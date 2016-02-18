Editor's choice
Karamojong tribesmen stand in town of Kaabong in Karamoja region, Uganda February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A young boy in camouflage clothing looks through a cloth backdrop to try to get a glimpse of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump as he arrives backstage for a rally with sportsmen in Walterboro, South Carolina February 17, 2016....more
Pope Francis visits the the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool
Firefighters prepare to extinguish fire after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ihlas News Agency
An injured municipal employee is carried after a group of protesters occupied and set fire to municipal offices in El Alto, in the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia February 17, 2016. Tensions are high in the country ahead of a national referendum on...more
South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio react on stage during a campaign event in Chapin, South Carolina February 17, 2016. Haley announced her endorsement of Rubio for the Republican presidential...more
'Debbie', a 56-day-old dolphin baby, is seen from underwater as she swims next to her mother 'Delphi' at the zoo in Duisburg, Germany February 17, 2016. 'Debbie' was born on Christmas Eve and was presented to the public at Duisburg's zoo on...more
A girl reacts while holding a sheep at a field in Nowshera, Pakistan, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A Sultan Murad brigade fighter (L), part of the Free Syrian Army, stands next to men they have taken as prisoners who used to fight with the Democratic Forces of Syria, in Aleppo, Syria, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Abdelrahmin Ismail
Firefighters help push a car stuck in snow during a winter storm in Ottawa, Canada, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Handler Valerie Nunez Atkinson runs with CJ, a German Shorthaired Pointer from the Sporting Group that won Best in Show, at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog show at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Emergency services workers search a house that collapsed after explosions at an LPG gas distribution station in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, February 16, 2016. At least 40 people were injured and the cause of the explosions is still being...more
Trucks are seen on a highway near the Kulata border crossing between Bulgaria and Greece, Bulgaria, February 17, 2016. Bulgarian truckers staged a counter-blockade on Tuesday at a checkpoint on the country's border with Greece, after Greek protesters...more
Hillary Clinton is introduced by U.S. Representative Charles Rangel (D-NY) (L) as she is applauded by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (back L) and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (back R) for her address at the The Schomburg Center for Research in...more
A supporter of Kashmiri lawmaker Sheikh Abdul Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid, attempts to jump from a police vehicle after he was detained by Indian police during a protest in Srinagar, February 17, 2016. Dozens of supporters of Rashid were...more
Pope Francis hugs two girls during a meeting with youths at the Jose Maria Morelos y Pavon stadium in Morelia, Mexico, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman walks past electoral campaign posters for presidential candidate Seini Oumarou in Niamey, Niger, February 16, 2016. Niger holds presidential and legislative elections on Sunday. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Donald Trump walks down the street accompanied by U.S. Secret Service agents as he arrives at his campaign headquarters in Greenville, South Carolina, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Rainier Ehrhardt
U.S. F-22 stealth fighter jets fly over Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A woman walks with an umbrella in the rain past a U.S. flag painted on a building in Manhattan, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
President Obama is flanked by leaders from the 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit during a group photo opportunity in Rancho Mirage, California, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Pope Francis is seen in a car as he arrives at the Apostolic Nunciature in Mexico City, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Migrants walk along a train upon their arrival at a makeshift train station close to the Austrian border town of Spielfeld in the village of Sentilj, Slovenia, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
The bench of late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia is seen draped with black wool crepe in memoriam inside the Supreme Court in Washington, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Italian composer Ennio Morricone, poses for a portrait during an interview with Reuters before performing on stage at the O2 Arena in London, February 16, 2016. Morricone, brought his "The 60 Years of Music" tour to London where the music maestro was...more
Erica Garner, daughter of Eric Garner, a black man choked to death by a police officer last year, raises her hand to ask Bernie Sanders a question at a town hall campaign event in Columbia, South Carolina, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Nuns participate in a Mass by Pope Francis (not pictured) at Venustiano Carranza stadium in Morelia, Mexico, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi
'Debbie', a 56-day-old dolfin baby is seen from underwater as she swims next to her mother 'Delphi' at the zoo in Duisburg, Germany, February 17, 2016. "Debbie" was born on Christmas Eve and was presented to the public at Duisburg's zoo on Wednesday....more
Ted Cruz makes notes before speaking at a campaign event in Columbia, South Carolina, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Children of migrants use chalk while playing in a refugee deportation registry centre in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush (2nd R) walks past a security guard with a sidearm and a tattoo of the start of the preamble to the U.S. constitution, "We the people," after a town hall meeting with employees at FN America gun...more
