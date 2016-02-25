Editor's choice
A temporarily stranded Syrian refugee is seen on a wheelchair on a field at a makeshift camp next to the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Men, wearing traditional costumes, play music during a wedding ceremony in the rebel held besieged town of Kafr Batna, on the outskirts of Damascus, Syria February 23, 2016. Picture taken February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
An artist's impression of the galaxies found in the Zone of Avoidance behind the Milky Way is shown in this undated illustration provided to Reuters by the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research February 24, 2016. An Australian telescope...more
A migrant wrapped in a thermal blanket disembarks from the Italian naval vessel Cigala, in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, Italy, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Canadian singer Justin Bieber performs at the BRIT Awards at the O2 arena in London, Britain, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A model presents a creation from the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2016 woman collection during Milan Fashion Week, Italy, February 24 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Physiotherapist Jeime Lara Leal does exercises with Lucas, 4-months old, who is Miriam Araujo's second child and born with microcephaly in Pedro I hospital in Campina Grande, Brazil , February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Donald Trump flexes his muscles as he talks with caucus participants while visiting a Nevada Republican caucus site at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
A general view shows packed garbage bags in Jdeideh, Beirut, Lebanon, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Passengers jump from an overcrowded train near a railway station at Loni town in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 24, 2016. India's federal-run railways will have to depend on more government support and borrowing to fix their...more
A migrant's child looks through a window at the Macedonian-Serbian border near the village of Tabanovce, Macedonia, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Sybrina Fulton, mother of shooting victim Trayvon Martin, endorses Hillary Clinton during a town hall meeting at Central Baptist Church in Columbia, South Carolina, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People inspect weapons during celebrations of thr Defender of the Fatherland Day in Sevastopol, Crimea, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
People gather at a small rally in support of Apple's refusal to help the FBI access the cell phone of a gunman involved in the killings of 14 people in San Bernardino, in Santa Monica, California, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A rescue worker gestures next to a child as they arrive on the Italian naval vessel Fugida, in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Supporter and former electrician John Mendonca displays his home made electric sign for Marco Rubio before a campaign event at the Silverton Casino in Las Vegas, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A woman walks past empty shelves at a drugstore in Caracas, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Part of a collapsed building is illuminated by the emergency services as they work at the decommissioned Didcot A power station in central England, February 23, 2016. At least one person was killed and three were reported missing after part of a...more
Israeli woman, Nora Lifschitz, 28, holds an injured Egyptian fruit bat at her home in Tel Aviv, February 21, 2016. Lifschitz says that she began caring for injured fruit bats from her home two years ago and now has some 70 of the flying mammals which...more
A hologram depicting people marching is projected during a hologram-style rally organised by human rights group Amnesty International to demand to demand freedom of assembly in central Seoul, South Korea, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Marco Rubio adjusts his hair before addressing a campaign rally at the Silverton Casino in Las Vegas, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Model Kendall Jenner poses with her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in London, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Peruvian surfer Carlos 'Huevito' Areola rides a reed board, or "caballito" (little horse), into a wave at Sydney's Bondi Beach, February 24, 2016. Areola is part of a group of Peruvian surfers touring Australia�s east coast to promote the use of the...more
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi hold a joint news conference after their meeting at the State Department in Washington, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A man rides a horse along a beach in the seaside town of Zeebrugge, Belgium, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A migrant boy plays on a propeller statue as refugees and migrants rest inside a terminal, following their arrival aboard the Blue Star 1 passenger ship from the islands of Lesbos and Chios at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, February 23, 2016....more
Giraffes stand in their enclosure at Jerusalem's Biblical Zoo, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Christopher Forbes, vice chairman of Forbes, looks at a scene, painted in 1868 by Emile Boukerche of the Empress Eugenie surrounded by her court of women during a preview show at the Paris Opera Garnier, France, February 23, 2016. Christopher Forbes...more
People watch as dogs fights during a local dog fighting event in Yuncheng, Shanxi Province, China, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A boy rides a bicycle past a man sitting on rubble of a damaged house in the rebel held historic southern town of Bosra al-Sham, Deraa, Syria, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes India International Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.