Editor's Choice

Former U.S. Marine Amir Hekmati, recently released from an Iranian prison, arrives at an airport in Flint, Michigan January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Friends and relatives of Paul Nobila Guelbeogo, who was killed in the jihadist attack on the Splendid Hotel and Cappuccino restaurant, mourn at Guelbeogo's house in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 20, 2016. Picture taken January 20, 2016....more
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush smiles as he holds a gun presented to him at Sturm, Ruger & Co. in Newport, New Hampshire January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm
People pull up a man that witnesses said was unemployed and had tried to commit suicide near the local government office during a protest in Kasserine, Tunisia January 21, 2016. Several thousands youths demonstrated on Thursday outside the local...more
Plane spotters take pictures as an Airbus A330-300 passenger jet of Swiss arline takes off from Zurich Airport, Switzerland January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A boy swings on window bars in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 3, 2015. The Algiers Casbah is a UNESCO World heritage site that includes the Sidi Ramdane mosque and former fortress, 10 centuries old. Decay from the passing years,...more
A general view through a broken glass shows government forces patrolling on Lido beach following an attack at beachside restaurant Beach View Cafe in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Security forces detain a man at the scene of a bomb blast in a main street in Giza, Egypt, January 21, 2016. A bomb attack killed six people, including three policemen, on Thursday near a road leading to the pyramids in the Cairo suburb of Giza,...more
A Syrian refugee holds her baby next to a bonfire as she waits to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Marina Litvinenko, widow of murdered ex-KGB agent Alexander Litvinenko, reacts during a news conference in London, Britain, January 21, 2016. President Vladimir Putin probably approved a Russian intelligence operation to Alexander Litvinenko, a judge...more
A woman wearing traditional opera make-up performs pole dance by the side of a lake under sub-zero temperatures, in Handan, Hebei province, China, January 20, 2016. Picture taken on January 20, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily
A man rides a bicycle while protesters throw rocks toward police during a protest outside the local government office in Kasserine, Tunisia January 21, 2016. Several thousand youths demonstrated on Thursday outside the local government office in...more
The dead body of Ines Guevara is seen at a car wash in San Salvador, September 24, 2015. Ines Guevara was shot dead while she was playing with a ball with colleagues during a break, according to local media. In El Salvador the number of homicides...more
Australia's Lleyton Hewitt drinks champagne during a news conference while his children, Ava (2nd L-R), Mia and Cruz, watch after playing his last Australian Open singles match before his retirement, at the Australian Open tennis tournament at...more
Lawyer Amal Clooney greets the deposed President of the Maldives Mohamed Nasheed as he arrives at Heathrow airport in London, January 21, 2016. Nasheed, who is represented by Amal Clooney, is in London for medical treatment according to local media....more
Australia's Sam Groth grabs a towel from a ball boy after suffering an injury during his second round match against Britain's Andy Murray at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien
A Palestinian man argues with Israeli soldiers during the demolition of a Palestinian house at the order of the Israeli army as he tries to stop the demolition in the West Bank village of Biet Ula, west of Hebron January 21, 2016. The owners of the...more
Civil society members take part in protest against the attack on Bacha Khan University at a demonstration in Peshawar, Pakistan January 21, 2016. REUTERS/ Khuram Parvez
Villagers take part in Kolyada holiday celebrations in the village of Martsiyanauka, Belarus, January 21, 2016. Local residents took part in the celebrations to mark the end of a pagan winter holiday Kolyada, which over the centuries has merged with...more
Officials attend the Communist Party Congress in Vientiane, Laos January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A Kashmiri Muslim demonstrator throws a stone towards Indian police during a protest in Srinagar January 21, 2016. Clashes between Indian police and Kashmir Muslim demonstrators broke out on Thursday after a protest which was organised by the Jammu...more
A man smokes near a board showing currency exchange rates of the U.S. dollar and euro against the rouble in Moscow, Russia, January 21, 2016. Russia's rouble fell further on January 20, setting a new record low of over 81 roubles per dollar as a...more
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of the Presidential Council for Science and Education at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Sputnik/Kremlin
A devotee is guided by voodoo priests as she goes into a trance at the annual voodoo festival in Ouidah, Benin, January 10, 2016. In Ouidah, a small town and former slave port in the West African country of Benin, the annual voodoo festival gathers...more
