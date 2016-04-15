Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Apr 15, 2016 | 5:45pm IST

Editor's choice

Male chimpanzee Chacha screams after escaping from nearby Yagiyama Zoological Park as a man tries to capture him on the power lines at a residential area in Sendai, northern Japan. The chimp was eventually caught after being shot with a tranquilizer gun and falling from the power lines, Kyodo news reported. REUTERS/Kyodo

Male chimpanzee Chacha screams after escaping from nearby Yagiyama Zoological Park as a man tries to capture him on the power lines at a residential area in Sendai, northern Japan. The chimp was eventually caught after being shot with a tranquilizer...more

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Male chimpanzee Chacha screams after escaping from nearby Yagiyama Zoological Park as a man tries to capture him on the power lines at a residential area in Sendai, northern Japan. The chimp was eventually caught after being shot with a tranquilizer gun and falling from the power lines, Kyodo news reported. REUTERS/Kyodo
Close
1 / 24
An eight-month-old baby is carried away by rescue workers after being rescued from her collapsed home following an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan. REUTERS/Daisuke Wada/Mainichi Shimbun via Reuters

An eight-month-old baby is carried away by rescue workers after being rescued from her collapsed home following an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan. REUTERS/Daisuke Wada/Mainichi Shimbun via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
An eight-month-old baby is carried away by rescue workers after being rescued from her collapsed home following an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan. REUTERS/Daisuke Wada/Mainichi Shimbun via Reuters
Close
2 / 24
A Central Committee meeting is held to mark the 104th birth anniversary of North Korea's founder Kim Il Sung. REUTERS/KCNA

A Central Committee meeting is held to mark the 104th birth anniversary of North Korea's founder Kim Il Sung. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
A Central Committee meeting is held to mark the 104th birth anniversary of North Korea's founder Kim Il Sung. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
3 / 24
Members of forces loyal to Libya's eastern government sit near the Libyan cement factory during clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of forces loyal to Libya's eastern government sit near the Libyan cement factory during clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Members of forces loyal to Libya's eastern government sit near the Libyan cement factory during clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia, in Benghazi, Libya. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 24
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during a meeting with journalists after a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during a meeting with journalists after a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during a meeting with journalists after a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
5 / 24
Ivan Shamyanok, 90, shaves in his house in the village of Tulgovichi, near the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, Belarus. Shamyanok says the secret to a long life is not leaving your birthplace even when it is a Belarusian village poisoned with radioactive fallout from a nuclear disaster. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Ivan Shamyanok, 90, shaves in his house in the village of Tulgovichi, near the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, Belarus. Shamyanok says the secret to a long life is not leaving your birthplace even when it is a Belarusian village...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Ivan Shamyanok, 90, shaves in his house in the village of Tulgovichi, near the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, Belarus. Shamyanok says the secret to a long life is not leaving your birthplace even when it is a Belarusian village poisoned with radioactive fallout from a nuclear disaster. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
6 / 24
A supporter of Donald Trump fights with protesters demonstrating against Donald Trump in midtown Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A supporter of Donald Trump fights with protesters demonstrating against Donald Trump in midtown Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump fights with protesters demonstrating against Donald Trump in midtown Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
7 / 24
Hillary Clinton reacts as Bernie Sanders tries to hand her a piece of paper during a Democratic debate hosted by CNN and New York One at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Hillary Clinton reacts as Bernie Sanders tries to hand her a piece of paper during a Democratic debate hosted by CNN and New York One at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Hillary Clinton reacts as Bernie Sanders tries to hand her a piece of paper during a Democratic debate hosted by CNN and New York One at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
8 / 24
Sharp Corp's RoBoHon, a humanoid communication robot shaped mobile phone, raises its hands up to flag a call as a model tries to answer the call during a photo opportunity at its unveiling event in Tokyo. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Sharp Corp's RoBoHon, a humanoid communication robot shaped mobile phone, raises its hands up to flag a call as a model tries to answer the call during a photo opportunity at its unveiling event in Tokyo. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Sharp Corp's RoBoHon, a humanoid communication robot shaped mobile phone, raises its hands up to flag a call as a model tries to answer the call during a photo opportunity at its unveiling event in Tokyo. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
9 / 24
An audience member listens as Bernie Sanders speaks at the National Action Network (NAN) national convention in New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

