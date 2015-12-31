Editor's choice
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH AND INJURYA man carries an injured child in a site damaged from what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in...more
Robert Galvan, who is on death row for murder, exercises at the Adjustment Center yard during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. Picture taken December 29, 2015....more
Ryan Lemm, 4, salutes as he is carried by New York Police Department officer John McCrossen as he watches the casket of his father, NYPD officer Joseph Lemm, who was killed on duty in Afghanistan, following funeral services in the Manhattan borough...more
A migrant walks between makeshift shelters near an embankment with the message, "We Have A Dream" below a fence topped with razor wire in the "new jungle", a field where migrants and asylum seekers gather in Calais, France, December 30, 2015. ...more
Douglas Clark, 67, who has been on death row for 33 years for murder, gestures from a cell at the Adjustment Center during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California, December 29, 2015....more
Newly inducted New York Police hug as they take part in a graduation ceremony at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York December 29, 2015. According to New York's Mayor Bill de Blasio, 1123 new officers graduated onto the force. REUTERS/Carlo...more
Submerged roads and houses are seen after several days of heavy rain led to flooding, in an aerial view over Union, Missouri, December 29, 2015. A storm system that triggered deadly tornadoes and flooding in the U.S. Midwest and Southwest pushed...more
A female rebel fighter of the New People's Army (NPA) aims a pistol during an event commemorating the 47th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of the Philippines, in Ifugao province, north of Manila December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Harley...more
A young girl from Kurdistan leaves her tent in a muddy field called the Grande-Synthe jungle, a camp of makeshift shelters where migrants and asylum seekers from Iraq, Kurdistan and Syria gather in Grande-Synthe, France, December 29, 2015. ...more
A boy plays near tombstones in the Cairo Necropolis Egypt, October 23, 2015. In the sprawling Cairo Necropolis, known as the City of the Dead, life and death are side by side. Amid a housing crisis in Egypt, and with the population of greater Cairo...more
A man stands in the middle of a burnt forest following a bush fire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West
Officials inspect damage at a Coca-Cola beverage factory after Saudi-led air strikes destroyed it in Sanaa, Yemen December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Colombian bullfighter Paco Perlaza performs a pass during a bullfighting festival at the Canaveralejo bullring in Cali, Colombia, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
A follower of the Afro-Brazilian religion Umbanda carries offerings for Iemanja, goddess of the sea, in Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 29, 2015. Worshipers present gifts to the sea goddess at the end of every year, to give thanks...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the 3rd Meeting of Activists in Fisheries under the Korean People's Army (KPA) in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang December 29, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA...more
A man prays outside the Sensoji temple ahead of the New Year holidays in Tokyo, Japan December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Students hold portraits of deceased former South Korean "comfort women" during a weekly anti-Japan rally in front of Japanese embassy in Seoul, South Korea, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A cyclist rides through Primrose Hill in the early evening in London, Britain, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A Taliban militant, who was among those arrested by Afghan border police, looks on during a presentation of seized weapons and equipment to the media in Jalalabad, Afghanistan December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz
New York Bill de Blasio speaks to police officers as they take part in a graduation ceremony at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Janet Cooksey (L), birth mother of Quintonio LeGrier, walks away from an interview while a friend holds pictures of LeGrier shortly before a candlelight vigil in honor of Bettie Jones, a mother of five, and college student LeGrier, in front of...more
A boy bowls while playing cricket in a public park amid heavy fog on a cold winter morning in Kolkata, India, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A resident cleans up after flood waters receded on Huntington Road in York, Britain December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
A collapsed bridge over the River Wharfe is seen in the market town of Tadcaster, North Yorkshire, Britain December 30, 2015. A section of the bridge, which dates back to the 1700s, collapsed on Tuesday as heavy rain continues to hit the north of...more
An Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) employee holds a coin found during excavations in Rosh Ha'ayin, east of Tel Aviv, Israel December 30, 2015. The IAA said on Wednesday that a 2,700-year-old farmhouse and a 1,500-year-old church with a mosaic...more
Gurung girls wearing traditional costumes dance while taking part in a New Year parade in Kathmandu, Nepal December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A white lion named Brutus is seen at the Drakenstein Lion Park near Cape Town, South Africa December 29, 2015. Brutus, who fathered three "miracle" cubs despite having had a vasectomy in his youth, is going back to the vet to have the operation a...more
Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Kabore sits on stage at his swearing-in ceremony in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Sophie Garcia
