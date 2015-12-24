Editor's Choice
Excavators are seen during rescue operations at an industrial estate hit by a landslide in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Workers remove the carcass of a whale on Strand Beach, near Cape Town, South Africa December 23, 2015. The South African beach, popular with Christmas holidaymakers, has been closed until the carcass of the beached whale is removed amid concerns its...more
Lakeisha Nicole Holloway, 24, of Oregon, enters the courtroom for her initial appearance at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Nevada December 23, 2015. The Oregon woman accused of plowing her car into a crowd on a Las Vegas Strip sidewalk,...more
A volunteer wearing a Santa Claus costume distributes presents to children at a poor community in Najaf, south of Baghdad, Iraq December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A U.S. Air Force carry team moves a transfer case with the remains of fallen Staff Sgt. Chester J. McBride of Statesboro, Georgia, during a dignified transfer at the New Castle Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware, December 23, 2015. ...more
Children play baseball on a street in downtown Havana, Cuba November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Houthi militant stands guard as supporters of the Houthi movement sit during a rally marking the birth anniversary of the Prophet Mohammed in Sanaa, Yemen December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
The two sides of a new 100-rouble ($1.41) banknote, depicting a memorial to sunken ships in the port of Sevastopol and the Swallow's Nest, a cliff top castle near Yalta, are seen in this handout image provided by the Russian central bank December 23,...more
Migrants Sulaiman Touba, 16, from Syria and his cousin Ali Khalil, 20, decorate a Christmas tree in their living room of a refugee camp in Eichenau near Munich, Germany, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Saudi women members of the Saudi Shura Council attend a session chaired by Saudi Arabia's King Salman, in Riyadh December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A man wears a monkey mask as a disguise as he receives a check of over 110 million yuan ($17 million) after winning a lottery jackpot in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Cotton is seen on the hair of a migrant worker from India as he makes a blanket from recycled cotton in Kathmandu, Nepal December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
U.S. Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl leaves the courthouse after an arraignment hearing for his court-martial in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, December 22, 2015. Bergdahl, who spent five years as a Taliban prisoner after walking away from his combat...more
A family member cries as she watches the arrival of bodies of victims of the sunken ferry Marina Baru, at the Shiva hospital in Wajo, in Indonesia's South Sulawesi province, December 23, 2015 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Yusran...more
The 19-year-old survivor (C) is carried on a stretcher after being pulled out by rescuers more than 60 hours after a landslide hit an industrial park on Sunday, in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
A woman gets into the waters on Leblon beach at Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, December 22, 2015. With the arrival of summer in the southern hemisphere, average daytime temperatures in Rio have reached into the mid-to-upper 38's Celsius (upper 100's...more
A woman (3rd L), who is a relative of several missing people, cries at the site of a landslide which hit an industrial park on Sunday in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A man adjusts plastic strings, used to produce mats, inside a mat factory in the rebel-controlled area of Maarshureen town in Idlib province, Syria, December 22, 2015. The town is known for the significant number of mat factories which exports its...more
German tech entrepreneur Kim Dotcom appears in an Auckland court, December 23, 2015. A New Zealand court ruled on Wednesday that Dotcom can be extradited to the United States to face charges of copyright infringement, racketeering and money...more
People take part in a four minute flash mob pillow fight at the Old Town Square in Prague, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Aisha, 15, (L) (who asked to withhold her last name), a Syrian refugee from Raqqa, waits with a fellow refugee while harvesting cannabis in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon October 19, 2015. Syrian refugees work to harvest and process spiky-leafed cannabis...more
Winners hold a lottery ticket showing the first prize winning number, 79140, of Spain's Christmas Lottery "El Gordo" (The Fat One) as they celebrate in Villanueva de la Concepcion, near Malaga, Spain, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A man crosses the street as demonstrators march towards Plaza de Mayo square during a protest against economic policies implemented by Argentina's President Mauricio Macri in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Japan's Emperor Akihito (3rd L), flanked by other members of the royal family, waves to well-wishers who gathered to celebrate his 82nd birthday in Tokyo, Japan, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Women talk while seated under images of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, national hero Simon Bolivar (2nd R) and Venezuela's current President Nicolas Maduro (R), close to the National Assembly building that was in session in Caracas December...more
Expedition 46 Flight Engineer Tim Kopra performs a spacewalk outside the International Space Station in this December 21, 2015 NASA handout photo. Kopra and Expedition 46 Commander Scott Kelly successfully moved the International Space Station's...more
A student dressed as a character from the movie Star Wars holds up a representation of Chile's constitution during a protest against the government to demand universal free education and changes in the education system in Santiago, Chile, December...more
A woman walks her dog in driving rain past the remains of the West Pier on Brighton beach, Britain December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
A Cuban migrant looks at his mobile phone at a border post with Panama in Paso Canoas, Costa Rica, December 22, 2015. Hundreds of Cubans are stranded on the border between Costa Rica and Panama, after the government of Costa Rica decided not to give...more
Rescuers carry a 19-year-old survivor on a stretcher after he was found under a collapsed building at the site of a landslide which hit an industrial park on Sunday, in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A motor boat sails along the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at about minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit), outside the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Revellers carry their duvet as they celebrate the winter solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England December 22, 2015. Stonehenge is a celebrated venue of festivities during the winter solstice - the shortest day of the year in the...more
An evacuee takes a rest in a shelter set up at a gymnasium near the industrial park hit by a landslide in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Anita, a 22-year-old female macaque, performs before children as part of the New Year and Christmas celebrations, in Barnaul, Russia, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Andrei Kasprishin
