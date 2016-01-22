Editor's Choice
Security forces detain a man at the scene of a bomb blast in a main street in Giza, Egypt, January 21, 2016. A bomb attack killed six people, including three policemen, on Thursday near a road leading to the pyramids in the Cairo suburb of Giza,...more
A man rides a bicycle while protesters throw rocks toward police during a protest outside the local government office in Kasserine, Tunisia January 21, 2016. Several thousand youths demonstrated on Thursday outside the local government office in...more
Sky, an Australian Shepard, runs an obstacle course at a news conference ahead the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York, January 21, 2016. Over 3,000 dogs will compete for the coveted "Best in Show" award at the...more
Girls dance during the opening of an underground centre for children in Aleppo, Syria, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Abdelrahmin Ismail
A man walks away from his home with his son as health workers fumigates the Altos del Cerro neighbourhood as part of preventive measures against the Zika virus and other mosquito-borne diseases in Soyapango, El Salvador January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jose...more
Vietnamese Communist delegates arrive for the Opening ceremony of The 12th National Congress of Vietnam's Communist Party (VCP), in Hanoi, Vietnam 21 January 2016. REUTERS/Na Son Nguyen/Pool
A Palestinian waves a Palestinian flag as he watches Israeli settlers take over several houses, which are disputed between Palestinians and Israelis, in the West Bank old city of Hebron January 21, 2016. Israeli settlers, escorted by the Israeli...more
People pull up a man that witnesses said was unemployed and had tried to commit suicide near the local government office during a protest in Kasserine, Tunisia January 21, 2016. Several thousands youths demonstrated on Thursday outside the local...more
A view shows Jordan Valley near the West Bank city of Jericho January 21, 2016. Israel confirmed on Thursday it was planning to appropriate a large tract of fertile land in the occupied West Bank, close to Jordan, a move likely to exacerbate tensions...more
Damaged cars are seen at the scene of a bomb blast in Giza, Egypt, January 21, 2016. A bomb attack killed six people, including three policemen, on Thursday near a road leading to the pyramids in the Cairo suburb of Giza, security sources said....more
A model presents a creation by Dorothee Schumacher at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016 in Berlin, Germany, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Revellers throw turnips at the Jarramplas, a character who wears a devil-like mask and a colourful costume, as he makes his way through the streets while beating his drum during the Jarramplas traditional festival in Piornal, southwestern Spain,...more
A migrant, wrapped with her child in a thermal blanket, waits for a train to Croatia, at a train station in Presevo, Serbia, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Australia's Daria Gavrilova kisses her racquet during her second round match against Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Contestants lie on artificial snow during a cold enduring competition in temperature of negative 6 degrees Celsius (21.2 degrees Fahrenheit), at an indoor ski resort in Changsha, Hunan province, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily
Boys eat at a rubbish dump where they are collecting recyclable waste outside Yemen's Red Sea port city of Houdieda January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
U.S. Republican presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Ted Cruz waits to take the stage at a campaign town hall meeting in Exeter, New Hampshire, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Canada's Milos Raonic signs autographs after winning his second round match against Spain's Tommy Robredo at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A teacher (L) walks with a pair of crutches following her rescue after a group of militants stormed the Bacha Khan University in Charsadda, Pakistan, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Protestors hold up a sign towards the crowd at a rally for U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
On an unseasonably cold day, a homeless person tries to stay warm at the entrance of a subway station near the White House in Washington January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Blood stains and flak jackets used by attackers remain in the hallway of a dormitory where a militant attack took place, at Bacha Khan University in Charsadda, Pakistan January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
Migrants sleep wrapped in blankets inside a registration camp in Presevo, Serbia, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A painted red door of a house is seen on a terraced street in the Gresham area of Middlesbrough, northern Britain, January 20, 2016. Asylum seekers in the northern English town of Middlesbrough are suffering abuse because they have been housed in...more
France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga assists a ball girl off the court after accidentally hitting her with a ball during his second round match against Australia's Omar Jasika at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 20,...more
Faithful jump into the waters of the Fasilides Bath as part of a ceremony in which the waters are blessed by the priest of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church during the second day of Timket in Gondar, Ethiopia, January 20, 2016. "Timket", the...more
A young boy pulls a sledge with another child over snow covered Theresienwiese in Munich, Germany, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
U.S. President Barack Obama (C) looks at an electric Chevrolet Bolt at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A girl prays for the victims of a militant attack on the Bacha Khan University, during a candle light vigil in Peshawar, Pakistan January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
A pharmacy employee waits for customers at a drugstore in Caracas January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman hangs quilts on a road divider in Changsha, Hunan Province, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer Y
Taliban militants, who were arrested by Afghan police, stand during a presentation to the media in Jalalabad, Afghanistan January 20, 2016. REUTERS/ Parwiz
Plane spotters take pictures as an Airbus A333-300 passenger jet of Swiss arline takes off from Zurich Airport, Switzerland January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
