Editor's Choice

A man carries a television away from a fire in a slum area next to railway tracks in Kampung Bandan, North Jakarta, Indonesia January 26, 2016. According to local media, the fire destroyed approximately 100 wooden dwellings, built along a busy...more
German designer Karl Lagerfeld (bottom,C) appears at the end his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2016 collection for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee visits a gun shop during a campaign event in Hiawatha, Iowa, United States, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
A sloth holds on to the post of a traffic barrier on a highway, in this handout photo provided by Ecuador's Transit Commission, in Quevedo, Ecuador on January 22, 2016. Transit police officers, who were patrolling the new highway found the sloth...more
A Palestinian worker collects stones from a residential building destroyed during the 2014 war, on a rainy day in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A phone booth is pictured covered in snow in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
2.5-year-old Wei Yangkun is carried by his mother as they leave Beijing Railway Station for their hometown Xinyang of Henan province, in Beijing, China, January 25, 2016. According to traffic police, over 2.9 billion trips will be made around China...more
Serena Williams of the U.S. signs autographs after winning her quarter-final match against Russia's Maria Sharapova at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses the crowd at a campaign rally in Farmington, New Hampshire January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men from the Belz Hasidic dynasty attend celebrations for Tu Bishvat, the Jewish Arbor day in Jerusalem January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A screenshot of a man referred to by his nom de guerre as 'Abu Fu'ad al-Faransi' is seen in this image taken from an undated video. The video published on January 24, 2016 by the media centre of Islamic State purported to show images and last...more
A macaque yawns by the side of frozen water at Huangshan, Anhui province, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily
The moon is seen next to the Messeturm (fair tower) in Frankfurt, Germany, early evening, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The reflection of the campaign bus for U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is reflected in a window as he speaks at a town hall in Iowa Falls, Iowa January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
An Indian army soldier performs "Malkhamb" (traditional Indian gymnastics) during an awareness programme to attract youth in joining the armed forces on the eve of India's Republic Day at Gandhinagar, in the western state of Gujarat, India, January...more
Iran President Hassan Rouhani (L) talks with Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi at the Campidoglio palace in Rome, Italy, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A woman walks past cars parked along a snow-covered street as snow falls in central Kiev, Ukraine, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Britain's Andy Murray reacts during his fourth round match against Australia's Bernard Tomic at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Tourists watch high waves of the Pacific Ocean pounding the coast in Vina del Mar city, Chile January 25, 2016. High waves have been pounding Chile's coastline from Arica to Los Lagos, tourists have been warned by the navy to stay away from beaches,...more
Chinese artist Ai Weiwei stands at a beach where refugees and migrants arrive daily on the Greek island of Lesbos, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Icicles are seen under a bridge handrail on the West Lake in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A sperm whale lies on the sand after being washed ashore at Skegness beach in Skegness, Britain January 25, 2016. Three dead sperm whales washed up in Skegness on the weekend, local media reported. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
A Palestinian boy sits on a couch next to houses damaged during the 2014 war, on a rainy day in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Snow is blown up as Marine One lands with U.S. President Barack Obama for his visit to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to meet with wounded service members in Bethesda, Maryland January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A member of Palestinian Civil Defence paddles a boat in flood waters as he makes his way to evacuate people during a winter storm in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
