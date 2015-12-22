A Palestinian boy looks through the gate of Rafah border crossing during a rally calling on Egyptian authorities to open the crossing, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip December 22, 2015. Egypt has kept its Rafah crossing largely shut since Cairo's...more

A Palestinian boy looks through the gate of Rafah border crossing during a rally calling on Egyptian authorities to open the crossing, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip December 22, 2015. Egypt has kept its Rafah crossing largely shut since Cairo's Islamist president was toppled by the army in 2013. Since then, it opened the crossing partially and on a few occasions to allow thousands of Palestinians to travel in and out of the Gaza Strip, border officials said. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

