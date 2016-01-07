Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jan 8, 2016 | 4:00am IST

Editor's choice

A toddler is held up to the camera in this still image taken from video said to be shot in Madaya on January 5, 2016. Warnings of widespread starvation are growing as pro-government forces besiege an opposition-held town in Syria and winter bites, darkening the already bleak outlook for peace talks the United Nations hopes to convene this month. Handout via Social Media Website

A toddler is held up to the camera in this still image taken from video said to be shot in Madaya on January 5, 2016. Warnings of widespread starvation are growing as pro-government forces besiege an opposition-held town in Syria and winter bites,...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
A toddler is held up to the camera in this still image taken from video said to be shot in Madaya on January 5, 2016. Warnings of widespread starvation are growing as pro-government forces besiege an opposition-held town in Syria and winter bites, darkening the already bleak outlook for peace talks the United Nations hopes to convene this month. Handout via Social Media Website
Close
1 / 28
Dunia Sibomana, 8, who was attacked two years ago by a chimpanzees in his village in the Democratic Republic of Congo, rides on a toy car at Stony Brook Children's Hospital in Stony Brook, New York January 6, 2016. Doctors at Stony Brook Children's Hospital will begin a series of extensive facial reconstructive surgeries on Sibomana on Monday. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Dunia Sibomana, 8, who was attacked two years ago by a chimpanzees in his village in the Democratic Republic of Congo, rides on a toy car at Stony Brook Children's Hospital in Stony Brook, New York January 6, 2016. Doctors at Stony Brook Children's...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Dunia Sibomana, 8, who was attacked two years ago by a chimpanzees in his village in the Democratic Republic of Congo, rides on a toy car at Stony Brook Children's Hospital in Stony Brook, New York January 6, 2016. Doctors at Stony Brook Children's Hospital will begin a series of extensive facial reconstructive surgeries on Sibomana on Monday. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
2 / 28
The owner of the world's largest blue sapphire holds it for photographs during an interview with Reuters in Colombo January 6, 2016. The owner of the world's largest blue sapphire, which he says is worth more than $100 million, said on Thursday he is deciding whether to auction the Sri Lankan gem or display it as an international attraction. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

The owner of the world's largest blue sapphire holds it for photographs during an interview with Reuters in Colombo January 6, 2016. The owner of the world's largest blue sapphire, which he says is worth more than $100 million, said on Thursday he is...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
The owner of the world's largest blue sapphire holds it for photographs during an interview with Reuters in Colombo January 6, 2016. The owner of the world's largest blue sapphire, which he says is worth more than $100 million, said on Thursday he is deciding whether to auction the Sri Lankan gem or display it as an international attraction. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
3 / 28
A view shows the restaurant at the Hotel La Claustra in a former Swiss army bunker on the St. Gotthard mountain pass, Switzerland August 8, 2014. With the threat of foreign invasion a thing of the past, thousands of military bunkers and fortresses in Switzerland have been put to commercial use, from hotels to data centres, museums to cheese factories. The Swiss army has sold most of these decommissioned strongholds, but about a thousand unused bunkers remain, many still disguised as houses and barns. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A view shows the restaurant at the Hotel La Claustra in a former Swiss army bunker on the St. Gotthard mountain pass, Switzerland August 8, 2014. With the threat of foreign invasion a thing of the past, thousands of military bunkers and fortresses in...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
A view shows the restaurant at the Hotel La Claustra in a former Swiss army bunker on the St. Gotthard mountain pass, Switzerland August 8, 2014. With the threat of foreign invasion a thing of the past, thousands of military bunkers and fortresses in Switzerland have been put to commercial use, from hotels to data centres, museums to cheese factories. The Swiss army has sold most of these decommissioned strongholds, but about a thousand unused bunkers remain, many still disguised as houses and barns. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
4 / 28
A boy looks around as portraits of North Korea's founder Kim Il Sung (L) and his son and late leader Kim Jong Il hang on the wall of a mock North Korean classroom at the Unification Observation Platform, near the demilitarized zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A boy looks around as portraits of North Korea's founder Kim Il Sung (L) and his son and late leader Kim Jong Il hang on the wall of a mock North Korean classroom at the Unification Observation Platform, near the demilitarized zone (DMZ) which...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
A boy looks around as portraits of North Korea's founder Kim Il Sung (L) and his son and late leader Kim Jong Il hang on the wall of a mock North Korean classroom at the Unification Observation Platform, near the demilitarized zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
5 / 28
An abandoned car sits in flood waters at a local shopping mall after El Nino-strengthened storm brought rain to San Diego, California, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

