Refugees and migrants rest at passenger terminal following their arrival aboard the Diagoras passenger ship at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
Republican U.S. presidential candidates Marco Rubio (L) and Donald Trump react to each other as they discuss an issue during the debate sponsored by CNN for the 2016 Republican U.S. presidential candidates in Houston, Texas, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (C) and guests use Gear VR virtual reality headsets during the awards ceremony of the newly established Axel Springer Award in Berlin, Germany, February 25, 2016. Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is the first to receive the award at a ceremony on Thursday. REUTERS/Kay Nietfeld/Pool

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
Stranded Syrian refugees keep warm in a field by the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
A Bernie Sanders action figure prototype is seen in a photo illustration taken in Brooklyn, New York February 25, 2016. A Brooklyn product design company, FCTRY, created a prototype for the 6-inch (15-cm) tall plastic version toy of the U.S. senator from Vermont and started a Kickstarter campaign with a goal of raising $15,000 to fund production. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
Partially demolished houses are pictured in the Vila Autodromo slum with the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in background in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2016
Marco Rubio takes selfies with supporters after speaking at a campaign rally in Houston, Texas, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
Adele reacts as she accepts the global success award at the BRIT Awards at the O2 arena in London, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
Men, wearing traditional costumes, play music during a wedding ceremony in the rebel held besieged town of Kafr Batna, on the outskirts of Damascus, Syria, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
A temporarily stranded Syrian refugee is seen on a wheelchair on a field at a makeshift camp next to the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
Justin Bieber performs at the BRIT Awards at the O2 arena in London, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
Fijian woman Kalisi holds her son Tuvosa, 3, as she sits on a bed in the remnants of her home damaged by Cyclone Winston in the Rakiraki District of Fiji's Ra province, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/UNICEF-Sokhin

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
A migrant wrapped in a thermal blanket disembarks from the Italian naval vessel Cigala, in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge takes part in a tennis workshop with Andy Murray's mother Judy at Craigmount High School in Edinburgh, Scotland, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Milligan

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
Workers inspect damage at a wood factory after it was hit by Saudi-led air strikes in Yemen's Red Sea port city of Houdieda, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
An artist's impression of the galaxies found in the Zone of Avoidance behind the Milky Way is shown in this undated illustration provided to Reuters by the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research on February 24, 2016. An Australian telescope used to broadcast live vision of man's first steps on the moon in 1969 has found hundreds of new galaxies hiding behind the Milky Way using an innovative receiver that measures radio waves. REUTERS/ICRAR

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
A policeman keeps order as people board a passenger train at a railway station in New Delhi, India, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
A migrant holding a child cries next to a border fence at the Macedonian-Greek border in Gevgelija, Macedonia February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
A model presents a creation from the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2016 woman collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 24 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
A supporter holds a lit-up sign at a campaign rally with Senator Bernie Sanders in Tulsa, Oklahoma, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
A man looks at a Cadillac CT6 displayed inside a fish tank during an event promoting the car's environmental-friendly features, in Shanghai, China, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
A woman cries near her house after it was destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
Amanda Bonnell (C), 8, exercises with schoolmates on a street in downtown Havana, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
Japanese college students publicly declare that they will do their best in trying to find work during a job-hunting pep rally held to boost their morale, at an outdoor theater in Tokyo, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
Children wearing costumes play with their mobile phones as they perform in a "Taigeqiao" parade, in Yiwu, Zhejiang province, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
Presiding Officer Carmel McBride (R) and Garda Sergeant Paul McGee walk to the polling station after arriving by helicopter on the island Inishbofin, Ireland, February 25, 2016. The island, situated off of the coast of Donegal, went to the polls for a General Election on Thursday, a day before the mainland. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
Nigel Farage (L), Britain's UK Independence Party (UKIP) leader and European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker (R) take part in a plenary session at the European Parliament on the outcome of the "Brexit" summit, in Brussels, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
Philippine military helicopters drop confetti on the crowd during a celebration of the 30th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution that toppled late President Ferdinand Marcos, at the People Power Monument in Quezon City, Metro Manila, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
Bulgarian Muslims charged with preaching radical Islam are seen before the start of their trial at a court in Pazardzhik, Bulgaria February 25, 2016. Fourteen Bulgarians have been charged with propagating an extremist religious ideology and incitement to war, prosecutors office said, after investigations last year into suspected sympathizers of the Islamic State group. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
People play on snow-covered frozen water in Dalian, Liaoning province, China, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016
