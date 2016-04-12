Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Apr 12, 2016 | 8:30am IST

Editor's choice

Matt Cuda from Verona, New York, wears a T-shirt of Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump at a Trump campaign rally in Albany, New York, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Matt Cuda from Verona, New York, wears a T-shirt of Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump at a Trump campaign rally in Albany, New York, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Matt Cuda from Verona, New York, wears a T-shirt of Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump at a Trump campaign rally in Albany, New York, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
1 / 34
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally on the boardwalk in Coney Island, New York April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally on the boardwalk in Coney Island, New York April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally on the boardwalk in Coney Island, New York April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
2 / 34
Schoolgirls walk past a damaged mini-bus after it was hit by a bomb blast in the Bagrami district of Kabul, Afghanistan April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Schoolgirls walk past a damaged mini-bus after it was hit by a bomb blast in the Bagrami district of Kabul, Afghanistan April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Schoolgirls walk past a damaged mini-bus after it was hit by a bomb blast in the Bagrami district of Kabul, Afghanistan April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
3 / 34
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, leave after paying their tributes at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, India, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Manish Swarup/Pool

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, leave after paying their tributes at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, India, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Manish Swarup/Pool

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, leave after paying their tributes at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, India, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Manish Swarup/Pool
Close
4 / 34
Dancing parties of youth and students took place Monday across the country on the occasion of the 4th anniversary of supreme leader Kim Jong Un's assumption of the top posts of the party and the state, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 11, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

Dancing parties of youth and students took place Monday across the country on the occasion of the 4th anniversary of supreme leader Kim Jong Un's assumption of the top posts of the party and the state, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean...more

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Dancing parties of youth and students took place Monday across the country on the occasion of the 4th anniversary of supreme leader Kim Jong Un's assumption of the top posts of the party and the state, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 11, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
5 / 34
People talk to their relatives at a wall separating Mexico and the United States, as photographed from Playas Tijuana, in Tijuana, Mexico, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

People talk to their relatives at a wall separating Mexico and the United States, as photographed from Playas Tijuana, in Tijuana, Mexico, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
People talk to their relatives at a wall separating Mexico and the United States, as photographed from Playas Tijuana, in Tijuana, Mexico, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
6 / 34
Members of the impeachment committee celebrate after voting on the impeachment of Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff at the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Members of the impeachment committee celebrate after voting on the impeachment of Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff at the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Members of the impeachment committee celebrate after voting on the impeachment of Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff at the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
7 / 34
Suad Keserovic poses as he measures a stone ball in Podubravlje village near Zavidovici, Bosnia and Herzegovina April 11, 2016. Keserovic claimed that the stone sphere is 3.30 meter in diameter and the estimated weight of it is about 35 tons. Hundreds of tourists from around the world have visited this stone. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Suad Keserovic poses as he measures a stone ball in Podubravlje village near Zavidovici, Bosnia and Herzegovina April 11, 2016. Keserovic claimed that the stone sphere is 3.30 meter in diameter and the estimated weight of it is about 35 tons....more

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Suad Keserovic poses as he measures a stone ball in Podubravlje village near Zavidovici, Bosnia and Herzegovina April 11, 2016. Keserovic claimed that the stone sphere is 3.30 meter in diameter and the estimated weight of it is about 35 tons. Hundreds of tourists from around the world have visited this stone. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
8 / 34
A morbidly obese Texas dachshund once dubbed "Fat Vincent", because his belly was so large it hit the ground when he walked, is seen at an animal shelter prior to dropping half his body weight, in an undated photo provided by K-9 Angels Rescue in Houston. The 7-year-old wiener dog with a love for fast food once weighed a whopping 38 pounds (17.24 kg) with a body mass index of over 60 percent body fat in September when he was surrendered to the Houston animal shelter after his elderly owner died, according to his foster mother. REUTERS/Melissa Anderson/K-9 Angels Rescue/Handout via Reuters

A morbidly obese Texas dachshund once dubbed "Fat Vincent", because his belly was so large it hit the ground when he walked, is seen at an animal shelter prior to dropping half his body weight, in an undated photo provided by K-9 Angels Rescue in...more

