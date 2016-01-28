Editor's Choice

Edition:
A man grasps a bag of tangerines as people receive free produce, handed out by farmers, during a protest over the government's proposal to overhaul the country's ailing pension system in Athens, Greece, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A man grasps a bag of tangerines as people receive free produce, handed out by farmers, during a protest over the government's proposal to overhaul the country's ailing pension system in Athens, Greece, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
A man grasps a bag of tangerines as people receive free produce, handed out by farmers, during a protest over the government's proposal to overhaul the country's ailing pension system in Athens, Greece, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Geovane Silva holds his son Gustavo Henrique, who has microcephaly, at the Oswaldo Cruz Hospital in Recife, Brazil, January 26, 2016. Health authorities in the Brazilian state at the center of a rapidly spreading Zika outbreak have been overwhelmed by the alarming surge in cases of babies born with microcephaly, a neurological disorder associated to the mosquito-borne virus. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Geovane Silva holds his son Gustavo Henrique, who has microcephaly, at the Oswaldo Cruz Hospital in Recife, Brazil, January 26, 2016. Health authorities in the Brazilian state at the center of a rapidly spreading Zika outbreak have been overwhelmed...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Geovane Silva holds his son Gustavo Henrique, who has microcephaly, at the Oswaldo Cruz Hospital in Recife, Brazil, January 26, 2016. Health authorities in the Brazilian state at the center of a rapidly spreading Zika outbreak have been overwhelmed by the alarming surge in cases of babies born with microcephaly, a neurological disorder associated to the mosquito-borne virus. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Marine Corps are seen in training at a military training base in Bayingol, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Marine Corps are seen in training at a military training base in Bayingol, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
Soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Marine Corps are seen in training at a military training base in Bayingol, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
An image of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen on a car parked in front of damaged buildings in the town of Rabiya, after pro-government forces recaptured the rebel-held town in coastal Latakia province, Syria January 27, 2016. Syrian pro-government forces recaptured a key rebel-held town in coastal Latakia province on Sunday, building on battlefield advances in the area ahead of planned peace talks this week in Geneva between Damascus and Syria's opposition. Picture taken during a media tour organized by the government. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

An image of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen on a car parked in front of damaged buildings in the town of Rabiya, after pro-government forces recaptured the rebel-held town in coastal Latakia province, Syria January 27, 2016. Syrian...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
An image of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen on a car parked in front of damaged buildings in the town of Rabiya, after pro-government forces recaptured the rebel-held town in coastal Latakia province, Syria January 27, 2016. Syrian pro-government forces recaptured a key rebel-held town in coastal Latakia province on Sunday, building on battlefield advances in the area ahead of planned peace talks this week in Geneva between Damascus and Syria's opposition. Picture taken during a media tour organized by the government. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
An Iraqi refugee returning from Germany kneels down and kisses the ground after arriving at Erbil airport in Iraq, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

An Iraqi refugee returning from Germany kneels down and kisses the ground after arriving at Erbil airport in Iraq, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
An Iraqi refugee returning from Germany kneels down and kisses the ground after arriving at Erbil airport in Iraq, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A devotee dresses up her "child angel" doll near Wat Bua Khwan temple in Nonthaburi, Thailand, January 26, 2016. A craze for lifelike dolls thought to bring good luck is sweeping Thailand, reflecting widespread anxiety as the economy struggles and political uncertainty persists nearly two years after a coup. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A devotee dresses up her "child angel" doll near Wat Bua Khwan temple in Nonthaburi, Thailand, January 26, 2016. A craze for lifelike dolls thought to bring good luck is sweeping Thailand, reflecting widespread anxiety as the economy struggles and...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
A devotee dresses up her "child angel" doll near Wat Bua Khwan temple in Nonthaburi, Thailand, January 26, 2016. A craze for lifelike dolls thought to bring good luck is sweeping Thailand, reflecting widespread anxiety as the economy struggles and political uncertainty persists nearly two years after a coup. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Yosri Adjili, 25, who is unemployed, goes on a hunger strike with his mouth sewed shut during a sit-in protest to get jobs, at the local government office courtyard in Kasserine, Tunisia, January 27, 2016. Young people have been demonstrating for jobs in Kasserine since last week. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Yosri Adjili, 25, who is unemployed, goes on a hunger strike with his mouth sewed shut during a sit-in protest to get jobs, at the local government office courtyard in Kasserine, Tunisia, January 27, 2016. Young people have been demonstrating for...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
Yosri Adjili, 25, who is unemployed, goes on a hunger strike with his mouth sewed shut during a sit-in protest to get jobs, at the local government office courtyard in Kasserine, Tunisia, January 27, 2016. Young people have been demonstrating for jobs in Kasserine since last week. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
France's Gael Monfils hits a shot on his knees during his quarter-final match against Canada's Milos Raonic at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien Action Images via Reuters

France's Gael Monfils hits a shot on his knees during his quarter-final match against Canada's Milos Raonic at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien Action Images via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
France's Gael Monfils hits a shot on his knees during his quarter-final match against Canada's Milos Raonic at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien Action Images via Reuters
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a cellphone camera to shoot a picture with supporters in front of a U.S. Secret Service agent at a campaign event in Cedar Falls, Iowa January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a cellphone camera to shoot a picture with supporters in front of a U.S. Secret Service agent at a campaign event in Cedar Falls, Iowa January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a cellphone camera to shoot a picture with supporters in front of a U.S. Secret Service agent at a campaign event in Cedar Falls, Iowa January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A school girl steps over a puddle in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, January 27, 2016. Zika outbreaks have been reported in Haiti. The virus is spread by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which is notoriously adaptive. The insect thrives in puddles, nooks and crannies common in tropical cities peppered with chaotic and unplanned neighbourhoods, where rainwater, open sewers and litter offer ample habitat. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A school girl steps over a puddle in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, January 27, 2016. Zika outbreaks have been reported in Haiti. The virus is spread by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which is notoriously adaptive. The insect thrives in puddles, nooks and...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
A school girl steps over a puddle in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, January 27, 2016. Zika outbreaks have been reported in Haiti. The virus is spread by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which is notoriously adaptive. The insect thrives in puddles, nooks and crannies common in tropical cities peppered with chaotic and unplanned neighbourhoods, where rainwater, open sewers and litter offer ample habitat. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
The Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa (L) and the Water Club, a hotel connected to the Borgata, is seen behind a painted wall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa (L) and the Water Club, a hotel connected to the Borgata, is seen behind a painted wall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
The Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa (L) and the Water Club, a hotel connected to the Borgata, is seen behind a painted wall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mechanic and welder Sergei Kulagin (R), 33, and his collegues work on the "Alien Aggressor", an electro-mechanical robot measuring 3 metres (9 ft.) and approximately 600 kg (1,323 lbs) made by Kulagin with used car components, inside an automobile repair workshop in the Siberian town of Divnogorsk outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia, January 27, 2016. Kulagin, who works as a mechanic at an automobile service station, created more than a hundred sculptures with used car parts and components during his non-working hours. The "Alien Aggressor" robot will be shown to the public for the first time at an annual welding and metal working international exhibition in Krasnoyarsk in February, according to Kulagin. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Mechanic and welder Sergei Kulagin (R), 33, and his collegues work on the "Alien Aggressor", an electro-mechanical robot measuring 3 metres (9 ft.) and approximately 600 kg (1,323 lbs) made by Kulagin with used car components, inside an automobile...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
Mechanic and welder Sergei Kulagin (R), 33, and his collegues work on the "Alien Aggressor", an electro-mechanical robot measuring 3 metres (9 ft.) and approximately 600 kg (1,323 lbs) made by Kulagin with used car components, inside an automobile repair workshop in the Siberian town of Divnogorsk outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia, January 27, 2016. Kulagin, who works as a mechanic at an automobile service station, created more than a hundred sculptures with used car parts and components during his non-working hours. The "Alien Aggressor" robot will be shown to the public for the first time at an annual welding and metal working international exhibition in Krasnoyarsk in February, according to Kulagin. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
People stand outside their house while a health ministry worker fumigates to kill mosquitoes during a campaign against dengue and chikungunya and to prevent the entry of Zika virus in Managua, Nicaragua January 26, 2016. The Government of Nicaragua announced a plan in order to stop the Zika virus from arriving in the country. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

People stand outside their house while a health ministry worker fumigates to kill mosquitoes during a campaign against dengue and chikungunya and to prevent the entry of Zika virus in Managua, Nicaragua January 26, 2016. The Government of Nicaragua...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
People stand outside their house while a health ministry worker fumigates to kill mosquitoes during a campaign against dengue and chikungunya and to prevent the entry of Zika virus in Managua, Nicaragua January 26, 2016. The Government of Nicaragua announced a plan in order to stop the Zika virus from arriving in the country. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A man carries a television away from a fire in a slum area next to railway tracks in Kampung Bandan, North Jakarta, Indonesia January 26, 2016. According to local media, the fire destroyed approximately 100 wooden dwellings, built along a busy railway line. No casualties were reported. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A man carries a television away from a fire in a slum area next to railway tracks in Kampung Bandan, North Jakarta, Indonesia January 26, 2016. According to local media, the fire destroyed approximately 100 wooden dwellings, built along a busy...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A man carries a television away from a fire in a slum area next to railway tracks in Kampung Bandan, North Jakarta, Indonesia January 26, 2016. According to local media, the fire destroyed approximately 100 wooden dwellings, built along a busy railway line. No casualties were reported. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Uninhabitable apartments, in danger of collapsing into the Pacific Ocean, line Esplanade Ave. in Pacifica, California January 26, 2016. The city has marked three apartment complexes uninhabitable as El Nino storm erosion eats away at the coastal bluff beneath them. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Uninhabitable apartments, in danger of collapsing into the Pacific Ocean, line Esplanade Ave. in Pacifica, California January 26, 2016. The city has marked three apartment complexes uninhabitable as El Nino storm erosion eats away at the coastal...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
Uninhabitable apartments, in danger of collapsing into the Pacific Ocean, line Esplanade Ave. in Pacifica, California January 26, 2016. The city has marked three apartment complexes uninhabitable as El Nino storm erosion eats away at the coastal bluff beneath them. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Dao Adama, from Burkina Faso, an employee of former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo, poses for a photo in his house given by Gbagbo, in Mama village, Gagnoa region, western Ivory Coast, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

Dao Adama, from Burkina Faso, an employee of former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo, poses for a photo in his house given by Gbagbo, in Mama village, Gagnoa region, western Ivory Coast, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Dao Adama, from Burkina Faso, an employee of former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo, poses for a photo in his house given by Gbagbo, in Mama village, Gagnoa region, western Ivory Coast, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2016 collection for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2016 collection for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2016 collection for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Employees work at a vinegar and soy sauce mill in Zhenjiang, Jiangsu province, China, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily

Employees work at a vinegar and soy sauce mill in Zhenjiang, Jiangsu province, China, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
Employees work at a vinegar and soy sauce mill in Zhenjiang, Jiangsu province, China, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily
The U.S. Capitol dome can be seen behind piles of snow removed from parking areas and walkways around the Capitol grounds in Washington January 26, 2016. The snowbound Washington area was resuming partial business on Tuesday as trains and buses restarted near-normal service, while federal offices remained closed following a massive blizzard that hammered the U.S. East Coast. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The U.S. Capitol dome can be seen behind piles of snow removed from parking areas and walkways around the Capitol grounds in Washington January 26, 2016. The snowbound Washington area was resuming partial business on Tuesday as trains and buses...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
The U.S. Capitol dome can be seen behind piles of snow removed from parking areas and walkways around the Capitol grounds in Washington January 26, 2016. The snowbound Washington area was resuming partial business on Tuesday as trains and buses restarted near-normal service, while federal offices remained closed following a massive blizzard that hammered the U.S. East Coast. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Children cross a polluted canal in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, January 26, 2016. Zika outbreaks have been reported in Haiti. The virus is spread by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which is notoriously adaptive. The insect thrives in puddles, nooks and crannies common in tropical cities peppered with chaotic and unplanned neighbourhoods, where rainwater, open sewers and litter offer ample habitat. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Children cross a polluted canal in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, January 26, 2016. Zika outbreaks have been reported in Haiti. The virus is spread by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which is notoriously adaptive. The insect thrives in puddles, nooks and...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
Children cross a polluted canal in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, January 26, 2016. Zika outbreaks have been reported in Haiti. The virus is spread by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which is notoriously adaptive. The insect thrives in puddles, nooks and crannies common in tropical cities peppered with chaotic and unplanned neighbourhoods, where rainwater, open sewers and litter offer ample habitat. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Audience members listen as U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Marshalltown, Iowa January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Audience members listen as U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Marshalltown, Iowa January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
Audience members listen as U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Marshalltown, Iowa January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Serbia's Novak Djokovic (R) consoles Japan's Kei Nishikori after Djokovic won their quarter-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Serbia's Novak Djokovic (R) consoles Japan's Kei Nishikori after Djokovic won their quarter-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Serbia's Novak Djokovic (R) consoles Japan's Kei Nishikori after Djokovic won their quarter-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A sloth holds on to the post of a traffic barrier on a highway, in this handout photo provided by Ecuador's Transit Commission, in Quevedo, Ecuador on January 22, 2016. Transit police officers, who were patrolling the new highway found the sloth after it had apparently tried to cross the street and returned the animal to its natural habitat after a veterinarian found it to be in perfect condition, according to a press release. REUTERS/Ecuador's Transit Commission/Handout via Reuters

A sloth holds on to the post of a traffic barrier on a highway, in this handout photo provided by Ecuador's Transit Commission, in Quevedo, Ecuador on January 22, 2016. Transit police officers, who were patrolling the new highway found the sloth...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A sloth holds on to the post of a traffic barrier on a highway, in this handout photo provided by Ecuador's Transit Commission, in Quevedo, Ecuador on January 22, 2016. Transit police officers, who were patrolling the new highway found the sloth after it had apparently tried to cross the street and returned the animal to its natural habitat after a veterinarian found it to be in perfect condition, according to a press release. REUTERS/Ecuador's Transit Commission/Handout via Reuters
A member of Palestinian Civil Defence paddles a boat in flood waters as he makes his way to evacuate people during a winter storm in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A member of Palestinian Civil Defence paddles a boat in flood waters as he makes his way to evacuate people during a winter storm in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A member of Palestinian Civil Defence paddles a boat in flood waters as he makes his way to evacuate people during a winter storm in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Devotees offer prayers by submerging themselves in the Hanumante River during a month-long Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, January 27, 2016. During a month-long festival, devotees recite one chapter of a Hindu tale daily from the 31-chapter sacred Swasthani Brata Katha book that is dedicated to God Madhavnarayan and Goddess Swasthani, alongside various other gods and goddess and the miraculous feats performed by them. The devotees also go on pilgrimages to various temples, perform religious rituals, take a holy bath in the rivers and fast for a month, especially among women who believe fasting helps in their family's well-being or in getting them a good husband. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Devotees offer prayers by submerging themselves in the Hanumante River during a month-long Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, January 27, 2016. During a month-long festival, devotees recite one chapter of a Hindu tale daily from the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
Devotees offer prayers by submerging themselves in the Hanumante River during a month-long Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, January 27, 2016. During a month-long festival, devotees recite one chapter of a Hindu tale daily from the 31-chapter sacred Swasthani Brata Katha book that is dedicated to God Madhavnarayan and Goddess Swasthani, alongside various other gods and goddess and the miraculous feats performed by them. The devotees also go on pilgrimages to various temples, perform religious rituals, take a holy bath in the rivers and fast for a month, especially among women who believe fasting helps in their family's well-being or in getting them a good husband. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Flares are set off from a Taiwan navy missile ship in a military drill outside a naval base in Kaohsiung port, southern Taiwan, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Flares are set off from a Taiwan navy missile ship in a military drill outside a naval base in Kaohsiung port, southern Taiwan, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
Flares are set off from a Taiwan navy missile ship in a military drill outside a naval base in Kaohsiung port, southern Taiwan, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A view inside a closed brick factory building is seen on the outskirts of Beijing, China, January, 18, 2016. On the outskirts of Beijing, the disused factories of Chaomidian show the impact of China's drive to shut down thousands of small firms causing big pollution. Amid scrapheaps and idle machinery, the community has clean air these days - and no jobs. Picture taken January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A view inside a closed brick factory building is seen on the outskirts of Beijing, China, January, 18, 2016. On the outskirts of Beijing, the disused factories of Chaomidian show the impact of China's drive to shut down thousands of small firms...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A view inside a closed brick factory building is seen on the outskirts of Beijing, China, January, 18, 2016. On the outskirts of Beijing, the disused factories of Chaomidian show the impact of China's drive to shut down thousands of small firms causing big pollution. Amid scrapheaps and idle machinery, the community has clean air these days - and no jobs. Picture taken January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee
An Indian policeman performs a stunt on his motorcycle during the Republic Day parade in Jammu, India January 26 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

