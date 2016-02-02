Editor's Choice

Iara Maria Sabino, who is eight months pregnant, poses for a picture at the IMIP hospital in Recife, Brazil, January 28, 2016. Worried about being infected by the fast-spreading mosquito-borne Zika virus during her pregnancy, Iara used insect...more

Iara Maria Sabino, who is eight months pregnant, poses for a picture at the IMIP hospital in Recife, Brazil, January 28, 2016. Worried about being infected by the fast-spreading mosquito-borne Zika virus during her pregnancy, Iara used insect repellent continuously and watched documentaries on how to prevent dengue. Zika infection has been linked to an unprecedented surge in Brazil of cases of newborns with shrunken heads and brain damage. The epidemic of microcephaly has made many Brazilians think twice about getting pregnant. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

