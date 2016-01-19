Edition:
A man riding a bike passes next to a car that was set afire by protesters during a demonstration against the electoral process in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, January 18, 2016. Haiti's delayed presidential run-off election will take place on January 24. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A man riding a bike passes next to a car that was set afire by protesters during a demonstration against the electoral process in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, January 18, 2016. Haiti's delayed presidential run-off election will take place on January 24....more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A man riding a bike passes next to a car that was set afire by protesters during a demonstration against the electoral process in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, January 18, 2016. Haiti's delayed presidential run-off election will take place on January 24. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
1 / 35
People walk through the snowstorm to immerse themselves in icy waters during celebrations for the Orthodox Epiphany on the ice-covered lake near the village of Dubrovichi outside Ryazan, Russia, January 19, 2016. Orthodox believers mark Epiphany on January 19 by immersing themselves in icy waters regardless of the weather. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

People walk through the snowstorm to immerse themselves in icy waters during celebrations for the Orthodox Epiphany on the ice-covered lake near the village of Dubrovichi outside Ryazan, Russia, January 19, 2016. Orthodox believers mark Epiphany on...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
People walk through the snowstorm to immerse themselves in icy waters during celebrations for the Orthodox Epiphany on the ice-covered lake near the village of Dubrovichi outside Ryazan, Russia, January 19, 2016. Orthodox believers mark Epiphany on January 19 by immersing themselves in icy waters regardless of the weather. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
2 / 35
Australia's Sam Groth reacts during his first round match against France's Adrian Mannarino at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Australia's Sam Groth reacts during his first round match against France's Adrian Mannarino at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
Australia's Sam Groth reacts during his first round match against France's Adrian Mannarino at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato
3 / 35
Confiscated weapons hang from a magnet before being destroyed at a foundry in Santiago, Chile, January 18, 2016. Nearly 13,000 firearms were destroyed as part of a government arms control program. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Confiscated weapons hang from a magnet before being destroyed at a foundry in Santiago, Chile, January 18, 2016. Nearly 13,000 firearms were destroyed as part of a government arms control program. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
Confiscated weapons hang from a magnet before being destroyed at a foundry in Santiago, Chile, January 18, 2016. Nearly 13,000 firearms were destroyed as part of a government arms control program. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
4 / 35
A Christian pilgrim is baptised as she takes part in a ceremony at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River, near the West Bank city of Jericho, January 18, 2016. Thousands of Orthodox Christians flocked to the Jordan River to celebrate the feast of the Epiphany at the traditional site where it is believed John the Baptist baptised Jesus. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A Christian pilgrim is baptised as she takes part in a ceremony at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River, near the West Bank city of Jericho, January 18, 2016. Thousands of Orthodox Christians flocked to the...more

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A Christian pilgrim is baptised as she takes part in a ceremony at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River, near the West Bank city of Jericho, January 18, 2016. Thousands of Orthodox Christians flocked to the Jordan River to celebrate the feast of the Epiphany at the traditional site where it is believed John the Baptist baptised Jesus. REUTERS/Nir Elias
5 / 35
Britain's Heather Watson smashes her racquet into the signage during her first round match against Hungary's Timea Babos at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien

Britain's Heather Watson smashes her racquet into the signage during her first round match against Hungary's Timea Babos at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Britain's Heather Watson smashes her racquet into the signage during her first round match against Hungary's Timea Babos at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien
6 / 35
Taxis block a main road in Budapest's city centre, Hungary, January 18, 2016. Taxi drivers were protesting against the online taxi-hailing service Uber, demanding authorities to ban the service, according to local media. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Taxis block a main road in Budapest's city centre, Hungary, January 18, 2016. Taxi drivers were protesting against the online taxi-hailing service Uber, demanding authorities to ban the service, according to local media. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Taxis block a main road in Budapest's city centre, Hungary, January 18, 2016. Taxi drivers were protesting against the online taxi-hailing service Uber, demanding authorities to ban the service, according to local media. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
7 / 35
Workers carry sacks of coffee beans at a warehouse at the Nogales farm in Jinotega, Nicaragua, January 7, 2016. Soaring temperatures in Central America due to climate change are forcing farmers to pull up coffee trees and replace them with cocoa, spurring a revival in the cultivation of a crop once so essential to the region's economy. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Workers carry sacks of coffee beans at a warehouse at the Nogales farm in Jinotega, Nicaragua, January 7, 2016. Soaring temperatures in Central America due to climate change are forcing farmers to pull up coffee trees and replace them with cocoa,...more

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Workers carry sacks of coffee beans at a warehouse at the Nogales farm in Jinotega, Nicaragua, January 7, 2016. Soaring temperatures in Central America due to climate change are forcing farmers to pull up coffee trees and replace them with cocoa, spurring a revival in the cultivation of a crop once so essential to the region's economy. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
8 / 35
Family and friends surround the body of Dafna Meir, 38, during her funeral at a cemetery in Jerusalem, January 18, 2016. Meir, a female resident of the West Bank Jewish settlement of Otniel, was stabbed to death in her home on Sunday when an assailant broke into her house and attacked her, the Israeli army and a local settlement official said. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Family and friends surround the body of Dafna Meir, 38, during her funeral at a cemetery in Jerusalem, January 18, 2016. Meir, a female resident of the West Bank Jewish settlement of Otniel, was stabbed to death in her home on Sunday when an...more

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Family and friends surround the body of Dafna Meir, 38, during her funeral at a cemetery in Jerusalem, January 18, 2016. Meir, a female resident of the West Bank Jewish settlement of Otniel, was stabbed to death in her home on Sunday when an assailant broke into her house and attacked her, the Israeli army and a local settlement official said. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
9 / 35
A migrant child walks through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant child walks through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A migrant child walks through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
10 / 35
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and rival candidate U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders speak simultaneously at the NBC News - YouTube Democratic presidential candidates debate in Charleston, South Carolina January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and rival candidate U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders speak simultaneously at the NBC News - YouTube Democratic presidential candidates debate in Charleston, South...more

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and rival candidate U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders speak simultaneously at the NBC News - YouTube Democratic presidential candidates debate in Charleston, South Carolina January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
11 / 35
Fisherman Gabriel Barreto stands on the shore of the Magdalena river, the longest and most important river in Colombia, in the city of Honda, January 14, 2016. While flooding and intense rain wreak havoc on several countries in Latin America, El Nino brings other harmful effects to Colombia with severe drought. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Fisherman Gabriel Barreto stands on the shore of the Magdalena river, the longest and most important river in Colombia, in the city of Honda, January 14, 2016. While flooding and intense rain wreak havoc on several countries in Latin America, El Nino...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
Fisherman Gabriel Barreto stands on the shore of the Magdalena river, the longest and most important river in Colombia, in the city of Honda, January 14, 2016. While flooding and intense rain wreak havoc on several countries in Latin America, El Nino brings other harmful effects to Colombia with severe drought. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
12 / 35
Aerial view of a makeshift camp as containers (rear) are put into place to house several hundred migrants living in what is known as the "Jungle", a squalid sprawling camp in Calais, northern France, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Aerial view of a makeshift camp as containers (rear) are put into place to house several hundred migrants living in what is known as the "Jungle", a squalid sprawling camp in Calais, northern France, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Aerial view of a makeshift camp as containers (rear) are put into place to house several hundred migrants living in what is known as the "Jungle", a squalid sprawling camp in Calais, northern France, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
13 / 35
A man dips into the icy waters of a lake as part of celebrations for Orthodox Epiphany on the outskirts of Minsk, January 18, 2016. Orthodox believers will mark Epiphany on January 19 by immersing themselves in icy waters regardless of the weather. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A man dips into the icy waters of a lake as part of celebrations for Orthodox Epiphany on the outskirts of Minsk, January 18, 2016. Orthodox believers will mark Epiphany on January 19 by immersing themselves in icy waters regardless of the weather....more

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A man dips into the icy waters of a lake as part of celebrations for Orthodox Epiphany on the outskirts of Minsk, January 18, 2016. Orthodox believers will mark Epiphany on January 19 by immersing themselves in icy waters regardless of the weather. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
14 / 35
A man rides a horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid, Spain, January 16, 2016. According to tradition that dates back 500 years, people ride their horses through the narrow cobblestone streets of this small village to purify the animals with the smoke of the bonfires. Picture taken January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A man rides a horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid, Spain, January 16, 2016....more

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
A man rides a horse through the flames during the "Luminarias" annual religious celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid, Spain, January 16, 2016. According to tradition that dates back 500 years, people ride their horses through the narrow cobblestone streets of this small village to purify the animals with the smoke of the bonfires. Picture taken January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
15 / 35
A girl pushes her dog in a pram after it was blessed by a priest in Benalmadena, near Malaga, Spain, January 17, 2016. Hundreds of pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of San Anton, Spain's patron saint of animals. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A girl pushes her dog in a pram after it was blessed by a priest in Benalmadena, near Malaga, Spain, January 17, 2016. Hundreds of pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of San Anton, Spain's patron saint of animals....more

