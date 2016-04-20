Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Apr 20, 2016 | 8:50am IST

Editor's choice

A young man dives into the water at Salthill beach in Galway, Ireland April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A young man dives into the water at Salthill beach in Galway, Ireland April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
A young man dives into the water at Salthill beach in Galway, Ireland April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
1 / 33
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton reacts as she arrives onstage at her New York presidential primary night rally in Manhattan, New York City, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton reacts as she arrives onstage at her New York presidential primary night rally in Manhattan, New York City, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton reacts as she arrives onstage at her New York presidential primary night rally in Manhattan, New York City, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
2 / 33
Britain's Prince William is hugged by Chewbacca as British actor John Boyega smiles during a tour of the Star Wars sets at Pinewood studios in Iver Heath, west of London, Britain on April 19, 2016. Prince William and Prince Harry toured Pinewood to visit the production workshops and meet the creative teams working behind the scenes on the Star Wars films. REUTERS/Pool

Britain's Prince William is hugged by Chewbacca as British actor John Boyega smiles during a tour of the Star Wars sets at Pinewood studios in Iver Heath, west of London, Britain on April 19, 2016. Prince William and Prince Harry toured Pinewood to...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Britain's Prince William is hugged by Chewbacca as British actor John Boyega smiles during a tour of the Star Wars sets at Pinewood studios in Iver Heath, west of London, Britain on April 19, 2016. Prince William and Prince Harry toured Pinewood to visit the production workshops and meet the creative teams working behind the scenes on the Star Wars films. REUTERS/Pool
Close
3 / 33
Republican presidential candidate Ohio Governor John Kasich speaks with a supporter following a campaign rally in Annapolis, Maryland, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Republican presidential candidate Ohio Governor John Kasich speaks with a supporter following a campaign rally in Annapolis, Maryland, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Ohio Governor John Kasich speaks with a supporter following a campaign rally in Annapolis, Maryland, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
4 / 33
A man inspects damaged shops after an airstrike on a market in the town of Maarat al-Numan in the insurgent stronghold of Idlib province, Syria April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

A man inspects damaged shops after an airstrike on a market in the town of Maarat al-Numan in the insurgent stronghold of Idlib province, Syria April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
A man inspects damaged shops after an airstrike on a market in the town of Maarat al-Numan in the insurgent stronghold of Idlib province, Syria April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
5 / 33
Republican presidential candidate Senator Ted Cruz attends a Pennsylvania campaign kickoff event held on New York presidential primary night at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Republican presidential candidate Senator Ted Cruz attends a Pennsylvania campaign kickoff event held on New York presidential primary night at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Senator Ted Cruz attends a Pennsylvania campaign kickoff event held on New York presidential primary night at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
Close
6 / 33
Britain's Prince William (R) tries a light sabre against his brother Prince Harry during a visit to the Star Wars film set at Pinewood Studios near Iver Heath, west of London, Britain, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Pool

Britain's Prince William (R) tries a light sabre against his brother Prince Harry during a visit to the Star Wars film set at Pinewood Studios near Iver Heath, west of London, Britain, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Britain's Prince William (R) tries a light sabre against his brother Prince Harry during a visit to the Star Wars film set at Pinewood Studios near Iver Heath, west of London, Britain, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Pool
Close
7 / 33
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures with his wife Melania at his side as he arrives for his New York presidential primary night rally in Manhattan, New York, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures with his wife Melania at his side as he arrives for his New York presidential primary night rally in Manhattan, New York, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures with his wife Melania at his side as he arrives for his New York presidential primary night rally in Manhattan, New York, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
8 / 33
A flattened car is seen under the debris of a collapsed hotel after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Pedernales, