Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Dec 24, 2015 | 7:05am IST

Editor's Choice

Excavators are seen during rescue operations at an industrial estate hit by a landslide in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Excavators are seen during rescue operations at an industrial estate hit by a landslide in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Excavators are seen during rescue operations at an industrial estate hit by a landslide in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
1 / 34
Workers remove the carcass of a whale on Strand Beach, near Cape Town, South Africa December 23, 2015. The South African beach, popular with Christmas holidaymakers, has been closed until the carcass of the beached whale is removed amid concerns its blood may attract sharks, the city said on Wednesday. Local media described it as a humpback whale measuring over 14 meters (46 feet) in length and said two sharks had been spotted in the area. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

Workers remove the carcass of a whale on Strand Beach, near Cape Town, South Africa December 23, 2015. The South African beach, popular with Christmas holidaymakers, has been closed until the carcass of the beached whale is removed amid concerns its...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Workers remove the carcass of a whale on Strand Beach, near Cape Town, South Africa December 23, 2015. The South African beach, popular with Christmas holidaymakers, has been closed until the carcass of the beached whale is removed amid concerns its blood may attract sharks, the city said on Wednesday. Local media described it as a humpback whale measuring over 14 meters (46 feet) in length and said two sharks had been spotted in the area. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
Close
2 / 34
Lakeisha Nicole Holloway, 24, of Oregon, enters the courtroom for her initial appearance at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Nevada December 23, 2015. The Oregon woman accused of plowing her car into a crowd on a Las Vegas Strip sidewalk, killing one person and injuring dozens of others, showed little emotion as she made her first court appearance on Wednesday to face charges including murder. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Lakeisha Nicole Holloway, 24, of Oregon, enters the courtroom for her initial appearance at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Nevada December 23, 2015. The Oregon woman accused of plowing her car into a crowd on a Las Vegas Strip sidewalk,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Lakeisha Nicole Holloway, 24, of Oregon, enters the courtroom for her initial appearance at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Nevada December 23, 2015. The Oregon woman accused of plowing her car into a crowd on a Las Vegas Strip sidewalk, killing one person and injuring dozens of others, showed little emotion as she made her first court appearance on Wednesday to face charges including murder. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
Close
3 / 34
A volunteer wearing a Santa Claus costume distributes presents to children at a poor community in Najaf, south of Baghdad, Iraq December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A volunteer wearing a Santa Claus costume distributes presents to children at a poor community in Najaf, south of Baghdad, Iraq December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
A volunteer wearing a Santa Claus costume distributes presents to children at a poor community in Najaf, south of Baghdad, Iraq December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
4 / 34
A U.S. Air Force carry team moves a transfer case with the remains of fallen Staff Sgt. Chester J. McBride of Statesboro, Georgia, during a dignified transfer at the New Castle Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware, December 23, 2015. McBride was one of the six U.S. troops killed by a suicide bomber near Bagram air base in Afghanistan. REUTERS/Doug Curran

A U.S. Air Force carry team moves a transfer case with the remains of fallen Staff Sgt. Chester J. McBride of Statesboro, Georgia, during a dignified transfer at the New Castle Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware, December 23, 2015. ...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
A U.S. Air Force carry team moves a transfer case with the remains of fallen Staff Sgt. Chester J. McBride of Statesboro, Georgia, during a dignified transfer at the New Castle Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware, December 23, 2015. McBride was one of the six U.S. troops killed by a suicide bomber near Bagram air base in Afghanistan. REUTERS/Doug Curran
Close
5 / 34
Children play baseball on a street in downtown Havana, Cuba November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Children play baseball on a street in downtown Havana, Cuba November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
Children play baseball on a street in downtown Havana, Cuba November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
6 / 34
Houthi militant stands guard as supporters of the Houthi movement sit during a rally marking the birth anniversary of the Prophet Mohammed in Sanaa, Yemen December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Houthi militant stands guard as supporters of the Houthi movement sit during a rally marking the birth anniversary of the Prophet Mohammed in Sanaa, Yemen December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Houthi militant stands guard as supporters of the Houthi movement sit during a rally marking the birth anniversary of the Prophet Mohammed in Sanaa, Yemen December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
7 / 34
The two sides of a new 100-rouble ($1.41) banknote, depicting a memorial to sunken ships in the port of Sevastopol and the Swallow's Nest, a cliff top castle near Yalta, are seen in this handout image provided by the Russian central bank December 23, 2015. Russia on Wednesday issued the new banknote dedicated to Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula it annexed last year, in a move likely to anger Kiev which says it wants the territory back. REUTERS/Press-service of the Russian central bank/Handout via Reuters

