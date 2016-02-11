Editor's choice
Refugees and migrants line up to receive a meal inside a terminal, moments after arriving aboard the Tera Jet passenger ship at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A malnourished boy cries as he sits on a bed at a malnutrition intensive care unit in Yemen's capital Sanaa February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders (R) meets with the Rev. Al Sharpton at Sylvia's Restaurant in Harlem, New York February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz hugs his wife Heidi at a rally at Ground Zero in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio speaks with the media on board his charter plane bound for South Carolina, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A migrant looks through a train window as migrants and refugees wait for their train to depart to Slovenia on their journey to western Europe at a refugee transit camp in Slavonski Brod, Croatia, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
People watch from a rooftop as a wild elephant runs after it was tranquilized in Siliguri, India, February 10, 2016. According to local media reports, the elephant went on rampage in Siliguri after entering from a nearby Baikunthapur forest on...more
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe addresses the ZANU-PF party's top decision making body, the Politburo, in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe February 10, 2016. Mugabe, the only leader that Zimbabwe has ever known, turns 92 this month amid escalating...more
U.S. Federal Reserve Board Chair Janet Yellen testifies at the House Financial Services Committee in Washington February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Darunee Kamwong, a 72-year-old cleaner, poses for a portrait while working in a rice vermicelli factory outside Bangkok, Thailand, February 5, 2016. The World Bank estimates Thailand's working-age population will shrink by 11 percent by 2040, the...more
Daniele Santos, 29, combs the hair of her son Juan Pedro who is 2-months old and born with microcephaly, after bathing him at their house in Recife, Brazil, February 9, 2016. The mosquito-borne virus, which is widespread in Brazil and has been linked...more
Five-year old Sheima, who lost both eyes when hit by a stray bullet in Syria, sits on her hospital bed in a small clinic near the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern city of Kilis, Turkey February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump reacts on stage during his victory speech at his 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders smiles after winning at his 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Concord, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A gust of wind blows away Pope Francis' skullcap during his weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A supporter of Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio scuffles with a man dressed as a robot outside a polling place on voting day in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Migrants and refugees wait to continue their train journey to western Europe at a refugee transit camp in Slavonski Brod, Croatia, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Jeb Bush pauses before speaking to supporters at his 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi
A girl helps the other one with make-up as performers wait for their turn to go onto the stage at the Longtan park as the Chinese Lunar New Year, which welcomes the Year of the Monkey, is celebrated in Beijing, China February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Damir...more
A man feeds seagulls on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A participant takes part in the annual Great Spitalfields Pancake Race in aid of London's Air Ambulance in London, Britain February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Revelers sit on a fake coffin containing a human skull as they take part in the Carnival 2016 parade in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
People walk past damaged buildings in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Riot policemen (bottom L) stand at Zocalo square, which is closed to public, as the perimeter is prepared for the upcoming visit of Pope Francis to Mexico City, in this aerial view taken February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A young reveler enjoys the last day of the annual Carnival parade in Panama City February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Undertakers remove a body from near the grounds of Kensington Palace in London, Britain February 9 2016. A man died on Tuesday after setting himself on fire outside Kensington Palace, the London home of Prince William and his wife Kate, police...more
A patient undergoes trichiasis surgery at a health centre, in Cheha district, in the Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples' Region (SNNPR) in Ethiopia, January 15, 2016. Picture taken January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Peter...more
Security stands in front of U.S. Republican presidential candidate and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie's bus as Rod Webber, of Boston, left, sings "Born to Run" as Christie makes a stop to greet voters at T-Bones Great American Eatery in Derry,...more
A child plays with a dram before a new year ritual at Qiannan Ethnic Buyi and Ethnic Miao autonomous region, Guizhou province, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Two men fight over a dispute during an initiation ceremony for young men in Baringo County, Kenya, January 20, 2016. Far from the bustling city of Nairobi, in an isolated corner of Kenya's Rift Valley, young men from the Pokot community spear a bull...more
A migrant, identified as 20-year old Pelen Hussein from Syria, with a capsized boat in the background, is rescued by a member of the Turkish Coast Guard Air Command in the Aegean Sea off the waters of Edremit bay, Turkey February 8, 2016, in this...more
Great-grandfather Wilson (L), 77, kisses his great-grandson Juan Pedro who is 2-months old and born with microcephaly, as his mother Daniele Santos, 29, holds him on a street in front of their house in Recife, Brazil, February 9, 2016. The...more
Policemen walk in front of two crashed trains near Bad Aibling in southwestern Germany, February 10, 2016. Ten people were killed and at least 81 injured when two passenger trains collided head-on at high speed in remote countryside in southern...more
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton receives a kiss from her husband, former President Bill Clinton, as she speaks to supporters at her final 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Hooksett, New Hampshire February 9,...more
