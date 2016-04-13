Editor's choice
Korean People's Army (KPA) artillery troops conduct a live firing exercise in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 12, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump tosses off his overcoat as he speaks at a campaign event in an airplane hangar in Rome, New York April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A child cries as a Hindu holy man (not pictured) touches him with his foot as part of a ritual to bless him during a religious procession to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata, India, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Palestinian beekeeper uses smoke to calm bees in the process of collecting honey at a farm in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip April 11, 2016. Rateb Samour sees 250 patients a day, whose complaints range from hair loss to cerebral palsy and...more
U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan makes a statement to the media on Capitol Hill in Washington ruling himself out as a potential 2016 presidential candidate April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks next to Women's World Cup soccer champion and Olympic gold medalist Megan Rapinoe during a Glassdoor Pay Equality Roundtable in New York, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A Hindu girl has her face painted before taking part in a ritual as part of the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival on the outskirts of Agartala, India, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A man covers his face as he pushes a bicycle through a dust storm on the banks of the Ganga river in Allahabad, India, April 12, 2016 REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Flower fields at seen from an aerial view in Yangzhou, Jiangsu Province, China, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A rescue worker searches at the site after a three-storey residential building collapsed in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally on the boardwalk in Coney Island, New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Members of the impeachment committee celebrate after voting on the impeachment of Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff at the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Matt Cuda from Verona, New York, wears a T-shirt of Donald Trump at a Trump campaign rally in Albany, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Schoolgirls walk past a damaged mini-bus after it was hit by a bomb blast in the Bagrami district of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, leave after paying their tributes at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Manish Swarup/Pool
Dancing parties of youth and students took place Monday across North Korea on the occasion of the 4th anniversary of supreme leader Kim Jong Un's assumption of the top posts of the party and the state. Photo released by North Korea's Korean Central...more
People talk to their relatives at a wall separating Mexico and the United States, as photographed from Playas Tijuana, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Suad Keserovic poses as he measures a stone ball in Podubravlje village near Zavidovici, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Keserovic claimed that the stone sphere is 3.30 meter in diameter and the estimated weight of it is about 35 tons. Hundreds of tourists...more
A morbidly obese Texas dachshund once dubbed "Fat Vincent", because his belly was so large it hit the ground when he walked, is seen at an animal shelter prior to dropping half his body weight. The 7-year-old wiener dog with a love for fast food once...more
A man plays a trumpet while people are splashed by elephants with water during the celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A devotee with his body painted poses as he waits to perform during a ritual as part of the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival at Sona Palasi village, in West Bengal, India. Devotees offer sacrifices and perform acts of devotion during the...more
People jump off a bridge, which has a height of 30 meters, in Hortolandia, Brazil. According to organizers, 149 people were attempting set a new world record for "rope jumping", in which people, tied to a safety cord, jump off a bridge....more
A participant rests ahead of his performance at a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A man tries to catch his tent during heavy winds at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. Reuters/Alexandros Avramidis
Residents inspect damages after an airstrike on the rebel held al-Maysar neighborhood in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
An audience member wearing a t-shirt and cap for Donald Trump leaves a campaign rally with Bernie Sanders in Binghamton, New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Migrants and refugees scuffle with Greek police after they tried to push a train carriage through a police bus on rail tracks leading to Macedonia at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan...more
People tour a graveyard for Houthi fighters killed in recent fighting, during the first day of a ceasefire in Yemen's capital Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A woman casts her ballot during Darfur's referendum at a registration center at Al Fashir in North Darfur. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A boy sits on his ball next to a border fence on the Greek side of the border, as Macedonian police stand guard on the Macedonian side, close to a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants near the Greek village of Idomeni. Picture taken from the...more
Security and civil defense members inspect a car wreck after an explosion that killed Fathi Zaydan, a Fatah official responsible for the Palestinian camp of Mieh Mieh in Sidon, near Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp, near the port-city of Sidon,...more
Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a campaign rally in Albany, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People walk through a dust storm on the banks of the Ganga river in Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Next Slideshows
Editor's choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Photos of the week
Our top news photography this week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.