An audience member listens as Bernie Sanders speaks at the National Action Network (NAN) national convention in New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
An audience member listens as Bernie Sanders speaks at the National Action Network (NAN) national convention in New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
10 / 24
Migrants stand on the dock after disembarking from the Norwegian vessel Siem Pilot in the Sicilian harbor of Palermo, southern Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Migrants stand on the dock after disembarking from the Norwegian vessel Siem Pilot in the Sicilian harbor of Palermo, southern Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Migrants stand on the dock after disembarking from the Norwegian vessel Siem Pilot in the Sicilian harbor of Palermo, southern Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Close
11 / 24
Firefighters check a collapsed house after an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan. REUTERS/Kyodo

Firefighters check a collapsed house after an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Firefighters check a collapsed house after an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan. REUTERS/Kyodo
Close
12 / 24
People gather in a field as the sun sets at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

People gather in a field as the sun sets at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
People gather in a field as the sun sets at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
13 / 24
President Obama fist bumps a veteran taking part in the Wounded Warrior ride to the White House cycling event. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Obama fist bumps a veteran taking part in the Wounded Warrior ride to the White House cycling event. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
President Obama fist bumps a veteran taking part in the Wounded Warrior ride to the White House cycling event. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
14 / 24
Swiss land art artist Daniel Dunkel builds a cairn on the shore of Lake Leman in Lutry, near Lausanne, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Swiss land art artist Daniel Dunkel builds a cairn on the shore of Lake Leman in Lutry, near Lausanne, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Swiss land art artist Daniel Dunkel builds a cairn on the shore of Lake Leman in Lutry, near Lausanne, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
15 / 24
Firefighters and rescue workers search for survivors after a building collapsed in Los Cristianos, in the Canary Island of Tenerife, Spain. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

Firefighters and rescue workers search for survivors after a building collapsed in Los Cristianos, in the Canary Island of Tenerife, Spain. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Firefighters and rescue workers search for survivors after a building collapsed in Los Cristianos, in the Canary Island of Tenerife, Spain. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero
Close
16 / 24
Sheep are seen beside a Roman arch near El Krib, Tunisia. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Sheep are seen beside a Roman arch near El Krib, Tunisia. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Sheep are seen beside a Roman arch near El Krib, Tunisia. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
17 / 24
Contestants wrestle in a pool of tomatoes during a local culture and tourism festival in Tianyang, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Contestants wrestle in a pool of tomatoes during a local culture and tourism festival in Tianyang, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Contestants wrestle in a pool of tomatoes during a local culture and tourism festival in Tianyang, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
18 / 24
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge reacts after shooting an arrow at Changlimithang Archery Ground in Thimphu, Bhutan. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge reacts after shooting an arrow at Changlimithang Archery Ground in Thimphu, Bhutan. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge reacts after shooting an arrow at Changlimithang Archery Ground in Thimphu, Bhutan. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
19 / 24
A child sleeps near a tent at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A child sleeps near a tent at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
A child sleeps near a tent at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
20 / 24
A man looks at a mural painted on the walls of houses in Zaraeeb, created by French-Tunisian artist El Seed, in the shanty area known also as Zabaleen or "Garbage City" on the Mokattam Hills in eastern Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A man looks at a mural painted on the walls of houses in Zaraeeb, created by French-Tunisian artist El Seed, in the shanty area known also as Zabaleen or "Garbage City" on the Mokattam Hills in eastern Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
A man looks at a mural painted on the walls of houses in Zaraeeb, created by French-Tunisian artist El Seed, in the shanty area known also as Zabaleen or "Garbage City" on the Mokattam Hills in eastern Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
21 / 24
Andy Murray of Britain reacts after missing a point agains Benoit Paire of France at the Monte Carlo Masters. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Andy Murray of Britain reacts after missing a point agains Benoit Paire of France at the Monte Carlo Masters. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Andy Murray of Britain reacts after missing a point agains Benoit Paire of France at the Monte Carlo Masters. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
22 / 24
A woman tries 3Glasses D2 Vanguard by China's Virtual Reality (VR) Technology Limited, during the Spring Computer show in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A woman tries 3Glasses D2 Vanguard by China's Virtual Reality (VR) Technology Limited, during the Spring Computer show in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
A woman tries 3Glasses D2 Vanguard by China's Virtual Reality (VR) Technology Limited, during the Spring Computer show in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
23 / 24
A demonstrator reacts as they gather on the sidewalk with placards during a protest for a $15-an-hour nationwide minimum wage in downtown Chicago. REUTERS/Jim Young

A demonstrator reacts as they gather on the sidewalk with placards during a protest for a $15-an-hour nationwide minimum wage in downtown Chicago. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
A demonstrator reacts as they gather on the sidewalk with placards during a protest for a $15-an-hour nationwide minimum wage in downtown Chicago. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

15 Apr 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

14 Apr 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

13 Apr 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

12 Apr 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast