Editor's Choice

Thu Feb 4, 2016

A girl with her father on a wheel chair, ask for help to pay a medical bill from passers by, in Douma, Syria February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
A child covers his face as a municipal health worker fumigates as part of the city's efforts to prevent the spread of the Zika virus vector, the Aedes aegypti mosquito, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
French gendarmes patrol the area as people are evacuated from a Romani camp installed along La Petite Ceinture, an abandoned railroad line, in Paris, France, February 3, 2016. More than 350 Roma people, who have been living here since the last summer, were evicted from the makeshift camp. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
People wait to enter Guangzhou Railway Station in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, February 2, 2016. More than 50,000 passengers were stranded at a railway station in the Chinese city of Guangzhou on Tuesday because of weather delays, state media said, an inauspicious start for some as the country embarks upon its annual lunar new year travel rush. Picture taken February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz and his wife Heidi speak to the press aboard a plane en route to a campaign event in Piedmont, South Carolina February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
Workers clean a sculpture entitled "Along The Way" by American artist Kaws at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park in Wakefield, Britain February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
A member of the media works on his computer under the stairs before a Marco Rubio presidential campaign rally in Exeter, New Hampshire, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
Television cameras are set up outside the Montgomery County Courthouse for a news conference while actor and comedian Bill Cosby attended a preliminary hearing on sexual assault charges in Norristown, Pennsylvania February 2, 2016. Cosby on Tuesday sought to derail Pennsylvania prosecutors' effort to make him stand trial on sexual assault charges, contending that a deal reached over a decade ago gave him immunity from prosecution. Prosecutors late last year charged Cosby, 78, with sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, a former basketball coach at his alma mater Temple University, just days before the statute of limitations to bring charges ran out. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby (C) arrives for a preliminary hearing on sexual assault charges at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania February 2, 2016. Cosby has been charged with the 2004 sexual assault of Andrea Constand, a former women's basketball team manager at Temple University in Philadelphia, Cosby's alma mater. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
An internally displaced Syrian fleeing advancing pro-government Syrian forces carries his belongings near the Syrian-Turkish border after being given permission by the Turkish authorities to enter Turkey, in Khirbet Al-Joz, Latakia countryside February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Lanterns decorate a temple to celebrate Chinese New Year in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
An Afghan band performs at the ruins of Darul Aman palace in Kabul during a campaign called "One Thousand Smiles for Peace" by Non-Violent World Organization (NVWO) February 2, 2016. A military helicopter flies on the left. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton smiles as she arrives to lead a campaign rally at Nashua Community College, in Nashua, New Hampshire February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
Kaitie Resende, who is seven months pregnant, pose for a photo outside her home in Vila Canoas slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Hong Kong Ocean Park worker poses with a pygmy marmoset, the world's smallest monkey, in Hong Kong, China February 2, 2016. The Chinese New Year of the Monkey falls on February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Migrant children from Iraq sit on beds inside the sports hall of the Jane-Addams high school which has been transformed into a refugee shelter in Berlin's Hohenschoenhausen district, Germany, February 2, 2016 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
A Vietnamese woman, wearing the traditional "ao dai" long dress, poses for photos along peach blossom flowers ahead of the Vietnamese "Tet" (Lunar New Year festival), in a field in Hanoi, Vietnam, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Five year-old Murtaza Ahmadi, wears Barcelona's star Lionel Messi shirt made of a plastic bag , as he plays football at the Afghan Football Federation headquarter in Kabul, Afghanistan February 2, 2016. Barcelona star Lionel Messi will meet an Afghan boy who gained Internet fame after a touching series of photographs went viral, showing him playing in a shirt improvised from a plastic bag and bearing the name and playing number of his hero. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
The "Modern Express", a cargo ship that started listing heavily to one side in the Atlantic Ocean off France, is seen in this handout picture provided by France's Marine Nationale (Navy), February 1, 2016. The stricken cargo ship drifting on its side off the French Atlantic coast is being towed to the Spanish port of Bilbao on February 2, 2016, local officials said. The 164-metre-long Modern Express, which was transporting 3,600 tonnes of wood along with construction machinery from Gabon to France, has been drifting towards the coast since its crew was evacuated by helicopter last week. Picture taken February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Loic Bernardin/Marine Nationale/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
An employee of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) reacts after one of his colleagues was wounded by a gunfire during a protest in Karachi, Pakistan, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
An eagle is seen gliding straight toward a drone before clutching it and dragging it to the ground in Rotterdam, Netherlands January 29, 2016, in this handout photo released by the Netherlands police to Reuters on February 1, 2016. Dutch police puzzling over how to remove drones that pose a public safety threat are testing a way to get the job done in one fell swoop: with trained eagles. REUTERS/Nederlands Politie/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Gay rights activists hold on to each other as they watch a news TV channel covering Supreme court's decision on gay sex in Mumbai, India, February 2, 2016. India's top court on Tuesday said it will review a decision over whether to uphold a colonial-era law that criminalizes gay sex in a victory for homosexual rights campaigners at a time when the nation is navigating a path between tradition and modernity. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
People walk during a snowfall in central Moscow, Russia February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Sheep stand in a supermarket trolley outside a butcher shop in Tadamoun neighbourhood in Tunis, Tunisia February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
