Syrian refugee girl Ele Cundi, 5, poses as she sits with her friends in a kindergarten at Midyat refugee camp in Mardin province, Turkey, December 14, 2015. Syria's conflict has left hundreds of thousands dead, pushed millions more into exile, and had a profound effect on children who lost their homes or got caught up in the bloodletting. The drawings of young refugees living in Turkey show their memories of home and hopes for its future. The pictures also point to the mental scars borne by 2.3 million Syrian refugees living in Turkey, more than half of them children. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

