Editor's Choice

Fri Nov 27, 2015

Two National Police officers guard a detained protester carrying two machetes, during a demonstration against the results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, November 26, 2015. Haiti's Provisional Electoral Council (CEP) confirmed that government-backed candidate Jovenel Moise will face Jude Celestin, the former head of Haiti's state construction company, in a runoff vote next month. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
Two National Police officers guard a detained protester carrying two machetes, during a demonstration against the results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, November 26, 2015. Haiti's Provisional Electoral Council (CEP) confirmed that government-backed candidate Jovenel Moise will face Jude Celestin, the former head of Haiti's state construction company, in a runoff vote next month. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Cuban migrant Rudy Correa hugs his daughters as they arrived safely into La Miel in the province of Guna Yala, having crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle November 26, 2015. Scores of Cubans have come to shore at a remote outpost in Panama near the Colombian border as they seek overland passage towards the United States fearing a recent detente between Washington and Havana could end their preferential treatment. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
Cuban migrant Rudy Correa hugs his daughters as they arrived safely into La Miel in the province of Guna Yala, having crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle November 26, 2015. Scores of Cubans have come to shore at a remote outpost in Panama near the Colombian border as they seek overland passage towards the United States fearing a recent detente between Washington and Havana could end their preferential treatment. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) meets with his French counterpart Francois Hollande at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, November 26, 2015. French President Francois Hollande told Russia's Vladimir Putin on Thursday world powers must build a "grand coalition" to combat Islamic State militants who control swathes of territory in Syria and Iraq. REUTERS/Sergei Chirikov/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) meets with his French counterpart Francois Hollande at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, November 26, 2015. French President Francois Hollande told Russia's Vladimir Putin on Thursday world powers must build a "grand coalition" to combat Islamic State militants who control swathes of territory in Syria and Iraq. REUTERS/Sergei Chirikov/Pool
A general view of Yanjiao, Hebei province, China, November 13, 2015. Beijing, home to more than 21 million residents, is in the midst of launching itself into the centre of a mega-city where 110 million people will live, served by new links to the port city of Tianjin and neighbouring Hebei province. Increased traffic has proven a hurdle for Beijing's commuters, while the rising cost of living has pushed many residents farther and farther to the outskirts of Beijing and beyond. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A general view of Yanjiao, Hebei province, China, November 13, 2015. Beijing, home to more than 21 million residents, is in the midst of launching itself into the centre of a mega-city where 110 million people will live, served by new links to the port city of Tianjin and neighbouring Hebei province. Increased traffic has proven a hurdle for Beijing's commuters, while the rising cost of living has pushed many residents farther and farther to the outskirts of Beijing and beyond. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A Moroccan migrant begs Macedonian police officers to let him cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. Hundreds of Moroccans, Algerians and Pakistanis tried to storm the border between Greece and Macedonia on Thursday, tearing down part of the barbed wire fence at the crossing and demanding to be allowed to carry on into northern Europe. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A Moroccan migrant begs Macedonian police officers to let him cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. Hundreds of Moroccans, Algerians and Pakistanis tried to storm the border between Greece and Macedonia on Thursday, tearing down part of the barbed wire fence at the crossing and demanding to be allowed to carry on into northern Europe. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
The "Hello Kitty" balloon proceeds high above spectators along 6th Ave during the 89th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in the Manhattan borough of New York November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
The "Hello Kitty" balloon proceeds high above spectators along 6th Ave during the 89th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in the Manhattan borough of New York November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Pope Francis waves to faithful as he arrives for a Papal mass in Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
Pope Francis waves to faithful as he arrives for a Papal mass in Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Marine Le Pen, French National Front political party leader and candidate for the National Front in the Nord-Pas-de-Calais-Picardie region, addresses French farmers as she campaigns for the upcoming regional elections in a milk farm in Le Nouvion-en-Thierache, France, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
