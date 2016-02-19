Dayanne Monique, 21, poses with Ester Sophia, 4-months old, who is her second child and born with microcephaly, at Pedro I hospital in Campina Grande, Brazil February 18, 2016. The World Health Organization (WHO), which declared the Zika outbreak a global public health emergency, said last week that a stronger view of Zika's link to microcephaly could become clearer within weeks. While that relation has not been proven scientifically Brazilian authorities coping with an unprecedented number of babies with microcephaly say they are sure Zika is the cause, because most cases of microcephaly have occurred in the poorer northeast of Brazil where the Zika outbreak has hit hardest. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