An abandoned car sits in flood waters at a local shopping mall after El Nino-strengthened storm brought rain to San Diego, California, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
An abandoned car sits in flood waters at a local shopping mall after El Nino-strengthened storm brought rain to San Diego, California, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
6 / 28
People look at flowers and messages to pay tribute to the victims of last year's January and November shooting attacks near the statue at the Place de la Republique in Paris, France, January 6, 2016. France this week commemorates the victims of last year's Islamist militant attacks on satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo and a Jewish supermarket with eulogies, memorial plaques and another cartoon lampooning religion. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

People look at flowers and messages to pay tribute to the victims of last year's January and November shooting attacks near the statue at the Place de la Republique in Paris, France, January 6, 2016. France this week commemorates the victims of last...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
People look at flowers and messages to pay tribute to the victims of last year's January and November shooting attacks near the statue at the Place de la Republique in Paris, France, January 6, 2016. France this week commemorates the victims of last year's Islamist militant attacks on satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo and a Jewish supermarket with eulogies, memorial plaques and another cartoon lampooning religion. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
7 / 28
ESA astronaut Tim Peake took this photograph over the west coast of Canada from the International Space Station on December 31, 2015, in this handout photo provided by ESA/NASA. The photograph shows Canada's Coast Range of mountains, with King Island and Burke Channel in the center. The Pacific Ocean is visible at the bottom and north is to the left. REUTERS/ESA/NASA

ESA astronaut Tim Peake took this photograph over the west coast of Canada from the International Space Station on December 31, 2015, in this handout photo provided by ESA/NASA. The photograph shows Canada's Coast Range of mountains, with King Island...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
ESA astronaut Tim Peake took this photograph over the west coast of Canada from the International Space Station on December 31, 2015, in this handout photo provided by ESA/NASA. The photograph shows Canada's Coast Range of mountains, with King Island and Burke Channel in the center. The Pacific Ocean is visible at the bottom and north is to the left. REUTERS/ESA/NASA
Close
8 / 28
Britain's Prince George stands outside the Westacre Montessori School nursery in King's Lynn, Britain, in this handout photograph taken by his mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge on January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Duchess of Cambridge/Handout via Reuters

Britain's Prince George stands outside the Westacre Montessori School nursery in King's Lynn, Britain, in this handout photograph taken by his mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge on January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Duchess of Cambridge/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Britain's Prince George stands outside the Westacre Montessori School nursery in King's Lynn, Britain, in this handout photograph taken by his mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge on January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Duchess of Cambridge/Handout via Reuters
Close
9 / 28
Children inspect a damaged building at a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out a day earlier by the Russian air force on the town of Abtaa, Deraa, Syria January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Children inspect a damaged building at a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out a day earlier by the Russian air force on the town of Abtaa, Deraa, Syria January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Children inspect a damaged building at a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out a day earlier by the Russian air force on the town of Abtaa, Deraa, Syria January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Close
10 / 28
French police check a pedestrian as they secure the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. Police in Paris on Thursday shot dead a knife-wielding man who tried to enter a police station, police union sources said. The incident took place on the anniversary of last year's deadly Islamist militant attacks on the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine in the French capital. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French police check a pedestrian as they secure the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. Police in Paris on Thursday shot dead a knife-wielding man who tried to enter a police...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
French police check a pedestrian as they secure the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. Police in Paris on Thursday shot dead a knife-wielding man who tried to enter a police station, police union sources said. The incident took place on the anniversary of last year's deadly Islamist militant attacks on the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine in the French capital. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
11 / 28
An Orthodox faithful kisses a wooden crucifix retrieved from the water by Russian Andreas Pyetakov (R) during Epiphany day celebrations in the southern suburb of Faliro in Athens, Greece, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

An Orthodox faithful kisses a wooden crucifix retrieved from the water by Russian Andreas Pyetakov (R) during Epiphany day celebrations in the southern suburb of Faliro in Athens, Greece, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
An Orthodox faithful kisses a wooden crucifix retrieved from the water by Russian Andreas Pyetakov (R) during Epiphany day celebrations in the southern suburb of Faliro in Athens, Greece, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
12 / 28
An investor looks at a screen showing stock information, after the new circuit breaker mechanism suspended stocks trading, in Shanghai, China, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily

