Editor's Choice

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men from the Belz Hasidic dynasty attend celebrations for Tu Bishvat, the Jewish Arbor day in Jerusalem January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A boy crashes his sled on a hill at the U.S. Capitol after a major winter storm swept over Washington January 24, 2016. The National Weather Service said 17.8 inches (45.2 cm) fell in Washington, tying as the fourth-largest snowfall in the city's...more
France's Gael Monfils dives for a shot during his fourth round match against Russia's Andrey Kuznetsov at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien Action Images via Reuters
Tourists watch high waves of the Pacific Ocean pounding the coast in Vina del Mar city, Chile January 25, 2016. High waves have been pounding Chile's coastline from Arica to Los Lagos, tourists have been warned by the navy to stay away from beaches,...more
Devotees offer prayers as they submerge themselves in the river before taking a holy bath at Saali River in Sankhu during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 24, 2016. During the month long festival, devotees recite one...more
A Hindu devotee, who has metal hooks attached to his back, walks to Batu Caves during Thaipusam in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
The moon rises over the Toronto city skyline as seen from Milton, Ontario, Canada, January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
People move on improvised sleds on a frozen lake as citizens enjoy a sunny day despite sub-zero temperatures in Beijing, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A protester (front on R) is escorted out of a U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump campaign event in Muscatine, Iowa, United States, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
A hiker walks past icy plants under sub-zero temperatures at Tai Mo Shan, the highest mountain in Hong Kong, China January 24, 2016. Government radio reported on Sunday that Hong Kong Observatory said it was the coldest day in 59 years, with the...more
A bride and groom wearing traditional handmade garlands wait for their wedding to start during a mass marriage ceremony in Karachi, Pakistan, January 24, 2016. The Pakistan Hindu Council organized a mass marriage ceremony where a total of 60 couples...more
Gulls fly among the breaking surf after a winter storm in Manasquan, New Jersey, January 24, 2016. A morning high tide surge of 2 feet followed snowfall of about 2 feet in the first major storm of the season. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A supporter of U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders holds a sign as she listens at a town hall at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
A protester places an opposition flag at a checkpoint controlled by Free Syrian Army fighters, during a protest asking for the release of prisoners held in government jails and lifting of the siege on besieged areas, in the al-Fardous neighbourhood...more
People take part in a regional ice climbing and winter rock climbing championship at the "Stolby" (Rock Pillars) national natural reserve, with the air temperature at about minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit), outside Krasnoyarsk,...more
Relatives embrace survivors from the Caribbean Queen boat that sank near Little Corn Island, off the coast of Nicaragua, upon meeting at Juan Santamaria airport in Alajuela, Costa Rica, January 24, 2016. Thirteen people from Costa Rica died on...more
Auschwitz death camp survivor Eva Fahidi (L) and dancer Emese Cuhorka, perform a dance performance called "Sea Lavender or the Euphoria of Being" at Tak - Theater im Aufbau Haus theatre in Berlin, Germany, January 24, 2016. Fahidi was 18 in 1944 when...more
A resident shovels snow away from the entrance to his home in Union City, New Jersey, across the Hudson River from Midtown Manhattan, after the second-biggest winter storm in New York history, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Rickey Rogers
A Palestinian man lies on a couch in his flooded house that was damaged during the 2014 war, on a rainy day in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Thai army soldier inspects a piece of suspected plane wreckage which has been found off the coast of southern Thailand in Nakhon Si Thammarat province, January 24, 2016. A piece of suspected plane wreckage found off the east coast of southern...more
A devotee takes a holy bath in River Saali in Sankhu during the Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 24, 2016. During the month long festival, devotees recite one chapter of a Hindu tale daily from the 31-chapter sacred...more
Passengers say their good-byes at the Beijing Railway Station as migration for the annual Spring Festival begins in central Beijing, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Two women cross a street blocked by rocks and a burning barricade before a demonstration against the government in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, January 24, 2016. Haiti was due to choose President Michel Martelly's replacement on Sunday, but the two-man...more
A Palestinian man is seen through a wall damaged by bullets as he runs for cover during heavy rain near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Britain's Andy Murray celebrates after winning his fourth round match against Australia's Bernard Tomic at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
