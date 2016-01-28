Editor's Choice
A man grasps a bag of tangerines as people receive free produce, handed out by farmers, during a protest over the government's proposal to overhaul the country's ailing pension system in Athens, Greece, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Geovane Silva holds his son Gustavo Henrique, who has microcephaly, at the Oswaldo Cruz Hospital in Recife, Brazil, January 26, 2016. Health authorities in the Brazilian state at the center of a rapidly spreading Zika outbreak have been overwhelmed...more
Soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Marine Corps are seen in training at a military training base in Bayingol, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
An image of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen on a car parked in front of damaged buildings in the town of Rabiya, after pro-government forces recaptured the rebel-held town in coastal Latakia province, Syria January 27, 2016. Syrian...more
An Iraqi refugee returning from Germany kneels down and kisses the ground after arriving at Erbil airport in Iraq, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A devotee dresses up her "child angel" doll near Wat Bua Khwan temple in Nonthaburi, Thailand, January 26, 2016. A craze for lifelike dolls thought to bring good luck is sweeping Thailand, reflecting widespread anxiety as the economy struggles and...more
Yosri Adjili, 25, who is unemployed, goes on a hunger strike with his mouth sewed shut during a sit-in protest to get jobs, at the local government office courtyard in Kasserine, Tunisia, January 27, 2016. Young people have been demonstrating for...more
France's Gael Monfils hits a shot on his knees during his quarter-final match against Canada's Milos Raonic at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien Action Images via Reuters
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a cellphone camera to shoot a picture with supporters in front of a U.S. Secret Service agent at a campaign event in Cedar Falls, Iowa January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A school girl steps over a puddle in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, January 27, 2016. Zika outbreaks have been reported in Haiti. The virus is spread by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which is notoriously adaptive. The insect thrives in puddles, nooks and...more
The Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa (L) and the Water Club, a hotel connected to the Borgata, is seen behind a painted wall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Mechanic and welder Sergei Kulagin (R), 33, and his collegues work on the "Alien Aggressor", an electro-mechanical robot measuring 3 metres (9 ft.) and approximately 600 kg (1,323 lbs) made by Kulagin with used car components, inside an automobile...more
People stand outside their house while a health ministry worker fumigates to kill mosquitoes during a campaign against dengue and chikungunya and to prevent the entry of Zika virus in Managua, Nicaragua January 26, 2016. The Government of Nicaragua...more
A man carries a television away from a fire in a slum area next to railway tracks in Kampung Bandan, North Jakarta, Indonesia January 26, 2016. According to local media, the fire destroyed approximately 100 wooden dwellings, built along a busy...more
Uninhabitable apartments, in danger of collapsing into the Pacific Ocean, line Esplanade Ave. in Pacifica, California January 26, 2016. The city has marked three apartment complexes uninhabitable as El Nino storm erosion eats away at the coastal...more
Dao Adama, from Burkina Faso, an employee of former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo, poses for a photo in his house given by Gbagbo, in Mama village, Gagnoa region, western Ivory Coast, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2016 collection for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Employees work at a vinegar and soy sauce mill in Zhenjiang, Jiangsu province, China, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily
The U.S. Capitol dome can be seen behind piles of snow removed from parking areas and walkways around the Capitol grounds in Washington January 26, 2016. The snowbound Washington area was resuming partial business on Tuesday as trains and buses...more
Children cross a polluted canal in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, January 26, 2016. Zika outbreaks have been reported in Haiti. The virus is spread by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which is notoriously adaptive. The insect thrives in puddles, nooks and...more
Audience members listen as U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Marshalltown, Iowa January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Serbia's Novak Djokovic (R) consoles Japan's Kei Nishikori after Djokovic won their quarter-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A sloth holds on to the post of a traffic barrier on a highway, in this handout photo provided by Ecuador's Transit Commission, in Quevedo, Ecuador on January 22, 2016. Transit police officers, who were patrolling the new highway found the sloth...more
A member of Palestinian Civil Defence paddles a boat in flood waters as he makes his way to evacuate people during a winter storm in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Devotees offer prayers by submerging themselves in the Hanumante River during a month-long Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, January 27, 2016. During a month-long festival, devotees recite one chapter of a Hindu tale daily from the...more
Flares are set off from a Taiwan navy missile ship in a military drill outside a naval base in Kaohsiung port, southern Taiwan, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A view inside a closed brick factory building is seen on the outskirts of Beijing, China, January, 18, 2016. On the outskirts of Beijing, the disused factories of Chaomidian show the impact of China's drive to shut down thousands of small firms...more
An Indian policeman performs a stunt on his motorcycle during the Republic Day parade in Jammu, India January 26 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Serbia's Novak Djokovic stretches with the help of a ball boy during his quarter-final match against Japan's Kei Nishikori at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump takes the stage at a campaign rally in Marshalltown, Iowa January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Deniss Vasiljevs of Latvia performs during the men's short program at the ISU European Figure Skating Championship in Bratislava, Slovakia, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Faithful greet Pope Francis as he arrives to lead the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A public health technician inspects an Aedes aegyti mosquito in a research lab to help prevent the spread of Zika virus and other mosquito-borne diseases at the entomology department of the Ministry of Public Health, in Guatemala City, January 26,...more
German designer Karl Lagerfeld (bottom,C) appears at the end his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2016 collection for fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais in Paris January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.