An investor looks at a screen showing stock information, after the new circuit breaker mechanism suspended stocks trading, in Shanghai, China, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
An investor looks at a screen showing stock information, after the new circuit breaker mechanism suspended stocks trading, in Shanghai, China, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
13 / 28
Presenter Jack Black spoofs virtual reality with actress Kate Hudson at the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Presenter Jack Black spoofs virtual reality with actress Kate Hudson at the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Presenter Jack Black spoofs virtual reality with actress Kate Hudson at the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
14 / 28
Mongolian-born grand sumo champion Yokozuna Harumafuji (L) performs the New Year's ring-entering rite at the annual celebration for the New Year at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Mongolian-born grand sumo champion Yokozuna Harumafuji (L) performs the New Year's ring-entering rite at the annual celebration for the New Year at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Mongolian-born grand sumo champion Yokozuna Harumafuji (L) performs the New Year's ring-entering rite at the annual celebration for the New Year at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
15 / 28
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton gestures as she walks on stage at a Democratic fundraising dinner featuring all three candidates in Las Vegas, Nevada January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton gestures as she walks on stage at a Democratic fundraising dinner featuring all three candidates in Las Vegas, Nevada January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton gestures as she walks on stage at a Democratic fundraising dinner featuring all three candidates in Las Vegas, Nevada January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
16 / 28
Men jump into the waters of a lake in an attempt to grab a wooden cross on Epiphany Day in Sofia, Bulgaria January 6, 2016. Orthodox priests throughout the country traditionally bless the waters by throwing a cross into it, which worshipers try to catch, with the strong belief that catching the cross brings health and prosperity to the person who retrieves it. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Men jump into the waters of a lake in an attempt to grab a wooden cross on Epiphany Day in Sofia, Bulgaria January 6, 2016. Orthodox priests throughout the country traditionally bless the waters by throwing a cross into it, which worshipers try to...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Men jump into the waters of a lake in an attempt to grab a wooden cross on Epiphany Day in Sofia, Bulgaria January 6, 2016. Orthodox priests throughout the country traditionally bless the waters by throwing a cross into it, which worshipers try to catch, with the strong belief that catching the cross brings health and prosperity to the person who retrieves it. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
17 / 28
Netanel herds his sheep in a field near his home in the unauthorized Jewish settler outpost of Havat Gilad, south of the West Bank city of Nablus January 5, 2016. Steeped in messianic Jewish mysticism and rebelling against what they see as adulterated modern Zionism, the "Hilltop Youth," a new generation of ultra-religious settlers whose resentment of the secular Israeli state rivals their hostility toward Arabs, number in the hundreds, by most accounts. But they pose a deep-rooted challenge even for the nationalist government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as it struggles to stanch Israeli-Palestinian bloodshed in the absence of peace negotiations. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Netanel herds his sheep in a field near his home in the unauthorized Jewish settler outpost of Havat Gilad, south of the West Bank city of Nablus January 5, 2016. Steeped in messianic Jewish mysticism and rebelling against what they see as...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Netanel herds his sheep in a field near his home in the unauthorized Jewish settler outpost of Havat Gilad, south of the West Bank city of Nablus January 5, 2016. Steeped in messianic Jewish mysticism and rebelling against what they see as adulterated modern Zionism, the "Hilltop Youth," a new generation of ultra-religious settlers whose resentment of the secular Israeli state rivals their hostility toward Arabs, number in the hundreds, by most accounts. But they pose a deep-rooted challenge even for the nationalist government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as it struggles to stanch Israeli-Palestinian bloodshed in the absence of peace negotiations. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
18 / 28
Ryan Bundy (L), and Wes Kjar, an occupier, take up positions after a door was rattled in an office at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 6, 2016. The leader of a group of armed men who took over a U.S. wildlife refuge in remote southeastern Oregon said on Wednesday they know they will have to go home, but that they want to see progress on their grievances first and it is not "quite time yet." REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Ryan Bundy (L), and Wes Kjar, an occupier, take up positions after a door was rattled in an office at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 6, 2016. The leader of a group of armed men who took over a U.S. wildlife refuge in...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Ryan Bundy (L), and Wes Kjar, an occupier, take up positions after a door was rattled in an office at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 6, 2016. The leader of a group of armed men who took over a U.S. wildlife refuge in remote southeastern Oregon said on Wednesday they know they will have to go home, but that they want to see progress on their grievances first and it is not "quite time yet." REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
19 / 28
LaTisha Jones, one of the daughters of Bettie Jones, touches her mother during a visitation in Chicago, Illinois, January 6, 2016. The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the city's police department over its use of deadly force, especially against minorities. The shooting deaths of two black people - college student Quintonio LeGrier, 19, and Jones, 55, a mother of five and grandmother of 10 - by a police officer late last month, have increased tensions in the city. REUTERS/Frank Polich

