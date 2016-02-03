Editor's Choice

The "Modern Express", a cargo ship that started listing heavily to one side in the Atlantic Ocean off France, is seen in this handout picture provided by France's Marine Nationale (Navy), February 1, 2016. The stricken cargo ship drifting on its side...more

The "Modern Express", a cargo ship that started listing heavily to one side in the Atlantic Ocean off France, is seen in this handout picture provided by France's Marine Nationale (Navy), February 1, 2016. The stricken cargo ship drifting on its side off the French Atlantic coast is being towed to the Spanish port of Bilbao on February 2, 2016, local officials said. The 164-metre-long Modern Express, which was transporting 3,600 tonnes of wood along with construction machinery from Gabon to France, has been drifting towards the coast since its crew was evacuated by helicopter last week. Picture taken February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Loic Bernardin/Marine Nationale/Handout via Reuters

