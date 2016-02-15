Editor's choice
Pope Francis is seen praying in front of the image of Our Lady of Guadalupe while celebrating mass at the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Model Karlie Kloss plays with a camera during a presentation for the the Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2016 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week February 14, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Buddhist monks scuffle with a soldier during a protest against state interference in religious affairs near a temple in Nakhon Pathom province on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, February 15, 2016. A handful of Buddhist monks scuffled with troops...more
Flowers are seen in front of the Supreme Court building in Washington D.C. after the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, February 14, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Merrylu Casselly and Jozsef Richter, both circus performers, pose with an elephant as they celebrate their wedding in front of Budapest's basilica on Valentine's Day in Budapest, Hungary February 14, 2016. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A woman walks to a polling booth during the second round of presidential and legislative elections in the mostly Muslim PK5 neighbourhood of Bangui, Central African Republic, February 14, 2016. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Hindu priests hold traditional incense lamps as they perform a ritual known as"Aarti" on the banks of Sangam - the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers - during the annual religious festival of Magh Mela in Allahabad, India,...more
A Palestinian woman cries as she asks for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing, in the southern Gaza Strip February 15, 2016. Egypt opened the Rafah border crossing on Saturday for three days to allow Palestinians on...more
Pope Francis, Mexico's first lady Angelica Rivera and Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto participate in a ceremony at the National Palace in Mexico City, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton defends a goal as she greets people during a campaign stop at an indoor soccer center in Las Vegas, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker
Best director Alejandro Inarritu and best leading actor Leonardo DiCaprio hold their awards at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards at the Royal Opera House in London, February 14, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Members of the cleric participate in a mass celebrated by Pope Francis at Guadalupe's basilica in Mexico City, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A bride gets her make-up done before the start of a mass marriage ceremony in Kolkata, India, February 14, 2016. A total of 150 tribal Hindu, Muslim and Christian couples from various villages across the state took their wedding vows on Sunday during...more
Relatives remove the body of Muhayadin Mohamed, who was Somalia's former defence minister and an adviser to the speaker of Somalia's parliament, from a car after what authorities said was a car bomb attack, in the capital Mogadishu February 15, 2016....more
Patricia Araujo (L), 23, who is seven-months pregnant, stands next to children as they pose in front of their stilt house, a lake dwelling also known as palafitte or 'Palafito', in Recife, Brazil, February 8, 2016. The Zika virus may be particularly...more
IRC President and CEO David Miliband (L) George Clooney (2nd L), and Amal Clooney (R) meet with Syrian refugees Mona and her daughter, 11-year-old Joudi, in Berlin, Germany February 12, 2016 in this handout provided by the International Rescue...more
Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert is seen inside a car as he leaves his house in Jerusalem to enter Israel's Maasiyahu prison, February 15, 2016. Olmert begins his 19-month prison sentence on Monday, making him the first former head of...more
People gather as members of the Palestinian Civil Defence search for casualties after a roof that was under construction collapse at al-Aqsa University in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, February 15, 2016. According to a Palestinian health...more
Sunni Muslims who fled the Islamic State's strongholds of Hawija and Shirqat rest in a refugee centre in Makhmour, south of Mosul, Iraq, February 14, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
An orangutan drinks milk on a couch at a studio, in Kunming, Yunnan province, February 14, 2016. REUTERS/Wong Campion
Heliostat mirrors reflect their surroundings in a field at the construction site of a 240 meter (787 feet) solar-power tower in Israel's southern Negev Desert, February 8, 2016. The world's tallest solar-power tower is being built off a highway in...more
Actress Emma Thompson attends a news conference to promote the movie 'Alone in Berlin' at the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Republican U.S. presidential candidates Senator Ted Cruz (L) and businessman Donald Trump directly debate each other at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CBS News and the Republican National Committee in Greenville,...more
Western Conference forward Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts in the second half during the NBA All Star Game in Toronto, February 14, 2016. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