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
A morbidly obese Texas dachshund once dubbed "Fat Vincent", because his belly was so large it hit the ground when he walked, is seen at an animal shelter prior to dropping half his body weight, in an undated photo provided by K-9 Angels Rescue in Houston. The 7-year-old wiener dog with a love for fast food once weighed a whopping 38 pounds (17.24 kg) with a body mass index of over 60 percent body fat in September when he was surrendered to the Houston animal shelter after his elderly owner died, according to his foster mother. REUTERS/Melissa Anderson/K-9 Angels Rescue/Handout via Reuters
Close
9 / 34
A man plays a trumpet while people are splashed by elephants with water during the celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A man plays a trumpet while people are splashed by elephants with water during the celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
A man plays a trumpet while people are splashed by elephants with water during the celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
10 / 34
A migrant catches his breath after inhaling teargas thrown by Macedonian police on a crowd of more than 500 refugees and migrants protesting next to a border fence at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A migrant catches his breath after inhaling teargas thrown by Macedonian police on a crowd of more than 500 refugees and migrants protesting next to a border fence at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni,...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
A migrant catches his breath after inhaling teargas thrown by Macedonian police on a crowd of more than 500 refugees and migrants protesting next to a border fence at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
11 / 34
Men dressed as women kiss as they take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua, east of Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Men dressed as women kiss as they take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua, east of Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Men dressed as women kiss as they take part in a parade during the Popo (Mask) Carnival of Bonoua, east of Abidjan. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
12 / 34
Danny Willett is helped into the green jacket by Jordan Spieth after Willett won the 2016 The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Danny Willett is helped into the green jacket by Jordan Spieth after Willett won the 2016 The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Danny Willett is helped into the green jacket by Jordan Spieth after Willett won the 2016 The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
Close
13 / 34
French high school students attend a demonstration against the French labor law proposal in Marseille, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

French high school students attend a demonstration against the French labor law proposal in Marseille, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Saturday, April 09, 2016
French high school students attend a demonstration against the French labor law proposal in Marseille, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
14 / 34
Hassan Hanafi, a former media officer for the Somali Islamist group al Shabaab, stands tied to a pole before his execution by shooting at close range on a field in General Kahiye Police Academy in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

Hassan Hanafi, a former media officer for the Somali Islamist group al Shabaab, stands tied to a pole before his execution by shooting at close range on a field in General Kahiye Police Academy in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Hassan Hanafi, a former media officer for the Somali Islamist group al Shabaab, stands tied to a pole before his execution by shooting at close range on a field in General Kahiye Police Academy in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
Close
15 / 34
A participant takes part in a zombie parade during the Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A participant takes part in a zombie parade during the Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, April 09, 2016
A participant takes part in a zombie parade during the Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
16 / 34
A Russian army sapper works at the historic part of Palmyra, Syria, in this handout photo released by Russian Ministry of Defense. REUTERS/Russian Ministry of Defence

A Russian army sapper works at the historic part of Palmyra, Syria, in this handout photo released by Russian Ministry of Defense. REUTERS/Russian Ministry of Defence

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
A Russian army sapper works at the historic part of Palmyra, Syria, in this handout photo released by Russian Ministry of Defense. REUTERS/Russian Ministry of Defence
Close
17 / 34
Volunteers paint the border fence between the United States and Mexico to give the illusion of transparency during the "Borrando la Frontera" (Erasing the Border) Art Project in Mexicali, Mexico April 9, 2016. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Volunteers paint the border fence between the United States and Mexico to give the illusion of transparency during the "Borrando la Frontera" (Erasing the Border) Art Project in Mexicali, Mexico April 9, 2016. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Volunteers paint the border fence between the United States and Mexico to give the illusion of transparency during the "Borrando la Frontera" (Erasing the Border) Art Project in Mexicali, Mexico April 9, 2016. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Close
18 / 34
Skiers and snow boarders descend from a slope as they attempt to break the record for mass skiing in swimming suits at Rosa Khutor resort near Sochi, Russia. REUTERS/Kazbek Basayev

Skiers and snow boarders descend from a slope as they attempt to break the record for mass skiing in swimming suits at Rosa Khutor resort near Sochi, Russia. REUTERS/Kazbek Basayev

Reuters / Saturday, April 09, 2016
Skiers and snow boarders descend from a slope as they attempt to break the record for mass skiing in swimming suits at Rosa Khutor resort near Sochi, Russia. REUTERS/Kazbek Basayev
Close
19 / 34
A participant rests ahead of his performance at a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

A participant rests ahead of his performance at a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
A participant rests ahead of his performance at a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
20 / 34
A butterfly emerges from its cocoon during an exhibition of tropical butterflies at the botanical garden in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A butterfly emerges from its cocoon during an exhibition of tropical butterflies at the botanical garden in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
A butterfly emerges from its cocoon during an exhibition of tropical butterflies at the botanical garden in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
21 / 34
Actors Jordan Peele (L) and Keegan-Michael Key arrive at the 2016 MTV Movie Awards in Burbank, California. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Actors Jordan Peele (L) and Keegan-Michael Key arrive at the 2016 MTV Movie Awards in Burbank, California. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Actors Jordan Peele (L) and Keegan-Michael Key arrive at the 2016 MTV Movie Awards in Burbank, California. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
22 / 34
A general view of the ghost town of a former Soviet military radar station near Skrunda, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

A general view of the ghost town of a former Soviet military radar station near Skrunda, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Saturday, April 09, 2016
A general view of the ghost town of a former Soviet military radar station near Skrunda, Latvia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Close
23 / 34
A new engine for an intercontinental ballistic missle (ICBM) is tested at a test site at Sohae Space Center in Cholsan County, North Pyongan province in North Korea in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. REUTERS/KCNA

