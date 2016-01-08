The owner of the world's largest blue sapphire holds it for photographs during an interview with Reuters in Colombo, Sri Lanka January 6, 2016. The owner of the world's largest blue sapphire, which he says is worth more than $100 million, said on...more

The owner of the world's largest blue sapphire holds it for photographs during an interview with Reuters in Colombo, Sri Lanka January 6, 2016. The owner of the world's largest blue sapphire, which he says is worth more than $100 million, said on Thursday he is deciding whether to auction the Sri Lankan gem or display it as an international attraction. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Close