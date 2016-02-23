Edition:
Editor's choice

Rebel fighters inspect a piece of a rocket that landed in an area that connects the northern countryside of Deraa and Quneitra countryside, Syria February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Bernie Sanders is silhouetted as he speaks at a campaign rally at UMass Amherst in Amherst, Massachusetts February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
People walk in the corridor of the Pan Pacific Hotel in Singapore, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio parts the curtains to view the crowd before being introduced during a campaign event in Reno, Nevada February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Ashish catwalk show at London Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016 in London, Britain February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
British actor Sacha Baron Cohen arrives at the world premiere of the film "Grimsby" at Leicester Square in London, Britain, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
A Buddhist monk lights a candle at Wat Phra Dhammakaya during a ceremony on Makha Bucha Day in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok, Thailand February 22, 2016. The Dhammakaya temple is regarded as the country's richest Buddhist temple. Makha Bucha Day honors Buddha and his teachings, and falls on the full moon day of the third lunar month. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Smoke is seen coming from four of eight confiscated Vietnamese fishing boats destroyed by the government in Mempawah Regency, West Kalimantan, Indonesia, February 22, 2016. The Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, together with the Indonesian Navy, destroyed 30 foreign fishing vessels in different locations across the country, which were seized earlier for illegal fishing in Indonesian waters. REUTERS/Jessica Helena Wuysang/Antara Foto

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
People wear Samsung Gear VR devices as they attend the launching ceremony of the new Samsung S7 and S7 edge smartphones during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
A wounded woman carries a baby as she receives treatment inside a hospital after multiple bomb blasts hit a southern district of Damascus, Syria, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/SANA

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Residents with their empty containers crowd around a municipal tanker to fetch water in New Delhi, India, February 22, 2016. The Indian army has taken control of a canal that supplies three-fifths of Delhi's water, the state's chief minister said on Monday, raising hope that a water crisis in the metropolis of more than 20 million people can be averted. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Refugees and migrants sleep next to containers as they wait to be allowed to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the city of Polikastro, Greece, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders delivers remarks to supporters at an arena in Greenville, South Carolina, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
A Syria Democratic Forces fighter walks under contrails made by U.S. alliance air forces on the outskirts of al-Shadadi town, Hasaka countryside, Syria, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
Supporters of incarcerated presidential candidate Hama Amadou attend a campaign rally in Niamey, Niger, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump looks to the ceiling referencing the height of a promised immigration wall during a rally at the The Myrtle Beach Sports Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
Emergency workers work at the scene where a bus crashed into an overhead barrier protecting a low bridge in South Melbourne, Australia, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mal Fairclough/AAP

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
People hug at a vigil after a random shooting killed six people in Kalamazoo County, Michigan, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Roman Izmailov and Victor Minibaev of Russia compete in the Men's 10m Synchro Platform Final at the 2016 FINA Diving World Cup at the Maria Lenk Aquatic center in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 21, 2016. The 2016 FINA Diving World Cup is a test event for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
A child sleeps on a blanket pulled by two men as refugees and migrants walk towards the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016
A model presents a creation at the Gareth Pugh catwalk show at London Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016 in London, February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016
Garbage pickers collect recyclable materials at a garbage dump in Erbil, in Iraq's northern autonomous Kurdistan region, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Syria Democratic Forces fighters look through a scope and a pair of binoculars on the outskirts of al-Shadadi town, in 47 village, Hasaka countryside, Syria, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
Two horses fight at an ethnic Miao's horse fighting event celebrating Chinese Lunar New Year in Liuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016
U.S. President Barack Obama carries a binder containing material on potential Supreme Court nominees as he walks towards the residence of the White House in Washington, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
Migrants look out of the windows of a shipping container converted into a home at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. The shelter is meant to be a replacement for a camp for migrants called the "jungle" near Calais, and French authorities have asked migrants staying in the south of the "jungle", to leave before Tuesday. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy patrol near a sign in Nansha Islands, February 9, 2016. The sign reads "Nansha is our national land, sacred and inviolable." REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
Richard Branson stands with his son Sam (L) and daughter-in-law Isabella (2nd R) as he watches his one-year-old granddaughter Eva-Deia (2nd L) break a milk bottle to dedicate the new Space Ship Two, a six-passenger two-pilot vehicle meant to ferry people into space, that replaces a rocket destroyed during a test flight in October 2014, in Mojave, California, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton gestures to supporters after she was projected to be the winner in the Democratic caucuses in Las Vegas, February 20, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016
A model presents a creation from Juanjo Oliva's Fall/Winter 2016 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
Devotees offer prayers by rolling on the street during the final day of the month-long Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, February 22, 2016. During the month long festival, devotees recite one chapter of a Hindu tale daily from the 31-chapter sacred Swasthani Brata Katha book that is dedicated to God Madhavnarayan and Goddess Swasthani, alongside various other gods and goddess and the miraculous feats performed by them. The devotees also go on pilgrimages to various temples, perform religious rituals, take a holy bath in the rivers and fast for a month, especially among women who believe fasting helps in their family's well-being or in getting them a good husband. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
