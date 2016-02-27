Editor's choice
A Somali man injured in a night car bomb attack near a hotel in Hamarweyne district sits along a sidewalk near the scene in the capital of Mogadishu, Somalia February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Women walk on rubble in al-Shadadi town, in Hasaka province, Syria February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (L) speaks next to New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (R) at a campaign rally where Christie endorsed Trump's candidacy for president, in Fort Worth, Texas February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Musician Michael "Killer Mike" Render fist bumps Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders as Sanders and his wife Jane (front L-R) take the stage at a campaign rally in Columbia, South Carolina February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Brian...more
Artist Pyotr Pavlensky smiles inside a defendants' cage during a court hearing in Moscow, Russia, February 26, 2016. Pavlensky appeared in court on Friday following a street performance, which involved setting fire to the doors of the headquarters of...more
Stranded wheelchair-bound Zhino Hasan, 17, is seen in front of the closed Idomeni border gate, hoping that Macedonia would relent and allow her and her family to resume their northward trek through the Balkans to Germany February 26, 2016. Her...more
People gather around the crash site of a small plane operated by Kasthamandap Airlines in Kalikot, Nepal, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Khagendra Bhattarai
A bicyclist is seen in the early morning hour in Olching westward of Munich, Germany, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A view shows a section of collapsed walls of a building destroyed after a car bomb attack in Hamarweyne district in Mogadishu, Somalia February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Refugees and migrants rest at passenger terminal following their arrival aboard the Diagoras passenger ship at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Marco Rubio and Donald Trump react to each other as they discuss an issue during the debate sponsored by CNN for the 2016 Republican U.S. presidential candidates in Houston, Texas, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A model presents a creation from the Moschino Autumn/Winter 2016 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A Bernie Sanders action figure prototype is seen in a photo illustration taken in Brooklyn, February 25, 2016. A Brooklyn product design company, FCTRY, created a prototype for the 6-inch (15-cm) tall plastic version toy of the U.S. Senator from...more
Stranded Syrian refugees keep warm in a field by the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and guests use Gear VR virtual reality headsets during the awards ceremony of the newly established Axel Springer Award in Berlin, Germany, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kay Nietfeld/Pool
Supporters of prominent Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr shout slogans during a protest against corruption at Tahrir Square in Baghdad, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A protester wears stars and stripes tape over her mouth during a House Appropriations hearing on "World Wide Threats" on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 25, 2016. The hearing featured testimony from heads of the CIA, FBI, NSA and DIA....more
Members of security forces carry a dead body at the site of an explosion that hit a police station in the town of Yola, Nigeria, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
People watch from a railway platform as the Flying Scotsman steam engine prepares to leave Kings Cross station in London, February 25, 2016. Celebrity locomotive 60103 Flying Scotsman made its official return to steam with a celebratory "Inaugural...more
Vincent Donald talks on his mobile phone from his damaged vehicle in front of a mobile home in Waverly, Virginia, February 25, 2016. Residents and rescue crews on Thursday combed through wreckage left by storms that lashed the eastern United States,...more
A tiger jumps while being trained at the Tiger Temple in Kanchanaburi province, west of Bangkok, Thailand, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Hillary Clinton greets supporters after a town hall meeting at Cumberland United Methodist Church in Florence, South Carolina February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei casts his vote during elections for the parliament and Assembly of Experts, which has the power to appoint and dismiss the supreme leader, in Tehran, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/leader.ir
Five year-old Murtaza Ahmadi, an Afghan Lionel Messi fan, wears a shirt signed by Barcelona star Lionel Messi, as he plays football at the open area in Kabul, Afghanistan, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A migrant receives a portion of food and water as refugees and migrants line up during food distribution at a relocation camp in Schisto, near Athens, Greece, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Models are seen backstage of Emilio Pucci Autumn/Winter 2016 woman collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Partially demolished houses are pictured in the Vila Autodromo slum with the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in background in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
President Obama arrives to deliver a statement after meeting with the National Security Council at the State Department in Washington, D.C., February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man tests the 'Zeiss VR One' virtual reality glasses during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Venezuelan congressmen leave the Itamaraty Palace after a meeting with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira in Brasilia, Brazil, February 25, 2106. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Tracy Bantleman, the wife of Canadian teacher Neil Bantleman, reacts during a news conference in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 26, 2016. Canadian teacher Neil Bantleman is expected to return to prison a day after Indonesia's Supreme Court overturned...more
Voter Philomena Currid chats to Hans Schleweck outside the voting house that she owns on the island of Inishfree, Ireland February 25, 2016. The remote island, situated off the coast of Donegal has a total of 4 people registered to vote and has gone...more
Caroline Cruz makes bunny ears with her fingers behind the head of her father Ted Cruz as he talks with family and supporters on stage at the conclusion of the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CNN for the 2016 Republican...more
