Editor's Choice
Fire photographer Tod Sudmeier gets hit with flying embers from strong winds at the Solimar brush fire that started early Saturday morning in Ventura County, California December 26, 2015. A wildfire in Southern California burned over 1,000 acres of...more
Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria head towards their positions during what they said was an offensive against Islamic State militants to take control of Tishrin dam, south of Kobani, Syria December 26, 2015. A U.S.-backed alliance of...more
Members of Red Noses Clowndoctors entertains migrants before their departure to Austria at a registration center in Dobova, Slovenia, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
A man sits near houses partially submerged in flood waters in Asuncion, December 27, 2015. More than 100,000 people have had to evacuate from their homes in the bordering areas of Paraguay, Uruguay, Brazil and Argentina due to severe flooding in the...more
Goyo, an eight-month-old mini pig, plays with a dog in Mexico City, December 21, 2015. Mini pigs can grow to about 30 kg (66.1 lbs) in weight and about 35 cm (1.1 ft) in height, according to the company Mini Pigs Mexico. The company says that the...more
A Sarajevo TV tower is seen as smog blankets Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina December 27, 2015. With severe air pollution affecting the cities nestled among the mountains, the authorities have declared the first level of preparedness, advising the...more
Syrian refugee boys pose as his mother takes part in an interview with Reuters in Istanbul, Turkey, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A member from the Iraqi security forces holds an Iraqi flag in the city of Ramadi, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A building that collapsed during flooding is seen in the town of Mytholmroyd, northern England, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
A frame grab taken from footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry December 25, 2015, shows air strikes carried out by Russia's air force hitting militants' vehicles, which, according to the ministry, carried oil, at an unknown location in Syria....more
Graffiti saying "justice" partially seen above flood waters in Asuncion, December 27, 2015. More than 100,000 people have had to evacuate from their homes in the bordering areas of Paraguay, Uruguay, Brazil and Argentina due to severe flooding in the...more
Fighters of the pro-government Popular Resistance Committees militia carry a cannon as they transport it in parts to Yemen's southwestern war-torn city of Taiz December 26, 2015. Picture taken December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Tourists react as they walk above a tea plantation in Enshi, Hubei province, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Boys stand at a ground damaged by what activists said were air strikes carried out yesterday by the Russian air force at a school in Jerjnaz town in Idlib province, Syria December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Members of the emergency services ride a boat through floodwater on a residential street in York after the river Ouse burst its banks, in northern England, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Syrian army soldiers and civilians inspect the site of two bomb explosions in the Syrian city of Homs, Syria, in this handout picture provided by SANA on December 28, 2015. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters
People skate on a lake at Taoranting Park during a hazy day, in Beijing, China, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Internally displaced Syrians stand inside their makeshift shelter that is an underground cave in Om al-Seer, southern Idlib countryside, Syria December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A whirling dervish performs a traditional Sufi dance on the occasion of Prophet Mohammed's birthday in Aleppo, Syria December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A bubble breaks on a child during a warm day in Central Park, New York December 25, 2015. Much of the U.S. East Coast could see record high temperatures on Christmas Day and through the weekend even as a major winter storm looms for the southern...more
A Palestinian protester kicks a burning tyre during clashes with Israeli troops, near Israel's Ofer Prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Swimmers prepare to take part in the annual Christmas Day Peter Pan Cup handicap race in the Serpentine River, in Hyde Park, London, December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
The full moon is pictured trough Christmas lights decoration in Skopje, Macedonia, December 25, 2015. The full moon is the last of the year, and is the first to occur on Christmas Day since 1977 - and there won't be another until 2034. REUTERS/Ognen...more
Next Slideshows
Santa Claus is coming to town
Santa makes appearances all over the world leading up to Christmas.
Editor's choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.