Marine Le Pen, French National Front political party leader and candidate for the National Front in the Nord-Pas-de-Calais-Picardie region, addresses French farmers as she campaigns for the upcoming regional elections in a milk farm in Le Nouvion-en-Thierache, France, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Members of the traditional Los Historiantes dance group perform during a welcoming ceremony for Catholic devotees known as "Cumpas", in the town of Cuishnahuat, El Salvador November 26, 2015. The Catholic people of the El Balsamo mountain range meet in the village of Cuishnahuat in November to celebrate the 'friendship' between their respective patron saints in a ceremony that has been carried out for more than 300 years, according to the government. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
Members of the traditional Los Historiantes dance group perform during a welcoming ceremony for Catholic devotees known as "Cumpas", in the town of Cuishnahuat, El Salvador November 26, 2015. The Catholic people of the El Balsamo mountain range meet in the village of Cuishnahuat in November to celebrate the 'friendship' between their respective patron saints in a ceremony that has been carried out for more than 300 years, according to the government. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A Palestinian is seen inside a smuggling tunnel, that was flooded by Egyptian security forces, as he works to repair it, beneath the border between Egypt and southern Gaza Strip November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
A Palestinian is seen inside a smuggling tunnel, that was flooded by Egyptian security forces, as he works to repair it, beneath the border between Egypt and southern Gaza Strip November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Children play in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
Children play in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Beds for migrants, separated by impromptu partition screens, are set up inside a Protestant church in Oberhausen, Germany, October 30, 2015. Up to 140 refugees are landing in Oberhausen every week, forcing authorities to come up with new locations to house them. City officials say they had little choice but to use the church. In early November, workers removed the altar and dozens of chairs, replacing them with metal beds, which are separated by makeshift partitions to give the church's new residents a semblance of privacy. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
Beds for migrants, separated by impromptu partition screens, are set up inside a Protestant church in Oberhausen, Germany, October 30, 2015. Up to 140 refugees are landing in Oberhausen every week, forcing authorities to come up with new locations to house them. City officials say they had little choice but to use the church. In early November, workers removed the altar and dozens of chairs, replacing them with metal beds, which are separated by makeshift partitions to give the church's new residents a semblance of privacy. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A dog, with his fur dyed green and wearing antlers made out of red fabric, poses for a photograph before participating in the Thanksgiving Day Parade in El Paso, Texas, United States November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
A dog, with his fur dyed green and wearing antlers made out of red fabric, poses for a photograph before participating in the Thanksgiving Day Parade in El Paso, Texas, United States November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Refugees and migrants jump off a boat as they arrive on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
Refugees and migrants jump off a boat as they arrive on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A newborn baby boy who was left in a manger at the Holy Child Jesus Church in the Queens borough of New York City is pictured in this undated handout photo provided by Father Christopher Ryan Heanue. The mother who left her newborn son in the manger at the New York City church will not face criminal charges for giving him up, a prosecutor said on November 25, 2015. A custodian on November 23 found the crying infant with his umbilical cord still attached wrapped in towels and placed in the indoor nativity scene at the Holy Child Jesus Church in Queens, New York police said. REUTERS/Father Christopher Ryan Heanue/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
A newborn baby boy who was left in a manger at the Holy Child Jesus Church in the Queens borough of New York City is pictured in this undated handout photo provided by Father Christopher Ryan Heanue. The mother who left her newborn son in the manger at the New York City church will not face criminal charges for giving him up, a prosecutor said on November 25, 2015. A custodian on November 23 found the crying infant with his umbilical cord still attached wrapped in towels and placed in the indoor nativity scene at the Holy Child Jesus Church in Queens, New York police said. REUTERS/Father Christopher Ryan Heanue/Handout via Reuters
Migrants walk under rain after crossing the border from Greece into Macedonia, near Gevgelija, Macedonia, November 27, 2015. Macedonia, Serbia and other Balkan states have implemented a new policy to filter the flow by granting passage onwards toward Western Europe only to those fleeing conflicts in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, who are seen as genuine asylum seekers rather than "economic migrants." REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