LaTisha Jones, one of the daughters of Bettie Jones, touches her mother during a visitation in Chicago, Illinois, January 6, 2016. The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the city's police department over its use of deadly force, especially...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
LaTisha Jones, one of the daughters of Bettie Jones, touches her mother during a visitation in Chicago, Illinois, January 6, 2016. The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the city's police department over its use of deadly force, especially against minorities. The shooting deaths of two black people - college student Quintonio LeGrier, 19, and Jones, 55, a mother of five and grandmother of 10 - by a police officer late last month, have increased tensions in the city. REUTERS/Frank Polich
Close
20 / 28
Finished 300 AAC Blackout rounds sit in a bin at Barnes Bullets in Mona, Utah, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/George Frey

Finished 300 AAC Blackout rounds sit in a bin at Barnes Bullets in Mona, Utah, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/George Frey

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Finished 300 AAC Blackout rounds sit in a bin at Barnes Bullets in Mona, Utah, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/George Frey
Close
21 / 28
Indonesia's Mount Sinabung volcano spews lava and ash during an eruption as seen from Tiga Serangkai village in Karo, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Rony Muharrman/Antara Foto

Indonesia's Mount Sinabung volcano spews lava and ash during an eruption as seen from Tiga Serangkai village in Karo, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Rony Muharrman/Antara Foto

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Indonesia's Mount Sinabung volcano spews lava and ash during an eruption as seen from Tiga Serangkai village in Karo, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Rony Muharrman/Antara Foto
Close
22 / 28
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz greets a supporter after signing a copy of his book after a campaign event at King's Pointe Waterpark and Resort in Storm Lake, Iowa January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz greets a supporter after signing a copy of his book after a campaign event at King's Pointe Waterpark and Resort in Storm Lake, Iowa January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz greets a supporter after signing a copy of his book after a campaign event at King's Pointe Waterpark and Resort in Storm Lake, Iowa January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
23 / 28
A little migrant girl cries as she wait to get on the train to Serbia, at the transit camp on the Macedonia-Greece border near Gevgelija, Macedonia, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

A little migrant girl cries as she wait to get on the train to Serbia, at the transit camp on the Macedonia-Greece border near Gevgelija, Macedonia, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
A little migrant girl cries as she wait to get on the train to Serbia, at the transit camp on the Macedonia-Greece border near Gevgelija, Macedonia, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Close
24 / 28
Singer Shawn Mendes performs "I Know What You Did Last Summer" with Camila Cabello at the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Shawn Mendes performs "I Know What You Did Last Summer" with Camila Cabello at the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Singer Shawn Mendes performs "I Know What You Did Last Summer" with Camila Cabello at the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
25 / 28
Believers burn dried oak branches, which symbolizes the Yule log, on Orthodox Christmas Eve in front of the St. Sava temple in Belgrade, Serbia, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Believers burn dried oak branches, which symbolizes the Yule log, on Orthodox Christmas Eve in front of the St. Sava temple in Belgrade, Serbia, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Believers burn dried oak branches, which symbolizes the Yule log, on Orthodox Christmas Eve in front of the St. Sava temple in Belgrade, Serbia, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
26 / 28
Singer Ozzy Osbourne (L) and his son Jack stand before a life-sized statue of former Beatle John Lennon at a park in Havana, Cuba January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Singer Ozzy Osbourne (L) and his son Jack stand before a life-sized statue of former Beatle John Lennon at a park in Havana, Cuba January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Singer Ozzy Osbourne (L) and his son Jack stand before a life-sized statue of former Beatle John Lennon at a park in Havana, Cuba January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
27 / 28
Workers catch fish inside a lock during the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 6, 2016. Authorities have started a three-month cleanup operation of the canal St-Martin, in north-eastern Paris, in an attempt to refurbish its locks and remove rubbish. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Workers catch fish inside a lock during the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 6, 2016. Authorities have started a three-month cleanup operation of the canal St-Martin, in north-eastern Paris, in an attempt to refurbish its...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Workers catch fish inside a lock during the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 6, 2016. Authorities have started a three-month cleanup operation of the canal St-Martin, in north-eastern Paris, in an attempt to refurbish its locks and remove rubbish. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

06 Jan 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

06 Jan 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

04 Jan 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

01 Jan 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast