yegoryevsk Tikhon (Shevkunov) visit the exhibition "Orthodox Russia. My History. From Great Turmoils to Great Victory" on National Unity Day in Moscow, Russia November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Patriarch of Moscow and all Russia Kirill and Bishop of Yegoryevsk Tikhon (Shevkunov) visit the exhibition "Orthodox Russia. My History. From Great Turmoils to Great Victory" on National Unity Day in Moscow,...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Patriarch of Moscow and all Russia Kirill and Bishop of Yegoryevsk Tikhon (Shevkunov) visit the exhibition "Orthodox Russia. My History. From Great Turmoils to Great Victory" on National Unity Day in Moscow, Russia November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Close
20 / 28
Israeli soldiers take part in a night-time drill on the shore of the Mediterranean sea near the southern city of Ashdod November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli soldiers take part in a night-time drill on the shore of the Mediterranean sea near the southern city of Ashdod November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Israeli soldiers take part in a night-time drill on the shore of the Mediterranean sea near the southern city of Ashdod November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
21 / 28
U.S. paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division based in Fort Brag, N.C. , participate in a massive airdrop from C-17 Globemaster aircraft as part of the NATO Exercise Trident Juncture 2015 military exercise, NATO's largest joint and combined military exercise in more than a decade, at the San Gregorio training grounds outside Zaragoza, Spain, November 4, 2015. Some 36.000 personnel from more than 35 nations, including all NATO Allies will have participated in Exercise Trident Juncture 2015 which began on 21 October, in Italy, Portugal and Spain, including their adjacent waters and airspace and runs till November 6. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

U.S. paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division based in Fort Brag, N.C. , participate in a massive airdrop from C-17 Globemaster aircraft as part of the NATO Exercise Trident Juncture 2015 military exercise, NATO's largest joint and combined...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
U.S. paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division based in Fort Brag, N.C. , participate in a massive airdrop from C-17 Globemaster aircraft as part of the NATO Exercise Trident Juncture 2015 military exercise, NATO's largest joint and combined military exercise in more than a decade, at the San Gregorio training grounds outside Zaragoza, Spain, November 4, 2015. Some 36.000 personnel from more than 35 nations, including all NATO Allies will have participated in Exercise Trident Juncture 2015 which began on 21 October, in Italy, Portugal and Spain, including their adjacent waters and airspace and runs till November 6. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
22 / 28
A migrant waits for transport at a transit camp in Gevgelija, Macedonia, after entering the country by crossing the border with Greece, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilvovski

A migrant waits for transport at a transit camp in Gevgelija, Macedonia, after entering the country by crossing the border with Greece, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilvovski

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
A migrant waits for transport at a transit camp in Gevgelija, Macedonia, after entering the country by crossing the border with Greece, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilvovski
Close
23 / 28
A lead clown waits backstage before a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai, India, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A lead clown waits backstage before a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai, India, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
A lead clown waits backstage before a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai, India, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
24 / 28
Dentist Christos Naoumis treats a young boy at the Doctors of the World polyclinic in central Athens, Greece, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Dentist Christos Naoumis treats a young boy at the Doctors of the World polyclinic in central Athens, Greece, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Dentist Christos Naoumis treats a young boy at the Doctors of the World polyclinic in central Athens, Greece, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
25 / 28
Rio Pardo, next to Bom Futuro National Forest, during a tropical storm in the district of Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Rio Pardo, next to Bom Futuro National Forest, during a tropical storm in the district of Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Rio Pardo, next to Bom Futuro National Forest, during a tropical storm in the district of Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
26 / 28
People raise"Estelada" flags (Catalan separatist flag) before Champions League group E soccer match between Barcelona and Bate Borisov at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, November 4, 2015. Thousands of Barcelona supporters defied recent sanctions by soccer authorities and waved pro-Catalan independence flags at a match on Wednesday, at a time of escalating tensions between the Spanish region and the government in Madrid. REUTERS/Albert Gea

People raise"Estelada" flags (Catalan separatist flag) before Champions League group E soccer match between Barcelona and Bate Borisov at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, November 4, 2015. Thousands of Barcelona supporters defied recent...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
People raise"Estelada" flags (Catalan separatist flag) before Champions League group E soccer match between Barcelona and Bate Borisov at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, November 4, 2015. Thousands of Barcelona supporters defied recent sanctions by soccer authorities and waved pro-Catalan independence flags at a match on Wednesday, at a time of escalating tensions between the Spanish region and the government in Madrid. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
27 / 28
An Australian Army bugler plays the last post to commemorate the 100th anniversary of ANZAC and the death of Australian Test cricketer Phillip Hughes 12 months ago, before the first cricket test match between Australia and New Zealand in Brisbane November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick Hamilton

An Australian Army bugler plays the last post to commemorate the 100th anniversary of ANZAC and the death of Australian Test cricketer Phillip Hughes 12 months ago, before the first cricket test match between Australia and New Zealand in Brisbane...more

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
An Australian Army bugler plays the last post to commemorate the 100th anniversary of ANZAC and the death of Australian Test cricketer Phillip Hughes 12 months ago, before the first cricket test match between Australia and New Zealand in Brisbane November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick Hamilton
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

05 Nov 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

03 Nov 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

03 Nov 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

31 Oct 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast