Editor's Choice

Special combat police conducting an exercise to repel militant attacks enter a classroom at Elizabeth High School in Peshawar, Pakistan January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Republican U.S. presidential candidates pose together onstage at the start of the debate held by Fox News for the top 2016 Republican presidential candidates in Des Moines, Iowa January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang Textile Mill, in this undated file photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang on January 28, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
Aerial video released by the FBI January 28, 2016 shows a law enforcement officer (L) pointing a weapon at a man who had just stepped out of the white pickup truck at a police roadblock January 26 near Burns, Oregon. The FBI released video showing...more
Migrants sleep covered with blankets as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump introduces his Republican presidential candidate rivals Mike Huckabee (L) and Rick Santorum (C) at his veteran's rally in Des Moines, Iowa January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A government campaign poster informing about Zika virus symptoms is seen on the wall as a doctor performs a routine general check up for a pregnant woman, which includes Zika screening, at the maternity ward of a hospital in Guatemala City,...more
Publicist Nelci Warken (C) is escorted by federal police officer as she leaves the Institute of Forensic Science in Curitiba, Brazil, January 28, 2016. Beach-side apartments in Brazil may have been used as bribes and to launder money for members of...more
Grinnell College students Sarah McCarthy (L), Mollie Jo Blahunka (C) and Hannah Lundberg pose for a videographer while waiting for U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the Berg Middle School in Newton, Iowa January 28, 2016....more
Skyscrapers Oriental Pearl Tower and Jin Mao Tower (L) are seen from the Shanghai World Financial Center during rain at the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai, China, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Geovane Silva holds his son Gustavo Henrique, who has microcephaly, at the Oswaldo Cruz Hospital in Recife, Brazil, January 26, 2016. Health authorities in the Brazilian state at the center of a rapidly spreading Zika outbreak have been overwhelmed...more
An Afghan migrant carries a child as he arrives with other Afghan migrants on a raft on the Greek island of Chios, early January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
An image of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen on a car parked in front of damaged buildings in the town of Rabiya, after pro-government forces recaptured the rebel-held town in coastal Latakia province, Syria January 27, 2016. Syrian...more
Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates after winning her semi-final match against Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien Action Images via Reuters
A Muslim bride waits for the start of a mass marriage ceremony in Mumbai, India, January 27, 2016. A total of 12 Muslim couples took their wedding vows during the mass marriage ceremony organised by a Muslim voluntary organisation, organisers said....more
Dao Adama, from Burkina Faso, an employee of former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo, poses for a photo in his house given by Gbagbo, in Mama village, Gagnoa region, western Ivory Coast January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
Soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Marine Corps are seen in training at a military training base in Bayingol, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A man grasps a bag of tangerines as people receive free produce, handed out by farmers, during a protest over the government's proposal to overhaul the country's ailing pension system in Athens, Greece, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A survivors stands at the "death wall" in the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland January 27, 2016, during ceremonies to mark the 71st anniversary of the liberation of the camp by Soviet...more
A member of the Indian military band reads a newspaper as he takes a break during a rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 27, 2016. The ceremony symbolises retreat after a day on the battlefield, and marks the...more
A school girl steps over a puddle in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, January 27, 2016. Zika outbreaks have been reported in Haiti. The virus is spread by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which is notoriously adaptive. The insect thrives in puddles, nooks and...more
Employees work at a vinegar and soy sauce mill in Zhenjiang, Jiangsu province, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily
A resident carries her belongings past a police officer as she flees from Sur district, which is partially under curfew, in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey January 27, 2016. Security forces killed 20 Kurdish militants in...more
A transmission antenna is seen covered in snow at the Cerro de la Silla mountain after a rare snow storm fell in early hours on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Mechanic and welder Sergei Kulagin (R), 33, and his collegues work on the "Alien Aggressor", an electro-mechanical robot measuring 3 metres (9 ft.) and approximately 600 kg (1,323 lbs) made by Kulagin with used car components, inside an automobile...more
Hunters drag wolves killed in a field near the village of Khrapkov, Belarus, January 27, 2016. Wolves, foxes and raccoon dogs can be hunted all year around as they are not wanted in Belarus, the keepers said. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Faithful greet Pope Francis as he arrives to lead the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A Palestinian man hangs a Palestinian flag atop the ruins of a mosque, during a snow storm in West Bank village of Mufagara, south of Hebron January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
France's Gael Monfils hits a shot on his knees during his quarter-final match against Canada's Milos Raonic at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien Action Images via Reuters
A devotee dresses up her "child angel" doll near Wat Bua Khwan temple in Nonthaburi, Thailand, January 26, 2016. A craze for lifelike dolls thought to bring good luck is sweeping Thailand, reflecting widespread anxiety as the economy struggles and...more
An Iraqi refugee returning from Germany kneels down and kisses the ground after arriving at Erbil airport in Iraq January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A passenger sleeps on his baggage inside a train from Shanghai to Shijiazhuang at the station in Suzhou, China, January 27, 2016, after migration for the annual Chinese Lunar New Year and Spring Festival began. REUTERS/Aly Song
Radar dish and antennas systems are seen at the European Incoherent Scatter Scientific Association facility on Breinosa, Svalbard, in Norway, October 24, 2015. A Norwegian chain of islands just 1,200 km (750 miles) from the North Pole is trying to...more