Migrants walk under rain after crossing the border from Greece into Macedonia, near Gevgelija, Macedonia, November 27, 2015. Macedonia, Serbia and other Balkan states have implemented a new policy to filter the flow by granting passage onwards toward Western Europe only to those fleeing conflicts in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, who are seen as genuine asylum seekers rather than "economic migrants." REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Two women cry as they pay tribute to the victims of Paris attacks at the Place de la Republique in Paris, France, November 27, 2015. The French President called on all French citizens to hang the tricolour national flag from their windows on Friday to pay tribute to the victims of the Paris attacks during a national day of homage. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
Two women cry as they pay tribute to the victims of Paris attacks at the Place de la Republique in Paris, France, November 27, 2015. The French President called on all French citizens to hang the tricolour national flag from their windows on Friday to pay tribute to the victims of the Paris attacks during a national day of homage. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Pope Francis waves as he arrives at the Kangemi slums on the outskirts of Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
Pope Francis waves as he arrives at the Kangemi slums on the outskirts of Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Fan Guohui comforts his wife Zheng Qing as they show their son's resting place to reporters on their visit to the graveyard in Zhangjiakou, China, November 22, 2015. Fan Lifeng, the son of Fan Guohui and his wife Zheng Qing, both aged 56, was born in 1984 and died in a car accident in 2012. Fan Guohui has petitioned the government to give financial and moral support to "shidu" parents, those whose only child had died. Zheng Qing said the couple was "emotionally ruined". China scrapping its one-child policy has deepened the sorrow of some parents whose only child has died, in a country where children traditionally look after their parents in old age. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
Fan Guohui comforts his wife Zheng Qing as they show their son's resting place to reporters on their visit to the graveyard in Zhangjiakou, China, November 22, 2015. Fan Lifeng, the son of Fan Guohui and his wife Zheng Qing, both aged 56, was born in 1984 and died in a car accident in 2012. Fan Guohui has petitioned the government to give financial and moral support to "shidu" parents, those whose only child had died. Zheng Qing said the couple was "emotionally ruined". China scrapping its one-child policy has deepened the sorrow of some parents whose only child has died, in a country where children traditionally look after their parents in old age. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (3rd R) gives field guidance at the Wonsan Shoes Factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang November 27, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (3rd R) gives field guidance at the Wonsan Shoes Factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang November 27, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
A visitor looks at the Sbarro Miglia concept car at the Essen Motor Show in Essen, Germany, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
A visitor looks at the Sbarro Miglia concept car at the Essen Motor Show in Essen, Germany, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
French President Francois Hollande sits in front of members of the French government, officials and guests during a ceremony to pay a national homage to the victims of the Paris attacks at Les Invalides monument in Paris, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
French President Francois Hollande sits in front of members of the French government, officials and guests during a ceremony to pay a national homage to the victims of the Paris attacks at Les Invalides monument in Paris, France, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A stranded Iranian migrant on hunger strike with his mouth sewed shut, stands on rail tracks at the border between Greece and Macedonia during a rain storm near the Greek village of Idomeni November 27, 2015. Picture taken from the Greek side of the border. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
A stranded Iranian migrant on hunger strike with his mouth sewed shut, stands on rail tracks at the border between Greece and Macedonia during a rain storm near the Greek village of Idomeni November 27, 2015. Picture taken from the Greek side of the border. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A 1,640-ft. (500-metre) aperture spherical telescope (FAST) is seen under construction among the mountains in Pingtang county, Guizhou province, China, November 26, 2015. The telescope, which will be the largest in the world, will be put in use by September 2016, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
A 1,640-ft. (500-metre) aperture spherical telescope (FAST) is seen under construction among the mountains in Pingtang county, Guizhou province, China, November 26, 2015. The telescope, which will be the largest in the world, will be put in use by September 2016, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