The two sides of a new 100-rouble ($1.41) banknote, depicting a memorial to sunken ships in the port of Sevastopol and the Swallow's Nest, a cliff top castle near Yalta, are seen in this handout image provided by the Russian central bank December 23,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
The two sides of a new 100-rouble ($1.41) banknote, depicting a memorial to sunken ships in the port of Sevastopol and the Swallow's Nest, a cliff top castle near Yalta, are seen in this handout image provided by the Russian central bank December 23, 2015. Russia on Wednesday issued the new banknote dedicated to Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula it annexed last year, in a move likely to anger Kiev which says it wants the territory back. REUTERS/Press-service of the Russian central bank/Handout via Reuters
Close
8 / 34
Migrants Sulaiman Touba, 16, from Syria and his cousin Ali Khalil, 20, decorate a Christmas tree in their living room of a refugee camp in Eichenau near Munich, Germany, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Migrants Sulaiman Touba, 16, from Syria and his cousin Ali Khalil, 20, decorate a Christmas tree in their living room of a refugee camp in Eichenau near Munich, Germany, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Migrants Sulaiman Touba, 16, from Syria and his cousin Ali Khalil, 20, decorate a Christmas tree in their living room of a refugee camp in Eichenau near Munich, Germany, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
9 / 34
Saudi women members of the Saudi Shura Council attend a session chaired by Saudi Arabia's King Salman, in Riyadh December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Saudi women members of the Saudi Shura Council attend a session chaired by Saudi Arabia's King Salman, in Riyadh December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Saudi women members of the Saudi Shura Council attend a session chaired by Saudi Arabia's King Salman, in Riyadh December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Close
10 / 34
A man wears a monkey mask as a disguise as he receives a check of over 110 million yuan ($17 million) after winning a lottery jackpot in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A man wears a monkey mask as a disguise as he receives a check of over 110 million yuan ($17 million) after winning a lottery jackpot in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
A man wears a monkey mask as a disguise as he receives a check of over 110 million yuan ($17 million) after winning a lottery jackpot in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 34
Cotton is seen on the hair of a migrant worker from India as he makes a blanket from recycled cotton in Kathmandu, Nepal December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Cotton is seen on the hair of a migrant worker from India as he makes a blanket from recycled cotton in Kathmandu, Nepal December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
Cotton is seen on the hair of a migrant worker from India as he makes a blanket from recycled cotton in Kathmandu, Nepal December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
12 / 34
U.S. Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl leaves the courthouse after an arraignment hearing for his court-martial in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, December 22, 2015. Bergdahl, who spent five years as a Taliban prisoner after walking away from his combat outpost in Afghanistan in 2009, did not enter a plea on Tuesday at his arraignment on charges spurred by his disappearance. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

U.S. Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl leaves the courthouse after an arraignment hearing for his court-martial in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, December 22, 2015. Bergdahl, who spent five years as a Taliban prisoner after walking away from his combat...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
U.S. Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl leaves the courthouse after an arraignment hearing for his court-martial in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, December 22, 2015. Bergdahl, who spent five years as a Taliban prisoner after walking away from his combat outpost in Afghanistan in 2009, did not enter a plea on Tuesday at his arraignment on charges spurred by his disappearance. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Close
13 / 34
A family member cries as she watches the arrival of bodies of victims of the sunken ferry Marina Baru, at the Shiva hospital in Wajo, in Indonesia's South Sulawesi province, December 23, 2015 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Yusran Uccang/Antara Foto

