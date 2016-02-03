Editor's Choice

Stricken cargo ship 'Modern Express' is seen in the Atlantic Ocean off France, in this February 1, 2016 picture provided by France's Marine Nationale. The distressed ship is being towed away from the French coast after a final salvage attempt on...more

Stricken cargo ship 'Modern Express' is seen in the Atlantic Ocean off France, in this February 1, 2016 picture provided by France's Marine Nationale. The distressed ship is being towed away from the French coast after a final salvage attempt on Monday. The 164-metre-long Modern Express, which was transporting 3,600 tonnes of wood along with construction machinery from Gabon to France, has been drifting towards the coast since its crew was evacuated by helicopter last week. REUTERS/Loic Bernardin/Marine Nationale/Handout via Reuters