An Indian policeman performs a stunt on his motorcycle during the Republic Day parade in Jammu, India January 26 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
An Indian policeman performs a stunt on his motorcycle during the Republic Day parade in Jammu, India January 26 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Serbia's Novak Djokovic stretches with the help of a ball boy during his quarter-final match against Japan's Kei Nishikori at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Serbia's Novak Djokovic stretches with the help of a ball boy during his quarter-final match against Japan's Kei Nishikori at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Serbia's Novak Djokovic stretches with the help of a ball boy during his quarter-final match against Japan's Kei Nishikori at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump takes the stage at a campaign rally in Marshalltown, Iowa January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump takes the stage at a campaign rally in Marshalltown, Iowa January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump takes the stage at a campaign rally in Marshalltown, Iowa January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Deniss Vasiljevs of Latvia performs during the men's short program at the ISU European Figure Skating Championship in Bratislava, Slovakia, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Deniss Vasiljevs of Latvia performs during the men's short program at the ISU European Figure Skating Championship in Bratislava, Slovakia, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Deniss Vasiljevs of Latvia performs during the men's short program at the ISU European Figure Skating Championship in Bratislava, Slovakia, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Faithful greet Pope Francis as he arrives to lead the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Faithful greet Pope Francis as he arrives to lead the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
Faithful greet Pope Francis as he arrives to lead the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A public health technician inspects an Aedes aegyti mosquito in a research lab to help prevent the spread of Zika virus and other mosquito-borne diseases at the entomology department of the Ministry of Public Health, in Guatemala City, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

A public health technician inspects an Aedes aegyti mosquito in a research lab to help prevent the spread of Zika virus and other mosquito-borne diseases at the entomology department of the Ministry of Public Health, in Guatemala City, January 26,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
A public health technician inspects an Aedes aegyti mosquito in a research lab to help prevent the spread of Zika virus and other mosquito-borne diseases at the entomology department of the Ministry of Public Health, in Guatemala City, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
German designer Karl Lagerfeld (bottom,C) appears at the end his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2016 collection for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

German designer Karl Lagerfeld (bottom,C) appears at the end his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2016 collection for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
German designer Karl Lagerfeld (bottom,C) appears at the end his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2016 collection for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
