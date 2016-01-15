Edition:
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio poses as he arrives for the British premiere of "The Revenant", in London, Britain January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A man looks out over the frozen Chicago River in Chicago, Illinois, United States, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

A group of junior codemakers look through apparatus while taking a 3-D tour of parliament with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the unveiling of Google's new Canadian engineering headquarters in Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Power

People walk around the rocks in the natural reserve area of Wadi Al-Hitan, or the "Valley of the Whales", at the desert of Al Fayoum Governorate, southwest of Cairo, Egypt, January 14, 2016. Wadi Al-Hitan holds an impressive collection of fossils and bones, some of which date back over 40 million years. The entire site resembles an open-air museum with marked trails that visitors can follow to admire the fossils and rock formations that extend over a vast area. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

7-Eleven store clerk M. Faroqui celebrates after a winning Powerball ticket was sold is shown in Chino Hills, California January 13, 2016. A winning ticket was sold there for the massive $1.59 billion Powerball lottery on Wednesday, officials said after drawing the winning numbers for the world's largest potential jackpot for a single player. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

A man is seen holding a gun towards the crowd in central Jakarta, Indonesia, in this picture provided to Reuters by Xinhua News Agency January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Veri Sanovri/Xinhua

Syrian refugee girl Ele Cundi, 5, poses as she sits with her friends in a kindergarten at Midyat refugee camp in Mardin province, Turkey, December 14, 2015. Syria's conflict has left hundreds of thousands dead, pushed millions more into exile, and had a profound effect on children who lost their homes or got caught up in the bloodletting. The drawings of young refugees living in Turkey show their memories of home and hopes for its future. The pictures also point to the mental scars borne by 2.3 million Syrian refugees living in Turkey, more than half of them children. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers arrive after a blast near the Pakistani consulate in Jalalabad, Afghanistan January 13, 2016. Afghan security forces exchanged fire with gunmen barricaded in a house near the Pakistan consulate in the eastern city of Jalalabad on Wednesday after a suicide bomber blew himself up, officials said. REUTERS/Parwiz

President Barack Obama jokes about a boom microphone during a living room discussion at a private residence in in Omaha, Nebraska, January 13, 2016. President Obama visited with a young family in their suburban living room on Wednesday, the first stop in what the White House said would be a year-long tour to talk with Americans about the need to fix the nation's polarized politics. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Naga Sadhus or Hindu holy men, smeared with ash, pass on a chillum to smoke inside their makeshift camps near the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal, ahead of the "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, India, January 13, 2016. Hindu monks and pilgrims are making their annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti" on Friday. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria smashes his racket after losing the first set of his men's singles quarter-final match against Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine at the Sydney International tennis tournament in Sydney January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Police officers react near the site of a blast in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 14, 2016. Several explosions went off and gunfire broke out in the center of the Indonesian capital on Thursday and police said they suspected a suicide bomber was responsible for at least one the blasts. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

A girl stands behind a curtain that separates between men and women at the grave site of Rabbi Yisrael Abuhatzeira, a Moroccan-born sage and Kabbalist also known as the Baba Sali, during an annual pilgrimage held on the anniversary of his death in the southern Israeli town of Netivot, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Dissident Chinese artist Ai Weiwei is seen with Lego bricks on his face in this undated image taken from his Instagram account and provided by Ai Weiwei Studio January 14, 2016. Ai published photos of himself with Lego hanging off his mustache and beard on Wednesday, celebrating the toymaker's decision to back down on rules that blocked his bulk order of bricks. REUTERS/Ai Weiwei Studio/Handout

A foreign national lies wounded surrounded by security and emergency workers following a gun and bomb attack in central Jakarta January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Garry Lotulung

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a ceremony to award party and state commendations to nuclear scientists, technicians, soldier-builders, workers and officials for their contribution to what North Korea said was a successful hydrogen bomb test, at the meeting hall of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in this undated photo released on January 13, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

Artisans work on a pinata depicting the drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman at a workshop in Reynosa, in Tamaulipas state, Mexico, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A young fan takes photos as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses supporters during a campaign rally at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Ex-soldier Rob Lawrie arrives at the news conference carrying in his arms Afghani girl Bahar Ahmadi, known as Bru, in Boulogne-sur-Mer, France, January 14, 2016. Lawrie goes on trial in France on Thursday for trying to smuggle a four-year-old Afghan girl into Britain at her father's request. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A staff interacts with a panther at a private zoo called "12 Months" in the town of Demydiv, Ukraine, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A relative of Palestinian militant Mussa Zeater, who was killed in an attack by an Israeli aircraft, mourns during his funeral in the northern Gaza Strip January 13, 2016. The Israeli aircraft attacked a group of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday who the military said planned to detonate a bomb at the border with Israel, and a Palestinian militant faction said one of its men was killed. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Tourists from China take pictures at a boy who is dressed up in honor guard costume at the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan, January 12, 2016. The number of mainland Chinese tourists to neighboring Taiwan halved in the weeks before this weekend's elections, several Taipei-based travel agencies said, as Communist Party rulers in Beijing discouraged visits to China's diplomatic rival. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Dead sperm whales are seen on a beach on Texel Island, The Netherlands, January 13, 2016. The five sperm whales that beached on the Dutch lsland of Texel on Tuesday have died overnight, Dutch media reported. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

Podemos (We Can) party leader Pablo Iglesias kisses the infant son of fellow party deputy Carolina Bescansa (not pictured) as parliament convened for the first time following a general election in Madrid, Spain, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Hindu pilgrims walk after taking a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal, ahead of the "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, India, January 13, 2016. Hindu monks and pilgrims are making their annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti" on Friday. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

An Italian exhibitor hangs up salamis during preparations for the Green Week international food, agriculture and horticulture fair in Berlin, Germany, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

A workman opens the smokebox door of a Japanese-made steam train at a train depot in Changhua, Taiwan, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

An employee climbs up a ladder of a hydro-electric unit at the Krasnoyarsk hydro-electric power station near the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

