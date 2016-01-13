Edition:
India
Wed Jan 13, 2016

A man sprays water on an ambulance at a site hit by what activists said were three consecutive air strikes carried out by the Russian air force, the last which hit this vehicle, in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
People line up to buy Powerball lottery tickets at Bluebird Liquor in Hawthorne, Los Angeles, California, United States, January 12, 2016. The Powerball Jackpot has reached a record $1.5 billion. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
Members of the Istanbul Medical Chamber place carnations near the blast site at Sultanahmet square in Istanbul, Turkey January 12, 2016. A suicide bomber thought to have crossed recently from Syria killed at least 10 people, most of them German tourists, at Sultanahmet square in Istanbul's historic heart on Tuesday, in an attack Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu blamed on Islamic State. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
Antoine Meo (top) of France rides his KTM ahead of Juan Pedrero Garcia (C) of Spain on his Sherco TVS and Adrien Van Beveren of France on his Yamaha during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 near Belen, Argentina, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
Bishram, 70, a follower of Ramnami Samaj, who has tattooed the name of the Hindu god Ram on his face, poses for a picture outside his house in the village of Arjuni, in the eastern state of Chhattisgarh, India, November 15, 2015. Denied entry to temples and forced to use separate wells, low-caste Hindus in the eastern state of Chhattisgarh first tattooed their bodies and faces more than 100 years ago as an act of defiance and devotion. Ramnamis wrote the Hindu god Ram's name on their bodies as a message to higher-caste Indians that god was everywhere, regardless of a person's caste or social standing. While discrimination on class grounds has lessened and most young Ramnamis today avoid full-body tattoos, elderly devotees are still proud of the indelible message their bodies have carried for decades. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
A car covered with ice remains stranded on the waterfront in Hamburg, New York January 12, 2016. The owner left his Mitsubushi Lancer parked overnight outside a restaurant on Sunday and by the next day, spray from Lake Erie had encased it in ice. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
A woman with a Ziggy Stardust tattoo visits a mural of David Bowie in Brixton, south London, January 11, 2016. David Bowie, a music legend who used daringly androgynous displays of sexuality and glittering costumes to frame legendary rock hits "Ziggy Stardust" and "Space Oddity", died at age 69 of cancer. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
A high wave crashes on the protecting wall at the fishing harbor in Pornic, France as stormy weather with high winds hits the French Atlanitic coast January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Reggie Ragland celebrates with a confetti angel in the middle of the field following his team's 45-40 victory over the Clemson Tigers in the 2016 CFP National Championship at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, January 11, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
Sebastien Loeb (L) of France and co-pilot Daniel Elena work on his car after he had an accident which turned the car over during the eighth stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 near Belen, Argentina, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andre Lavadinho-@World-ASO/POOL

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
Chairs are seen through a broken window at the Garissa University College as students return to the campus in Garissa, Kenya January 11, 2016. The campus reopened Monday nine months after an attack by al-Shabaab, the Somalia-based, al-Qaeda linked Islamist militants. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Mahettar Ram Tandon, 76, a follower of Ramnami Samaj, who has tattooed the name of the Hindu god Ram on his full body, poses for a picture inside his house in the village of Jamgahan, in the eastern state of Chhattisgarh, India, November 17, 2015. "It was my new birth the day I started having the tattoos," Tandon said. "The old me had died." "The young generation just don't feel good about having tattoos on their whole body," he added. "That doesn't mean they don't follow the faith." REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
Candles are placed as a memorial to musician David Bowie at his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
A member of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic forces stands inside a building, destroyed during battles with the Ukrainian armed forces, at Donetsk airport, Ukraine, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
Blood stains are seen on the floor next to a plate bearing the house number of a safe house, where five people were shot dead during an operation on Friday to recapture the drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, at Jiquilpan Boulevard in Los Mochis in Sinaloa state, Mexico, January 11, 2016. Guzman gave Mexican security forces the slip last week by opening a secret doorway hidden behind a mirror and descending into a sophisticated tunnel leading to the city's drains. The infamous head of the Sinaloa drug cartel was arrested on Friday after a months-long manhunt that followed his escape by tunneling out of a Mexican maximum security prison in July. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
Mexican Marines take part in an operation to capture drug boss Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico, in this still image taken from a January 8, 2016 video released by the Mexican Navy on January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mexican Navy/Handout via Reuters TV

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
Mujahideen Horan brigade fighters, part of the Free Syrian Army, react as they launch a shell towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad located in Deraa, Syria, in what they said was a battle to pressure breaking the siege off Madaya, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
Paris shooting suspect, Salah Abdeslam, and suspected accomplice, Hamza Attou, are seen at a petrol station on a motorway between Paris and Brussels, in Trith-Saint-Leger, France in this still image taken from a November 14, 2015 video provided by BFMTV on January 11, 2016. REUTERS/BFMTV via Reuters TV

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
A journalist films inside a tunnel connected from a house to the city's drains used by the drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman to escape before being recaptured, in Los Mochis, in Sinaloa state, Mexico, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
Protesters in orange jumpsuits from Amnesty International USA and other organizations rally outside the White House to demand the closure of the U.S. prison at Guantanamo Bay, in Washington January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
Local residents watch as a helicopter, known as 'Elvis', drops water onto a pile of burning tires in Melbourne, Australia, January 11, 2016. A large pile of truck tires caught alight at an industrial area located on the outskirts of Melbourne, local media reported. REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy/AAP

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
Dams containing small amounts of water can be seen in a drought-affected farming area located west of Melbourne in Australia January 12, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
Kashmiri women attend the funeral prayers of Sajad Ahmad Bhat, a suspected militant, on the outskirts of Srinagar, January 12, 2016. Clashes between the protesters and Indian police broke out on Tuesday after the demonstrators tried to march towards the Srinagar-Jammu national highway during the funeral of Bhat, a suspected militant of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) group, who was killed in a gunfight last night with Indian security forces, local media reported. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
Iraqi security forces gather at the site of a car bomb in New Baghdad, Iraq January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
A man dries handmade noodles in the sunlight in Fuxing town, Changhua County, Taiwan January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
A Syrian girl waits with her family, who say they have received permission from the Syrian government to leave the besieged town, as they depart after an aid convoy entered Madaya, Syria January 11, 2016. An aid convoy entered a besieged Syrian town on Monday where thousands have been trapped without supplies for months and people are reported to have died of starvation. Trucks carrying food and medical supplies reached Madaya near the Lebanese border and began to distribute aid as part of an agreement between warring sides, the United Nations and the Red Cross said. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
A man counts coins collected from coin-operated laundry machines, at a warehouse in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, January 11, 2016. A man running a coin-operated laundromat service had failed to exchange 300,000 yuan ($45,609) worth of coins into banknotes to pay his employees three months' worth of salaries, according to local media. Local banks said they are unable to process the exchange in a go, the reports added. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
A tomtit bird flies past a squirrel running on a fence after a snowfall in a park in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi of Argentina holds the World Player of the Year award during the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2015 ceremony in Zurich, Switzerland, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks with moderator Jorge Ramos at the Iowa Brown and Black Forum at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