A family member cries as she watches the arrival of bodies of victims of the sunken ferry Marina Baru, at the Shiva hospital in Wajo, in Indonesia's South Sulawesi province, December 23, 2015 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Yusran...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
A family member cries as she watches the arrival of bodies of victims of the sunken ferry Marina Baru, at the Shiva hospital in Wajo, in Indonesia's South Sulawesi province, December 23, 2015 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Yusran Uccang/Antara Foto
Close
14 / 34
The 19-year-old survivor (C) is carried on a stretcher after being pulled out by rescuers more than 60 hours after a landslide hit an industrial park on Sunday, in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

The 19-year-old survivor (C) is carried on a stretcher after being pulled out by rescuers more than 60 hours after a landslide hit an industrial park on Sunday, in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
The 19-year-old survivor (C) is carried on a stretcher after being pulled out by rescuers more than 60 hours after a landslide hit an industrial park on Sunday, in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
15 / 34
A woman gets into the waters on Leblon beach at Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, December 22, 2015. With the arrival of summer in the southern hemisphere, average daytime temperatures in Rio have reached into the mid-to-upper 38's Celsius (upper 100's Fahrenheit), local media reported. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A woman gets into the waters on Leblon beach at Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, December 22, 2015. With the arrival of summer in the southern hemisphere, average daytime temperatures in Rio have reached into the mid-to-upper 38's Celsius (upper 100's...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
A woman gets into the waters on Leblon beach at Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, December 22, 2015. With the arrival of summer in the southern hemisphere, average daytime temperatures in Rio have reached into the mid-to-upper 38's Celsius (upper 100's Fahrenheit), local media reported. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
16 / 34
A woman (3rd L), who is a relative of several missing people, cries at the site of a landslide which hit an industrial park on Sunday in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman (3rd L), who is a relative of several missing people, cries at the site of a landslide which hit an industrial park on Sunday in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
A woman (3rd L), who is a relative of several missing people, cries at the site of a landslide which hit an industrial park on Sunday in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
17 / 34
A man adjusts plastic strings, used to produce mats, inside a mat factory in the rebel-controlled area of Maarshureen town in Idlib province, Syria, December 22, 2015. The town is known for the significant number of mat factories which exports its production mainly to nearby Iraq through checkpoints controlled by insurgents. But in the past months the business has declined due to heavy airstrikes against insurgents, vendors said. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A man adjusts plastic strings, used to produce mats, inside a mat factory in the rebel-controlled area of Maarshureen town in Idlib province, Syria, December 22, 2015. The town is known for the significant number of mat factories which exports its...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
A man adjusts plastic strings, used to produce mats, inside a mat factory in the rebel-controlled area of Maarshureen town in Idlib province, Syria, December 22, 2015. The town is known for the significant number of mat factories which exports its production mainly to nearby Iraq through checkpoints controlled by insurgents. But in the past months the business has declined due to heavy airstrikes against insurgents, vendors said. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
18 / 34
German tech entrepreneur Kim Dotcom appears in an Auckland court, December 23, 2015. A New Zealand court ruled on Wednesday that Dotcom can be extradited to the United States to face charges of copyright infringement, racketeering and money laundering. REUTERS/Chris Cameron

German tech entrepreneur Kim Dotcom appears in an Auckland court, December 23, 2015. A New Zealand court ruled on Wednesday that Dotcom can be extradited to the United States to face charges of copyright infringement, racketeering and money...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
German tech entrepreneur Kim Dotcom appears in an Auckland court, December 23, 2015. A New Zealand court ruled on Wednesday that Dotcom can be extradited to the United States to face charges of copyright infringement, racketeering and money laundering. REUTERS/Chris Cameron
Close
19 / 34
People take part in a four minute flash mob pillow fight at the Old Town Square in Prague, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

People take part in a four minute flash mob pillow fight at the Old Town Square in Prague, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
People take part in a four minute flash mob pillow fight at the Old Town Square in Prague, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
20 / 34
Aisha, 15, (L) (who asked to withhold her last name), a Syrian refugee from Raqqa, waits with a fellow refugee while harvesting cannabis in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon October 19, 2015. Syrian refugees work to harvest and process spiky-leafed cannabis plants in neighbouring Lebanon�s Bekaa Valley. Often farmers of cotton and wheat back home in Raqqa province - now the de facto capital of Islamic State - the conflict in Syria drove them to seek safety in a region where Syrian migrant workers used to spend a few months a year before returning home. REUTERS/Alia Haju

