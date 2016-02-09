An unidentified injured man is escorted by riot police at Mongkok in Hong Kong, China February 9, 2016. Riot police used batons and pepper spray early on Tuesday to quell fights after authorities tried to move illegal street vendors from a...more

An unidentified injured man is escorted by riot police at Mongkok in Hong Kong, China February 9, 2016. Riot police used batons and pepper spray early on Tuesday to quell fights after authorities tried to move illegal street vendors from a working-class Hong Kong district, the worst street clashes since pro-democracy protests in late 2014. It is not known whether the injured man is a protester. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

