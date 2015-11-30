Editor's Choice

Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Nov 30, 2015

Demonstrators clash with CRS riot policemen near the Place de la Republique after the cancellation of a planned climate march following shootings in the French capital, ahead of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21), in Paris, France, November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2015
Kashmiri women carry baskets on their heads as they walk along the road amid dense fog on a cold morning in Srinagar, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
The coffin of the pilot killed when Turkey shot down a Russian jet is carried by Turkish soldiers to a Russian aircraft on the tarmac of the Esenboga Airport in Ankara, Turkey, November 30, 2015. The remains of the Russian pilot killed last week when his jet was shot down by Turkey left Ankara bound for Moscow on Monday morning, the Turkish military said in a statement. REUTERS/Turkish Chief of Staff/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
Palestinian girls take part in a ballet dancing course, run by the Al-Qattan Center for Children, in Gaza City November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
New recruit People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers stand in formation during a training session in cold winter temperatures at a military base in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, China, November 29, 2015. Local temperatures reached -4 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 20 degrees Celsius) on Sunday. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal, November 29, 2015. The Praia do Norte beach has become a famous beach for big waves surfers around the world since Hawaiian surfer Garrett McNamara's world record for the largest wave surfed in 2011. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
Former and present All Black's perform a Haka as former All Black Jonah Lomu's casket is carried out of Eden Park during his memorial service in Auckland, New Zealand, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
Pairs of shoes are symbolically placed on the Place de la Republique, after the cancellation of a planned climate march following shootings in the French capital, ahead of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21), in Paris, France, November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2015
French President Francois Hollande and President Barack Obama place flowers at a makeshift memorial to pay tribute to the victims of the Paris attacks at the Bataclan in Paris November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
Britain's Princess Charlotte is seen in this photograph taken by her mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in November 2015 at Anmer Hall in Sandringham, and released by Kensington Palace in London on November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Duchess of Cambridge/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2015
Cuban migrant Yamilen Arbelo, 40, (L) hugs her son and a friend after she crossed the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama November 29, 2015. According to local authorities in La Miel, some 100 to 150 Cubans have been entering Panama from Colombia every day for the last three months. Scores of Cubans have come to Panama as they seek overland passage towards the United States fearing a recent detente between Washington and Havana could end their preferential treatment. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
A doll, placed by stranded Iranian migrant protesters, hangs from barbed wire in front of Madedonian police at the Greek-Macedonian border near to the Greek village of Idomeni November 29, 2015. The protesters were demonstrating against what they say is the closure of the border for Iranian migrants. According to the demonstrators, the hanging toys and dolls represent the outcome of being unable to return, if they are sent back to Iran. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2015
Pope Francis' interacts with a patient as he visits a Paediatric Hospital in Bangui, Central African Republic, November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
A Palestinian protester uses a sling to throw stones towards Israeli troops during clashes, near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2015
Horses stand in a snow covered field in Perthshire, Scotland November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2015
Thousands march during the funeral of the Bar Association President Tahir Elci in Kurdish dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, November 29, 2015. An unidentified gunman on Saturday killed a top Kurdish lawyer who had been criticised in Turkey for saying the banned Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) was not a terrorist organisation. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2015
A woman walks with an umbrella along a street during snowfall in central Kiev, Ukraine November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2015
Protesters dressed as Santa Claus take part in a protest about climate change at New York City Hall steps in lower Manhattan, New York, November 29, 2015, a day before the start of the Paris Climate Change Conference (COP21). REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
Macedonian soldiers erect a barbed wire fence on the Macedonian-Greek border, near Gevgelija, Macedonia, November 29, 2015. Macedonia, along with other Balkan countries on the migrant route, began turning away "economic migrants" nearly two weeks ago, and earlier on Saturday, began building a barrier similar to that erected by Hungary on its southern border. But the Macedonian government said it had no intention of sealing its border completely. A government spokesman said the aim of the fence was "to direct the inflow of people towards the controlled points for their registration and humane treatment." REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2015
A green vine snake feeds on an Indian Forest Skink inside the Silent Valley national park in Kerala, India, November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2015
Edmonton Eskimos players take selfies with the Grey Cup, being held by Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers, after they defeated the Ottawa Redblacks in the CFL's 103rd Grey Cup championship football game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2015
A Syrian refugees man sits in front of his panted container at Al Zaatari refugee camp, in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, November 29, 2015. The initiative is supported by the UNHCR with the aim of beautifying the camp. Each section of the camp will be painted in a different colour to differentiate them, according to Syrian professional and amateur artists refugees who are working in the project. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2015
The Forbidden City is seen from the top of Jingshan Park during a heavily polluted day in Beijing, China, November 29, 2015. Beijing plans to ramp up its already tough car emission standards by 2017 in a bid by one of the world's most polluted cities to improve its often hazardous air quality. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2015
An environmentalist reacts in front of French CRS police near the Place de la Republique after the cancellation of a planned climate march following shootings in the French capital, ahead of the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21), in Paris, France, November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2015