Aisha, 15, (L) (who asked to withhold her last name), a Syrian refugee from Raqqa, waits with a fellow refugee while harvesting cannabis in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon October 19, 2015. Syrian refugees work to harvest and process spiky-leafed cannabis...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
Aisha, 15, (L) (who asked to withhold her last name), a Syrian refugee from Raqqa, waits with a fellow refugee while harvesting cannabis in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon October 19, 2015. Syrian refugees work to harvest and process spiky-leafed cannabis plants in neighbouring Lebanon�s Bekaa Valley. Often farmers of cotton and wheat back home in Raqqa province - now the de facto capital of Islamic State - the conflict in Syria drove them to seek safety in a region where Syrian migrant workers used to spend a few months a year before returning home. REUTERS/Alia Haju
Close
21 / 34
Winners hold a lottery ticket showing the first prize winning number, 79140, of Spain's Christmas Lottery "El Gordo" (The Fat One) as they celebrate in Villanueva de la Concepcion, near Malaga, Spain, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Winners hold a lottery ticket showing the first prize winning number, 79140, of Spain's Christmas Lottery "El Gordo" (The Fat One) as they celebrate in Villanueva de la Concepcion, near Malaga, Spain, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
Winners hold a lottery ticket showing the first prize winning number, 79140, of Spain's Christmas Lottery "El Gordo" (The Fat One) as they celebrate in Villanueva de la Concepcion, near Malaga, Spain, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
22 / 34
A man crosses the street as demonstrators march towards Plaza de Mayo square during a protest against economic policies implemented by Argentina's President Mauricio Macri in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

A man crosses the street as demonstrators march towards Plaza de Mayo square during a protest against economic policies implemented by Argentina's President Mauricio Macri in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
A man crosses the street as demonstrators march towards Plaza de Mayo square during a protest against economic policies implemented by Argentina's President Mauricio Macri in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Close
23 / 34
Japan's Emperor Akihito (3rd L), flanked by other members of the royal family, waves to well-wishers who gathered to celebrate his 82nd birthday in Tokyo, Japan, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Japan's Emperor Akihito (3rd L), flanked by other members of the royal family, waves to well-wishers who gathered to celebrate his 82nd birthday in Tokyo, Japan, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Japan's Emperor Akihito (3rd L), flanked by other members of the royal family, waves to well-wishers who gathered to celebrate his 82nd birthday in Tokyo, Japan, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
24 / 34
Women talk while seated under images of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, national hero Simon Bolivar (2nd R) and Venezuela's current President Nicolas Maduro (R), close to the National Assembly building that was in session in Caracas December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Women talk while seated under images of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, national hero Simon Bolivar (2nd R) and Venezuela's current President Nicolas Maduro (R), close to the National Assembly building that was in session in Caracas December...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Women talk while seated under images of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, national hero Simon Bolivar (2nd R) and Venezuela's current President Nicolas Maduro (R), close to the National Assembly building that was in session in Caracas December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
25 / 34
Expedition 46 Flight Engineer Tim Kopra performs a spacewalk outside the International Space Station in this December 21, 2015 NASA handout photo. Kopra and Expedition 46 Commander Scott Kelly successfully moved the International Space Station's mobile transporter rail car ahead of the December 23, 2015 docking of a Russian cargo supply spacecraft. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters

Expedition 46 Flight Engineer Tim Kopra performs a spacewalk outside the International Space Station in this December 21, 2015 NASA handout photo. Kopra and Expedition 46 Commander Scott Kelly successfully moved the International Space Station's...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Expedition 46 Flight Engineer Tim Kopra performs a spacewalk outside the International Space Station in this December 21, 2015 NASA handout photo. Kopra and Expedition 46 Commander Scott Kelly successfully moved the International Space Station's mobile transporter rail car ahead of the December 23, 2015 docking of a Russian cargo supply spacecraft. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters
Close
26 / 34
A student dressed as a character from the movie Star Wars holds up a representation of Chile's constitution during a protest against the government to demand universal free education and changes in the education system in Santiago, Chile, December 22, 2015. The words on the book read "Chile's Imperial Constitution". REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A student dressed as a character from the movie Star Wars holds up a representation of Chile's constitution during a protest against the government to demand universal free education and changes in the education system in Santiago, Chile, December...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
A student dressed as a character from the movie Star Wars holds up a representation of Chile's constitution during a protest against the government to demand universal free education and changes in the education system in Santiago, Chile, December 22, 2015. The words on the book read "Chile's Imperial Constitution". REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
27 / 34
A woman walks her dog in driving rain past the remains of the West Pier on Brighton beach, Britain December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

