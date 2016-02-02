Editor's Choice

Edition:
Ted Cruz kisses his wife Heidi Cruz after winning at his Iowa caucus night rally in Des Moines, Iowa, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Bill Clinton gives his wife a thumbs up as they celebrate with their daughter Chelsea at her caucus night rally in Des Moines, Iowa, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Germana Soares holds her 2 month old son Guilherme Soares Amorim, who was born with microcephaly, near at her house in Ipojuca, Brazil, February 1, 2016. Brazil's top health official said on Monday that the Zika virus outbreak is proving to be worse than believed because most cases show no symptoms, but improved testing should allow the country to get a better grip on the burgeoning public health crisis. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump react as they gather for a post-caucus rally in Des Moines, Iowa, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Bernie Sanders raises a fist as he speaks at his caucus night rally Des Moines, Iowa, February 1, 2016, REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Britain's Andy Murray reacts as Serbia's Novak Djokovic (L) speaks while holding the men's singles trophy after Djokovic won their final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
Donald Trump arrives at the Republican caucus site at the 7 Flags Event Center in Clive, Iowa, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Actors dressed as zombies arrive at the European premiere of "Pride and Prejudice and Zombies" in Leicester Square, London, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Jian Ghomeshi (C), a former celebrity radio host who has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault, arrives for his first day of court in Toronto, February 1, 2016. Ghomeshi, 48, former host of the internationally syndicated Canadian music and arts program "Q" is pleading not guilty to four counts of sexual assault and one count of overcoming resistance by choking. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
Donald Trump makes a face at his caucus night rally in Des Moines, Iowa, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
A participant competes in the "Farinato Race" winter extreme run competition in Gijon, northern Spain, January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a campaign rally in Dubuque, Iowa January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
Iara Maria Sabino, who is eight months pregnant, poses for a picture at the IMIP hospital in Recife, Brazil, January 28, 2016. Worried about being infected by the fast-spreading mosquito-borne Zika virus during her pregnancy, Iara used insect repellent continuously and watched documentaries on how to prevent dengue. Zika infection has been linked to an unprecedented surge in Brazil of cases of newborns with shrunken heads and brain damage. The epidemic of microcephaly has made many Brazilians think twice about getting pregnant. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
Tully Joe of Idaho visits a memorial for Robert 'LaVoy' Finicum where he was shot and killed by law enforcement on a highway north of Burns, Oregon January 31, 2016. The FBI negotiated with four armed occupants at the remote Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon on Saturday while the holdouts in a video posted online expressed their mistrust of the government and reluctance to leave. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
Actress Brie Larson poses backstage with her award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her work in "Room" during the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is greeted as she arrives for a "Get Out to Caucus" rally in Des Moines, Iowa January 31, 2016, one day before Iowa's first-in-the-nation caucus. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum points to his target after taking target practice at the Central Iowa Impact shooting range in Boone, Iowa, January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
Muslims pray as they visit the Hira cave at the Mount Al-Noor during their Umrah Mawlid al-Nabawi "Birthday of Prophet Mohammad" in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia January 16, 2016. Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel, at the top of Mount Al-Noor in the holy city of Mecca. Picture taken January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
An Iranian soldier stands guard in front of a picture of Iran's late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini during the anniversary ceremony of Iran's Islamic Revolution in Behesht Zahra cemetery, south of Tehran, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
A woman prays under chinese lanterns ahead of Chinese New Year celebrations on February 8 at a temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
A car tows a snowboarder along the frozen surface of the Yenisei River in Taiga district, with the air temperature at about minus 25 degrees Celsius (minus 13 degrees Fahrenheit), outside Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
British Prime Minister David Cameron (R) speaks with European Council President Donald Tusk at Downing Street in London, Britain, January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
Residents and soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad inspect damage after a suicide attack in Sayeda Zeinab, a district of southern Damascus, Syria January 31, 2016. At least 60 people were killed, including 25 Shi'ite fighters, and dozens wounded on Sunday by a car bomb and two suicide bombers in a district of Damascus where Syria's holiest Shi'ite shrine is located, a monitor said. Sunni fundamentalist Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks, according to Amaq, a news agency that supports the group. It said two operations "hit the most important stronghold of Shi'ite militias in Damascus". REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
Belgium's Wout Van Aert reacts as he crosses the finish line winning the cyclo-cross world championship in Heusden-Zolder, Belgium, January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
A general view of a giant tent city built for pilgrims attending the Magh Mela, a month-long Hindu festival, in Allahabad, India, January 31, 2016. The festival is an annual religious event held during the Hindu month of Magh, when thousands of Hindu devotees take a holy dip in the waters of the Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
People carry their belongings toward trains at the main railway station in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, January 31, 2016, as travel for the annual Chinese Lunar New Year and Spring Festival holidays continues. REUTERS/Alex Lee

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
A shrine in honor of El Salvador's former President Francisco Flores is seen in front of a private hospital where he was admitted, in San Salvador, El Salvador January 30, 2016. Flores, 56, died on Saturday after suffering a stroke as he waited to face trial over embezzlement charges. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
A woman wearing a flower-shaped costume takes part in a parade during the Carnival of Malaga, southern Spain, January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
Italian policemen check masked revellers as they arrive at San Marco Piazza during the Venice Carnival, January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
Serbia's Novak Djokovic sings during a party for Melbourne Park staff after winning his final match against Britain's Andy Murray at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, in this February 1, 2016 handout photo. REUTERS/Fiona Hamilton/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
Jon Hathaway shows off a hat full of signatures from U.S. presidential candidates after a Bernie Sanders campaign rally at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lays a wreath at a memorial during a visit to the town of La Loche, Saskatchewan January 29, 2016. Four people were killed and others injured in a school shooting at the town on January 22 and a male suspect is in custody, Canadian police said. REUTERS/Matthew Smith

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