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
A girl pushes her dog in a pram after it was blessed by a priest in Benalmadena, near Malaga, Spain, January 17, 2016. Hundreds of pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of San Anton, Spain's patron saint of animals. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
16 / 35
A Hillary Clinton supporter walks through a maze of political signs for Clinton and Democratic opponent Bernie Sanders outside the Gaillard Center before the start of the NBC News-YouTube Democratic Debate in Charleston, South Carolina, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

A Hillary Clinton supporter walks through a maze of political signs for Clinton and Democratic opponent Bernie Sanders outside the Gaillard Center before the start of the NBC News-YouTube Democratic Debate in Charleston, South Carolina, January 17,...more

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A Hillary Clinton supporter walks through a maze of political signs for Clinton and Democratic opponent Bernie Sanders outside the Gaillard Center before the start of the NBC News-YouTube Democratic Debate in Charleston, South Carolina, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
17 / 35
Family and friends embrace Bahram Mechanic (in the blue jump suit) and Khosrow Afghahi (in the tan jacket) at Federal Detention Center Houston, Texas January 17, 2016. Several Iranian-Americans held in U.S. prisons after being charged or convicted for sanctions violations have been released under a prisoner swap. REUTERS/Daniel Kramer

Family and friends embrace Bahram Mechanic (in the blue jump suit) and Khosrow Afghahi (in the tan jacket) at Federal Detention Center Houston, Texas January 17, 2016. Several Iranian-Americans held in U.S. prisons after being charged or convicted...more

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Family and friends embrace Bahram Mechanic (in the blue jump suit) and Khosrow Afghahi (in the tan jacket) at Federal Detention Center Houston, Texas January 17, 2016. Several Iranian-Americans held in U.S. prisons after being charged or convicted for sanctions violations have been released under a prisoner swap. REUTERS/Daniel Kramer
18 / 35
A dog sits on a field where migrants have crossed the border between Serbia and Macedonia, in the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A dog sits on a field where migrants have crossed the border between Serbia and Macedonia, in the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
A dog sits on a field where migrants have crossed the border between Serbia and Macedonia, in the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
19 / 35
Migrants walk along a road after crossing the border from Macedonia, at Miratovac, Serbia, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants walk along a road after crossing the border from Macedonia, at Miratovac, Serbia, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Migrants walk along a road after crossing the border from Macedonia, at Miratovac, Serbia, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
20 / 35
The burned-out exterior of "Cappuccino" restaurant is seen in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 17, 2016, a day after security forces retook the Splendid Hotel from al Qaeda fighters who seized it in an assault that killed two dozen people from at least 18 countries and marked a major escalation of Islamist militancy in West Africa. REUTERS/Joe Penney

The burned-out exterior of "Cappuccino" restaurant is seen in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 17, 2016, a day after security forces retook the Splendid Hotel from al Qaeda fighters who seized it in an assault that killed two dozen people from at...more

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
The burned-out exterior of "Cappuccino" restaurant is seen in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 17, 2016, a day after security forces retook the Splendid Hotel from al Qaeda fighters who seized it in an assault that killed two dozen people from at least 18 countries and marked a major escalation of Islamist militancy in West Africa. REUTERS/Joe Penney
21 / 35
Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a shot during his first round match against South Korea's Hyeon Chung at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a shot during his first round match against South Korea's Hyeon Chung at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a shot during his first round match against South Korea's Hyeon Chung at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
22 / 35
Visitors view pigeons on show during the British Homing World show of the year at Blackpool's Winter Gardens in Blackpool, north west England on January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Visitors view pigeons on show during the British Homing World show of the year at Blackpool's Winter Gardens in Blackpool, north west England on January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Visitors view pigeons on show during the British Homing World show of the year at Blackpool's Winter Gardens in Blackpool, north west England on January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
23 / 35
A car burns at the site of a car bomb attack outside the house of the director of security for Yemen's southern port city of Aden, Brigadier General Shalal Ali Shayyeh, in Aden January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A car burns at the site of a car bomb attack outside the house of the director of security for Yemen's southern port city of Aden, Brigadier General Shalal Ali Shayyeh, in Aden January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
A car burns at the site of a car bomb attack outside the house of the director of security for Yemen's southern port city of Aden, Brigadier General Shalal Ali Shayyeh, in Aden January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
24 / 35
Pope Francis greets chief Rabbi Riccardo Di Segni during his visit at Rome's Great Synagogue, Italy January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Pope Francis greets chief Rabbi Riccardo Di Segni during his visit at Rome's Great Synagogue, Italy January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Pope Francis greets chief Rabbi Riccardo Di Segni during his visit at Rome's Great Synagogue, Italy January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
25 / 35
Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway crashes into the barrier after winning the men's Alpine Skiing World Cup slalom in Wengen, Switzerland January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway crashes into the barrier after winning the men's Alpine Skiing World Cup slalom in Wengen, Switzerland January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway crashes into the barrier after winning the men's Alpine Skiing World Cup slalom in Wengen, Switzerland January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
26 / 35
Presenter Bradley James lowers the microphone for Jacob Tremblay as Tremblay accepts the award for Best Young Actor for "Room" during the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Presenter Bradley James lowers the microphone for Jacob Tremblay as Tremblay accepts the award for Best Young Actor for "Room" during the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Presenter Bradley James lowers the microphone for Jacob Tremblay as Tremblay accepts the award for Best Young Actor for "Room" during the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
27 / 35
A climber ascends a silo covered in ice in Cedar Falls, Iowa, United States, January 17, 2016. The owners have connected hoses to the top of the silo and spray it with water in winter months to freeze the exterior for climbing. REUTERS/Jim Young