A woman walks her dog in driving rain past the remains of the West Pier on Brighton beach, Britain December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
A woman walks her dog in driving rain past the remains of the West Pier on Brighton beach, Britain December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Close
28 / 34
A Cuban migrant looks at his mobile phone at a border post with Panama in Paso Canoas, Costa Rica, December 22, 2015. Hundreds of Cubans are stranded on the border between Costa Rica and Panama, after the government of Costa Rica decided not to give them more transit visas, according to local media. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

A Cuban migrant looks at his mobile phone at a border post with Panama in Paso Canoas, Costa Rica, December 22, 2015. Hundreds of Cubans are stranded on the border between Costa Rica and Panama, after the government of Costa Rica decided not to give...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
A Cuban migrant looks at his mobile phone at a border post with Panama in Paso Canoas, Costa Rica, December 22, 2015. Hundreds of Cubans are stranded on the border between Costa Rica and Panama, after the government of Costa Rica decided not to give them more transit visas, according to local media. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Close
29 / 34
Rescuers carry a 19-year-old survivor on a stretcher after he was found under a collapsed building at the site of a landslide which hit an industrial park on Sunday, in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescuers carry a 19-year-old survivor on a stretcher after he was found under a collapsed building at the site of a landslide which hit an industrial park on Sunday, in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Rescuers carry a 19-year-old survivor on a stretcher after he was found under a collapsed building at the site of a landslide which hit an industrial park on Sunday, in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
30 / 34
A motor boat sails along the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at about minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit), outside the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A motor boat sails along the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at about minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit), outside the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
A motor boat sails along the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at about minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit), outside the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
31 / 34
Revellers carry their duvet as they celebrate the winter solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England December 22, 2015. Stonehenge is a celebrated venue of festivities during the winter solstice - the shortest day of the year in the northern hemisphere - and it attracts thousands of revellers, spiritualists and tourists. Druids, a pagan religious order dating back to Celtic Britain, believe Stonehenge was a centre of spiritualism more than 2,000 years ago. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Revellers carry their duvet as they celebrate the winter solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England December 22, 2015. Stonehenge is a celebrated venue of festivities during the winter solstice - the shortest day of the year in the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
Revellers carry their duvet as they celebrate the winter solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England December 22, 2015. Stonehenge is a celebrated venue of festivities during the winter solstice - the shortest day of the year in the northern hemisphere - and it attracts thousands of revellers, spiritualists and tourists. Druids, a pagan religious order dating back to Celtic Britain, believe Stonehenge was a centre of spiritualism more than 2,000 years ago. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Close
32 / 34
An evacuee takes a rest in a shelter set up at a gymnasium near the industrial park hit by a landslide in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

An evacuee takes a rest in a shelter set up at a gymnasium near the industrial park hit by a landslide in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
An evacuee takes a rest in a shelter set up at a gymnasium near the industrial park hit by a landslide in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
33 / 34
Anita, a 22-year-old female macaque, performs before children as part of the New Year and Christmas celebrations, in Barnaul, Russia, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Andrei Kasprishin

Anita, a 22-year-old female macaque, performs before children as part of the New Year and Christmas celebrations, in Barnaul, Russia, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Andrei Kasprishin

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Anita, a 22-year-old female macaque, performs before children as part of the New Year and Christmas celebrations, in Barnaul, Russia, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Andrei Kasprishin
Close
34 / 34
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

22 Dec 2015
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

22 Dec 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

19 Dec 2015
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

19 Dec 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast