Pictures | Thu Jan 14, 2016 | 7:20am IST

Dead sperm whales are seen washed up on a beach on Texel Island, The Netherlands, January 13, 2016. The five sperm whales that beached on the Dutch lsland of Texel on Tuesday have died overnight, Dutch media reported. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
A relative of Palestinian militant Mussa Zeater, who was killed in an attack by an Israeli aircraft, mourns during his funeral in the northern Gaza Strip January 13, 2016. The Israeli aircraft attacked a group of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday who the military said planned to detonate a bomb at the border with Israel, and a Palestinian militant faction said one of its men was killed. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
A Bayern Munich football club scarf is tied to a railing next to flowers at the Obelisk of Theodosius, the scene of the suicide bomb attack, at Sultanahmet square in Istanbul, Turkey January 13, 2016. Turkish authorities detained three Russian nationals suspected of links with Islamic State following a suicide bomb attack in Istanbul that killed 10 tourists, media reports said on Wednesday. A suicide bomber thought to have crossed recently from Syria killed nine German and one Peruvian tourists on Tuesday in Istanbul's historic Sultanahmet Square, a major tourist draw, in an attack Turkey blamed on Islamic State. Fifteen people were also hurt in the attack. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
An excavator works on the site of the new $1.85 billion stadium where the Los Angeles Rams will play in Inglewood, Los Angeles, California, United States, January 13, 2016. The St. Louis Rams are moving to Los Angeles after National Football League owners voted to approve their relocation efforts on Tuesday and gave the San Diego Chargers the option to join them. The Rams' proposal to relocate to a planned $1.85 billion facility in Inglewood, roughly 10 miles from downtown Los Angeles, was approved by owners by a vote of 30-2 according to a report on the NFL's website. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2016
Demonstrators raise their arms during a protest against fare hikes for city buses in Sao Paulo, Brazil, January 12, 2016. Brazilian riot police on Tuesday fired tear gas and stun grenades to disperse a protest against a rise in public transport fares in the country's largest city, Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
Podemos (We Can) party leader Pablo Iglesias kisses the infant son of fellow party deputy Carolina Bescansa (not pictured) as parliament convened for the first time following a general election in Madrid, Spain, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
Members of the Russian Emergencies Ministry take part in a training session, part of the preparation for Russian Orthodox Epiphany celebrations, on the suburbs of Moscow, January 13, 2016. Orthodox believers will mark Epiphany on January 19 by immersing themselves in icy waters regardless of the weather. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
A car covered with ice remains stranded on the waterfront in Hamburg, New York January 12, 2016. The owner left his Mitsubushi Lancer parked overnight outside a restaurant on Sunday and by the next day, spray from Lake Erie had encased it in ice. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
A woman holds her daughter's head as they walk away after a blast near the Pakistani consulate in Jalalabad, Afghanistan January 13, 2016. Afghan security forces exchanged fire with gunmen barricaded in a house near the Pakistan consulate in the eastern city of Jalalabad on Wednesday after a suicide bomber blew himself up, officials said. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
Members of the Istanbul Medical Chamber place carnations near the blast site at Sultanahmet square in Istanbul, Turkey January 12, 2016. A suicide bomber thought to have crossed recently from Syria killed at least 10 people, most of them German tourists, at Sultanahmet square in Istanbul's historic heart on Tuesday, in an attack Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu blamed on Islamic State. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
President Barack Obama reacts to cheers as he arrives at the podium to deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in Washington, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
People visit the "Valley of Peace" cemetery in Najaf, south of Baghdad, Iraq January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
U.S. sailors are seen in an undisclosed location in Iran in this handout picture released on Farsnews website on January 13, 2016. Iran released ten U.S. sailors on Wednesday after holding them overnight, bringing a swift end to an incident that had rattled nerves days ahead of the expected implementation of a landmark nuclear accord between Tehran and world powers. REUTERS/farsnews.com/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
A migrant child makes his way past shelters in a muddy field called the Grande-Synthe jungle, near Dunkirk, northern France, January 12, 2016. The Grande-Synthe jungle is a camp of tents and makeshift shelters where migrants and asylum seekers from Iraq, Kurdistan and Syria gather. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
