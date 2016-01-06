Editor's choice
President Barack Obama sheds a tear while delivering a statement on steps the administration is taking to reduce gun violence in the East Room of the White House in Washington January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A worker wades in the water as he inspects abandoned bicycles during the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 5, 2016. Authorities start a three-month cleanup operation of the canal St-Martin, in north-eastern Paris, in an...more
A driver climbs out of a window of his car after driving onto a flooded road in Van Nuys, California January 5, 2016. An El Nino-strengthened storm brought widespread rain to drought-stricken California on Tuesday, triggering flooding that clogged...more
Tonya Couch (L), mother of the Texas teenager derided for his "affluenza" defense in a deadly drunken-driving case, appears in court for her extradition hearing in Los Angeles, California, United States, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Genaro Molina/Pool
A file picture shows a man identified by local media as Siddharta Dhar (C in white) as he takes part in a demonstration outside the U.S. embassy in central London, September 11, 2011. Dhar is widely identified by local media as the masked figure with...more
A Syrian refugee child looks on, moments after arriving on a raft with other Syrian refugees on a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Attendees listen to U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speak at a campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa, United States, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Free Syrian Army fighters stand at a checkpoint on a highway linking Aleppo with the capital Damascus, during a snow storm in Idlib province, Syria January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
An Israeli artillery gun fires a shell into Lebanon, after a roadside bomb exploded next to an Israeli military border patrol near the Shebaa Farms area on Monday, near Kiryat Shmona, Israel, January 4, 2016. Hezbollah said it set off a bomb...more
Militiamen stand on a road at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 4, 2016. The leaders of a group of self-styled militiamen who took over a U.S. wildlife refuge headquarters over the weekend said on Monday they had acted...more
Men walk on the rubble at the Chamber of Trade and Industry headquarters after it was hit by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A man carries a mannequin dressed in a flamenco dress in central Madrid, Spain, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Boys ride on a donkey in the town of Al Wazzani, near the Lebanese-Israeli border, in southern Lebanon January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
The Faraday Future FFZERO1 electric concept car is unveiled during a news conference in Las Vegas, Nevada January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A motorist, who stopped near a highway, walks with a lamp attached to his head in the steppe area shortly after sunset, with the air temperature at about minus 25 degrees Celsius (minus 13 degrees Fahrenheit), in the Bogradsky district of Khakassia...more
A female swimmer reacts after finishing the competition in a pool carved from thick ice covering the Songhua River during the Harbin Ice Swimming Competition in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly...more
Real Madrid's new coach Zinedine Zidane appears before the media at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, January 4, 2016. Real Madrid sacked coach Rafa Benitez after less than half a season in charge and promoted former France and Real great...more
A crane is seen next to a giant statue of Chinese late chairman Mao Zedong under construction near crop fields in a village of Tongxu county, Henan province, China, January 4, 2016. According to local villagers, several entrepreneurs spent nearly 3...more
Palestinian Loay Soboh, 17, who according to medics lost his eyes in an Israeli air strike during 2008-2009 war, holds his four-month-old son Baker outside his house in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip January 5, 2016. The young father got...more
Pupils hold sheets with kanji characters they wrote during a calligraphy contest to celebrate the New Year in Tokyo, Japan January 5, 2016. Over 3,000 calligraphers who qualified in competitions throughout Japan wrote resolutions or wishes onto paper...more
Pakistani Taliban fighters, who were arrested by Afghan border police, stand during a presentation of seized weapons and equipment to the media in Kabul, Afghanistan January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan men carry a wounded man at the site of an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan January 4, 2016. A large explosion struck close to Kabul airport on Monday, causing at least 10 casualties near to the area where a suicide bomber blew himself up...more
Firefighters are seen working inside a burnt bus after a fire on a street in Yinchuan, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, China, January 5, 2016. Fourteen people were killed and more than 30 injured in a bus fire on Tuesday morning in northwest China's...more
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz departs his campaign bus at King's Christian Bookstore in Boone, Iowa January 4, 2016. The stop is the first of Cruz' six-day bus tour through Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
People walk around ice and snow sculptures ahead of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Indonesia's Mount Soputan volcano spews lava and ash during an eruption as seen from Silian 3 village in Minahasa Tenggara, Indonesia's Sulawesi island, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Adwit B Pramono/Antara Foto
BBC television reporter Rory Cellan-Jones tries out a HairMax Laserband, a hands-free device described to treat hair loss and cause new hair growth, during the opening event at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Rick...more
A wholesaler checks the quality of a fresh tuna displayed at the Tsukiji fish market before the New Year's auction in Tokyo, Japan, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A homeless woman sits bundled against the cold as she begs on East 42nd Street in Manhattan, New York City, January 4, 2016. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order on Sunday requiring local officials throughout the state to force...more
