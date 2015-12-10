Editor's Choice
Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau jokingly covers the mouth of her husband, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the Liberal caucus holiday party in Ottawa, Canada, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Robert Lewis Dear, 57, accused of shooting three people to death and wounding nine others at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado last month, attends his hearing to face 179 counts of various criminal charges at an El Paso County court in Colorado...more
United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon (C) visits a reception center for asylum seekers with Finnish Minister of the Interior Petteri Orpo (2nd L) in Vantaa, Finland December 9, 2015. Ban Ki-moon is in Finland on a brief visit to celebrate the...more
Airbus Defense & Space and 38 North satellite image shows the construction of new propellant bunkers at the launch pad and engine test stand at the Sohae Satellite Launch Station in North Korea on November 27, 2015 and released on December 9, 2015....more
Abigail Fisher, the plaintiff in Fisher v. Texas, speaks outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington December 9, 2015. The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday appeared closely divided over the future of affirmative action in college admissions as the...more
A cultural dance group waits to perform at Gambela stadium during Ethiopia's Nations and Nationalities Festival in Gambela town, in Ethiopia December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Singer Madonna performs during her concert at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France, December 9, 2015, on her Rebel Heart Tour. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner (L) dances next to her son and lawmaker Maximo Kirchner after giving her final speech during a rally in front of the Casa Rosada Presidential Palace in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 9, 2015....more
Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook (C) attends an event for students to learn to write computer code at the Apple store in Manhattan, New York December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Children from the Bantu and Pygmy communities attend a class at a school in Muhuya, in southeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Habibou Bangre
Flood waters of the Snoqualmie River surround a residence off State Route 203 during a storm in Carnation, Washington December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Dogs are seen on the roof of a medical school after photos of these dogs caused a public outrage on the Internet, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, December 6, 2015. Photographs of laboratory dogs lying muzzled and abandoned on the roof of a medical...more
People film with their cameras during a flag-raising ceremony amid heavy smog at the Tiananmen Square, after the city issued its first ever "red alert" for air pollution, in Beijing, China December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A general view of a shelter for migrants inside a hangar of the former Tempelhof airport in Berlin, Germany, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Hot air balloons fly over Dubai during the World Air Games 2015, held under the rules of the Federation Aeronautique Internationale (FAI) as part of the "Dubai International Balloon Fiesta" event, United Arab Emirates December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Karim...more
Fans of former Beatle John Lennon gather at the Imagine mosaic in the Strawberry Fields section of New York's Central Park to mark the 35th anniversary of his death, in New York, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Pope Francis (L) embraces Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI before opening the Holy Door to mark opening of the Catholic Holy Year, or Jubilee, in St. Peter's basilica, at the Vatican, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A Peer 1 client wears a "therapeutic benefit" paper hat he made to remind himself of his bad attitude and to show his willingness to ask his Peer 1 brothers for support at Peer 1, a Therapeutic Community in Denver July 14, 2014. Peer 1 is a drug and...more
An Israeli border policeman prevents medics from evacuating a wounded Palestinian protester who was shot by border police during clashes in the West Bank city of Bethlehem December 8, 2015. The protester, who was moderately injured, was detained and...more
An Ultra Orthodox Jewish man walks past an image projected on a wall surrounding Jerusalem�s Old City during the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Candidate for the second round of the regional elections in the Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur (PACA) region Marion Marechal-Le Pen, French National Front political party candidate attends a debate on iTele news television channel in Marseille, France,...more
Tashfeen Malik, (L), and Syed Farook are pictured passing through Chicago's O'Hare International Airport in this July 27, 2014 handout photo obtained by Reuters December 8, 2015. U.S.-born Farook, 28, and his spouse, Malik, a native of Pakistan who...more
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton takes the stage for a campaign town hall meeting in Salem, New Hampshire December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Oscar Pistorius reacts after he was granted bail as he leaves the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa after his bail hearing December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Iranian women's snooker champion Akram Mohammadi Amini, 26, plays a shot during a practice session in Karaj, northwest of Tehran, Iran December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
Riot police use water cannon as demonstrators throw fireworks during a protest against the curfew in Sur district, in the Kurdish dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
A camera operator stands in a children's play area during a tour of the Infield Terminal at Toronto Pearson International Airport, that is set up as a temporary port-of-entry for Syrian refugees entering Canada in Mississauga, December 8, 2015....more
Boeing employees march up and down stairs entering and exiting Boeing 737 MAX during a media tour of the Boeing 737 MAX at the Boeing plant in Renton, Washington December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
Supporters of the Democratic Party try to destroy a barricade installed near the Interior ministry during anti-government protests in front of the office of Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, in Tirana, Albania, December 8, 2015. The opposition ask...more
University students create an image of Marilyn Monroe by clearing snow on a soccer pitch, in Changchun, Jilin province, China, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman cast a shadow as she crosses a zebra crossing in a business district in central Tokyo, Japan, December 8, 2015. Japan's economy dodged recession in the third quarter with the initial estimate of a contraction revised to an annualised...more
Pope Francis opens the Holy Door to mark opening of the Catholic Holy Year, or Jubilee, in St. Peter's basilica, at the Vatican, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Jesse Hughes (R) and Julian Dorio, members of Eagles of Death Metal band, mourn in front of the Bataclan concert hall to pay tribute to the shooting victims in Paris, France, December 8, 2015. The band Eagles of Death Metal, known as EODM, was...more
A building and a large screen are seen through thick smog in Beijing December 8, 2015 as China's capital issues its first ever "red alert" for pollution. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Ice, a three-year-old female North American cougar, and its two-month-old cub look out of their den at the Royev Ruchey zoo in a suburb of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, December 8, 2015. Ice and another cougar Arnaldo were both born in...more
Oscar Pistorius (2nd R) leaves the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa after his bail hearing, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Sydney Seshibedi