A climber ascends a silo covered in ice in Cedar Falls, Iowa, United States, January 17, 2016. The owners have connected hoses to the top of the silo and spray it with water in winter months to freeze the exterior for climbing. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A climber ascends a silo covered in ice in Cedar Falls, Iowa, United States, January 17, 2016. The owners have connected hoses to the top of the silo and spray it with water in winter months to freeze the exterior for climbing. REUTERS/Jim Young
28 / 35
A member of the Jewish community attends Pope Francis' visit at Rome's Great Synagogue, Italy January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A member of the Jewish community attends Pope Francis' visit at Rome's Great Synagogue, Italy January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
A member of the Jewish community attends Pope Francis' visit at Rome's Great Synagogue, Italy January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
29 / 35
Australia's Daria Gavrilova prepares to serve during her first round match against Czech Republic's Lucie Hradecka at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Australia's Daria Gavrilova prepares to serve during her first round match against Czech Republic's Lucie Hradecka at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Australia's Daria Gavrilova prepares to serve during her first round match against Czech Republic's Lucie Hradecka at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
30 / 35
A migrant hits a former shelter with a stick in a dismantled area of the camp known as the "Jungle", a squalid sprawling camp in Calais, northern France, January 17, 2016. French port authorities have asked migrants living in makeshift shelters to respect an unoccupied 100-metre zone from the fence barrier which protects the road that leads to the ferry terminal. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A migrant hits a former shelter with a stick in a dismantled area of the camp known as the "Jungle", a squalid sprawling camp in Calais, northern France, January 17, 2016. French port authorities have asked migrants living in makeshift shelters to...more

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A migrant hits a former shelter with a stick in a dismantled area of the camp known as the "Jungle", a squalid sprawling camp in Calais, northern France, January 17, 2016. French port authorities have asked migrants living in makeshift shelters to respect an unoccupied 100-metre zone from the fence barrier which protects the road that leads to the ferry terminal. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
31 / 35
An emotional Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Chairperson and presidential candidate Tsai Ing-wen thanks her supporters after her election victory at party headquarters in Taipei, Taiwan January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

An emotional Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Chairperson and presidential candidate Tsai Ing-wen thanks her supporters after her election victory at party headquarters in Taipei, Taiwan January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2016
An emotional Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Chairperson and presidential candidate Tsai Ing-wen thanks her supporters after her election victory at party headquarters in Taipei, Taiwan January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
32 / 35
An injured man lies on the floor near the Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

An injured man lies on the floor near the Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2016
An injured man lies on the floor near the Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
33 / 35
Serbia's Novak Djokovic signs autographs after winning his first round match against South Korea's Hyeon Chung at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Serbia's Novak Djokovic signs autographs after winning his first round match against South Korea's Hyeon Chung at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Serbia's Novak Djokovic signs autographs after winning his first round match against South Korea's Hyeon Chung at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
34 / 35
Dogs look at a priest as they are blessed outside San Anton Church in the neighborhood of Churriana, in Malaga, near Malaga, Spain, January 17, 2016. Hundreds of pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of San Anton, Spain's patron saint of animals. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Dogs look at a priest as they are blessed outside San Anton Church in the neighborhood of Churriana, in Malaga, near Malaga, Spain, January 17, 2016. Hundreds of pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of San Anton, Spain's...more

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Dogs look at a priest as they are blessed outside San Anton Church in the neighborhood of Churriana, in Malaga, near Malaga, Spain, January 17, 2016. Hundreds of pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of San Anton, Spain's patron saint of animals. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
35 / 35