The 2016 Fisker V10 Force 1 is unveiled during the official launch of VLF Automotive at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
Antoine Meo (top) of France rides his KTM ahead of Juan Pedrero Garcia (C) of Spain on his Sherco TVS and Adrien Van Beveren of France on his Yamaha during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 near Belen, Argentina, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
Bishram, 70, a follower of Ramnami Samaj, who has tattooed the name of the Hindu god Ram on his face, poses for a picture outside his house in the village of Arjuni, in the eastern state of Chhattisgarh, India, November 15, 2015. Denied entry to temples and forced to use separate wells, low-caste Hindus in the eastern state of Chhattisgarh first tattooed their bodies and faces more than 100 years ago as an act of defiance and devotion. Ramnamis wrote the Hindu god Ram's name on their bodies as a message to higher-caste Indians that god was everywhere, regardless of a person's caste or social standing. While discrimination on class grounds has lessened and most young Ramnamis today avoid full-body tattoos, elderly devotees are still proud of the indelible message their bodies have carried for decades. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
President Barack Obama delivers his final State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in Washington January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
A boy inspects damage inside his school, due to what activists said was an air strike carried out yesterday by the Russian air force in Injara town, Aleppo countryside, Syria January 12, 2016. Bombs dropped by suspected Russian warplanes killed at least 12 Syrian schoolchildren on Monday when they hit a classroom in a rebel-held town in Aleppo province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
Photographer Annie Leibovitz gestures during a press preview of her exhibition 'WOMEN: New Portraits' at Wapping Hydraulic Power Station in London, Britain January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
Donald "Chip" Pugh is pictured in this undated booking photo (L), and in a selfie, provided by the Lima Police Department in Lima, Ohio January 12, 2016. Pugh, who is wanted on a drunk driving charge, was so dissatisfied with the mug shots that police put on their Facebook page, he posted a "better photo" of himself in a car wearing shades. REUTERS/Lima Police Department/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
A member of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic forces walks near a building, destroyed during battles with the Ukrainian armed forces, at Donetsk airport, Ukraine, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
People line up to buy Powerball lottery tickets at Bluebird Liquor in Hawthorne, Los Angeles, California, United States, January 12, 2016. The Powerball Jackpot has reached a record $1.5 billion. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
A woman is framed by hanging icicles as she walks along a path in Chicago, Illinois, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
Policemen fight against a buffalo caught behind an iron gate at a parking lot in Liuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, January 11, 2016. According to local media, the buffalo was found running along the streets in the southern Chinese city, damaging cars and panicking pedestrians. It was later caught and shot dead by the local police force. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
The jerseys of the national soccer teams of all FIFA's member countries are shown in the rainbow room at the future FIFA World Football Museum during a media preview in Zurich, Switzerland January 12, 2016. The FIFA World Football Museum will open to the public February 28. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
First lady Michelle Obama waves from her box in the gallery with Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy (L) on one side and a symbolic empty seat for victims of gun violence between her and Dr. Jill Biden (R) while attending President Barack Obama's State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in Washington, January 12, 2016. Behind the first lady are (L-R) Veteran and Dream Act immigrant Oscar Vazquez, Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole, Ryan Reyes, the partner of one of the victims of the San Bernardino shootings, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, community college student Jennifer Bragdon and Air Force Staff Sgt. Spencer Stone, who helped stop an attack on Paris bound train in August, and Jim Obergefell, the named plaintiff in the U.S. Supreme Court same-sex marriage ruling. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
Participants take a "selfie" at a sunflower field in Bangkok, Thailand, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
Police forensic officers attend the scene after an explosion in front of the German Fountain in Sultanahmet Square in Istanbul, Turkey January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 12, 2016
Former ballerina Luke Willis plays on a sand berm after sunset in Encinitas, California, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