A new engine for an intercontinental ballistic missle (ICBM) is tested at a test site at Sohae Space Center in Cholsan County, North Pyongan province in North Korea in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency....more

Reuters / Saturday, April 09, 2016
A new engine for an intercontinental ballistic missle (ICBM) is tested at a test site at Sohae Space Center in Cholsan County, North Pyongan province in North Korea in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
24 / 34
(L-R) MC Ren, Dr. Dre, Ice Cube and DJ Yella of N.W.A. pose for a picture onstage after speaking at the 31st annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

(L-R) MC Ren, Dr. Dre, Ice Cube and DJ Yella of N.W.A. pose for a picture onstage after speaking at the 31st annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, April 09, 2016
(L-R) MC Ren, Dr. Dre, Ice Cube and DJ Yella of N.W.A. pose for a picture onstage after speaking at the 31st annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
25 / 34
Ethnic Yao minority women brush their long hair as part of a performance during the local Long Hair Festival, to celebrate the third day of the third lunar month which is regarded as a traditional festival for many ethnic minorities in Huangluo village of Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. More than 80 women in the village have hair longer than 1.4 meters, with the longest reaching 2.3 meters, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

Ethnic Yao minority women brush their long hair as part of a performance during the local Long Hair Festival, to celebrate the third day of the third lunar month which is regarded as a traditional festival for many ethnic minorities in Huangluo...more

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Ethnic Yao minority women brush their long hair as part of a performance during the local Long Hair Festival, to celebrate the third day of the third lunar month which is regarded as a traditional festival for many ethnic minorities in Huangluo village of Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. More than 80 women in the village have hair longer than 1.4 meters, with the longest reaching 2.3 meters, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
26 / 34
The Empire State Building is seen in the background from Transmitter Park as Bernie Sanders gestures during a campaign rally in the Brooklyn borough of New York. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

The Empire State Building is seen in the background from Transmitter Park as Bernie Sanders gestures during a campaign rally in the Brooklyn borough of New York. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Reuters / Saturday, April 09, 2016
The Empire State Building is seen in the background from Transmitter Park as Bernie Sanders gestures during a campaign rally in the Brooklyn borough of New York. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Close
27 / 34
Runners cross the Danube river at Reichsbruecke bridge minutes after the start of the Vienna City Marathon in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Runners cross the Danube river at Reichsbruecke bridge minutes after the start of the Vienna City Marathon in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Runners cross the Danube river at Reichsbruecke bridge minutes after the start of the Vienna City Marathon in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Close
28 / 34
Women wearing flamenca dresses sit on a carriage before participating in a carriages exhibition in The Maestranza bullring of the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Women wearing flamenca dresses sit on a carriage before participating in a carriages exhibition in The Maestranza bullring of the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Women wearing flamenca dresses sit on a carriage before participating in a carriages exhibition in The Maestranza bullring of the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
29 / 34
People walk past debris after a fire broke out at a temple in Kollam in the southern state of Kerala, India. A huge fire swept through a temple in India's southern Kerala state early on Sunday, killing nearly 80 people and injuring over 200 gathered for a fireworks display to mark the start of the local Hindu new year. REUTERS/Sivaram V

People walk past debris after a fire broke out at a temple in Kollam in the southern state of Kerala, India. A huge fire swept through a temple in India's southern Kerala state early on Sunday, killing nearly 80 people and injuring over 200 gathered...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
People walk past debris after a fire broke out at a temple in Kollam in the southern state of Kerala, India. A huge fire swept through a temple in India's southern Kerala state early on Sunday, killing nearly 80 people and injuring over 200 gathered for a fireworks display to mark the start of the local Hindu new year. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Close
30 / 34
A boy and an elephant splash each other with water during the celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A boy and an elephant splash each other with water during the celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
A boy and an elephant splash each other with water during the celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
31 / 34
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry arrives ahead of G7 ministerial meetings, at Iwakuni Marine Corps Air Station, Japan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry arrives ahead of G7 ministerial meetings, at Iwakuni Marine Corps Air Station, Japan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry arrives ahead of G7 ministerial meetings, at Iwakuni Marine Corps Air Station, Japan. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
32 / 34
Supporters of the death penalty display white roses during a rally in front of Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Supporters of the death penalty display white roses during a rally in front of Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Supporters of the death penalty display white roses during a rally in front of Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
33 / 34
A protesting migrant gestures as he stands at a border fence that was brought down by fellow migrants during clashes with Macedonian police at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A protesting migrant gestures as he stands at a border fence that was brought down by fellow migrants during clashes with Macedonian police at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
A protesting migrant gestures as he stands at a border fence that was brought down by fellow migrants during clashes with Macedonian police at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
34 / 34
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top news photography this week.

09 Apr 2016
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

08 Apr 2016
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

07 Apr 2016
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

07 Apr 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast