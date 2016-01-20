Editor's Choice
A Christian armed vigilante group which called themselves "Red God�s Defenders" set on fire a Islamic State flag as they appear to the media for the first time in their mountain hideout in central Mindanao in southern Philippines, January 19, 2016. ...more
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump thanks the crowd after receiving Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin's endorsement at a rally at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
A man washes his face after being affected by tear gas during a demonstration against the electoral process in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, January 19, 2016. Haiti's delayed presidential run-off election will take place on January 24. REUTERS/Andres...more
A volunteer at a U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders' campaign event wears a shirt decorated with Sanders' image in Fort Dodge, Iowa, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
A baby is baptised during a mass baptism ceremony on Epiphany at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Tbilisi, Georgia, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Pizzas are seen on the terrace of Cappuccino restaurant after an attack on the restaurant and the Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A migrant walks through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Princess Charlene and her husband Prince Albert II of Monaco (unseen) arrives to meet Pope Francis at the Vatican, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A Christian pilgrim is baptised as she takes part in a ceremony at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River, near the West Bank city of Jericho January 18, 2016. Thousands of Orthodox Christians flocked to the Jordan...more
Serbia's Novak Djokovic signs autographs after winning his first round match against South Korea's Hyeon Chung at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Taxis block a main road in Budapest's city centre, Hungary, January 18, 2016. Taxi drivers were protesting against the online taxi-hailing service Uber, demanding authorities to ban the service, according to local media. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
An Afghan boy wields a stick as his flock of domesticated pigeons fly atop the roof of his house in Kabul January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A man dips into the icy waters of a lake as part of celebrations for Orthodox Epiphany on the outskirts of Minsk, January 18, 2016. Orthodox believers will mark Epiphany on January 19 by immersing themselves in icy waters regardless of the weather....more
Free Syrian Army fighter fires a shell towards Islamic State fighters in the northern Aleppo countryside, Syria, January 18, 2016. The Sultan Murad brigade, part of the Free Syrian Army, with the help of air strikes carried out by the U.S.-led...more
Models prepare backstage before presenting makeup creations during a show by Maybelline New York at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016 in Berlin, Germany, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Women practise yoga at a hot spring in Luoyang, Henan Province, China, January 17, 2016. About one hundred attenders performed a Yoga show in minus four degrees Celsius (24.8 degrees Fahrenheit) at a local hot spring yoga culture festival....more
A migrant carries a child as they walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki receives treatment to her foot during her first round match against Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato
An Israeli man looks through the window of a van carrying the body of Dafna Meir, 38, during her funeral ceremony in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Otniel January 18, 2016. Meir, a female resident of the Otniel settlement, was stabbed to death in...more
Fisherman Gabriel Barreto stands on the shore of the Magdalena river, the longest and most important river in Colombia, in the city of Honda, January 14, 2016. While flooding and intense rain wreak havoc on several countries in Latin America, El Nino...more
A security personnel peers past a poster of the trophy at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Tourists jump from a 20-feet cliff at one of the islets off the island of Boracay, central Philippines January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Charlie Saceda
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump motions to his daughter, Ivanka Trump, as she takes the podium at a campaign rally in Concord, New Hampshire January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
A man riding a bike passes next to a car that was set afire by protesters during a demonstration against the electoral process in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, January 18, 2016. Haiti's delayed presidential run-off election will take place on January 24....more
People walk through the snowstorm to immerse themselves in icy waters during celebrations for the Orthodox Epiphany on the ice-covered lake near the village of Dubrovichi outside Ryazan, Russia, January 19, 2016. Orthodox believers mark Epiphany on...more
A man waves Russian national flag as he stands in cold waters of the Black Sea during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in the port city of Yevpatoriya, Crimea, January 19, 2016. Orthodox believers mark Epiphany on January 19 by immersing themselves in...more
Australia's Lleyton Hewitt celebrates after winning his first round match against compatriot James Duckworth at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien
A man jumps into icy water during Epiphany celebrations in the historic town of Pereslavl Zalessky, January 19, 2016. Orthodox believers mark Epiphany on January 19 by immersing themselves in icy waters regardless of the weather. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts during his first round match against Spain's Fernando Verdasco at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Editor's Choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
