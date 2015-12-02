Editor's Choice
A participant is seen under a beam of light as hundreds of people ride indoor bicycles during a campaign to promote body-building exercises, at a gymnasium in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Wong Campion
A stranded migrant boy plays with a ball at a makeshift camp next to the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 2, 2015. Picture taken from the Greek side of the border. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A police officer negotiates with an anti-war protestor who has crawled under a lorry outside of the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Police officers carry the remains of a woman found in a dump near downtown Bogota December 2, 2015. Colombian police arrested a man named Fredy Valencia, who confessed to killing seven women. Forensic officers have recovered four dismembered bodies...more
Members of an honor guard stand at attention next to the coffin holding the body of Oleg Peshkov, a Russian pilot of the downed SU-24 jet, during a funeral ceremony at a cemetary in Lipetsk, Russia, December 2, 2015. Peshkov was awarded the Hero of...more
A single light illuminates a room during a blackout at a residential building in Yevpatoriya, Crimea, December 2, 2015. Ukraine's government has asked Tatar activists to allow repairs to the Kakhova-Tital electricity line to Crimea, but will only...more
Fellow pilots acting as pallbearers carry the coffin holding the body of Oleg Peshkov, a Russian pilot of the downed SU-24 jet, during a memorial service in Lipetsk, Russia, December 2, 2015. Peshkov was awarded the Hero of Russia award posthumously....more
Labourers work at a construction site on a sunny day with no pollution after a period of hazardous, choking smog that was blanketing Beijing, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Lebanese policeman who was captured by the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front in Arsal, gets greeted as he celebrates upon his arrival to Beirut, Lebanon December 1, 2015. Al Qaeda's Syrian wing, the Nusra Front, released 16 Lebanese soldiers and...more
A hiker climbs a rocky area at the Closed Canyon in South Sinai, Egypt, November 21, 2015. Bedouins in the "Sinai is Safe" group guided more than 100 hikers over a 15 mile (25 km) trek over the trails of the White Canyon and the Closed Canyon. The...more
Workers clean windows of an office building in central Seoul, South Korea, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A resident rides an electric bicycle across a street amid heavy smog as vehicles wait for a traffic light next to a statue of pandas, a landmark of the Wangjing area in Beijing, China, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump takes the stage at a campaign rally in Waterville Valley, New Hampshire December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla are seen with their daughter named Max in this image released on December 1, 2015. Zuckerberg and his wife said they plan to give away 99 percent of their fortune in Facebook stock...more
Armed Response Vehicle (ARV) officers participate in a police exercise simulating a millitant attack on a shopping centre during a Metropolitan Police training program for armed officers in London December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Yui Mok/PA Wire/Pool
A relative of one of the Lebanese security personnel who were captured in Arsal by the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, reacts as they celebrate inside a tent that was erected last year during an open-ended sit-in near the government palace in downtown...more
A prisoner trains in carpentry at the Swaqa Correction and Rehabilitation Center, near the city of Karak, November 30, 2015. Prison officials at Swaqa say that the center has one of the world's best success rates in decreasing repeat offenses. Only...more
Forensic officers work on the blast scene in Istanbul, Turkey, December 1, 2015. Five people were injured when a pipe bomb exploded on an overpass near an Istanbul metro station on Tuesday, the district mayor said, halting some train operations and...more
Cuban migrants help a child as they walk down crossing the border from Colombia through the jungle into La Miel, in the province of Guna Yala, Panama, December 1, 2015. According to local authorities in La Miel, some 100 to 150 Cubans have been...more
Al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front fighters carry their weapons on the back of a pick-up truck during the release of Lebanese soldiers and policemen in Arsal, eastern Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Supporters of President-elect Roch Marc Kabore watch election results at Kabore's campaign headquarters in Ouagadougou, December 1, 2015. Roch Marc Kabore was proclaimed the winner of the presidential election in Burkina Faso and will become the...more
Stranded migrants shout slogans during a protest demanding to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Britain's Prince Harry plays tag rugby with development players during a training session in Durban, South Africa December 1, 2015. Prince Harry is in South Africa on behalf of Sentebale, the charity he founded with Lesotho's Prince Seeiso in memory...more
A stranded migrant, wearing a noose around his neck, protests next to a border fence reinforced with barbed wire, demanding to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A man pulls his luggage past electronic screens showing the Olympic Green park under blue skies, near the National Stadium (R), or the Bird's Nest, amid heavy smog in Beijing, China, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
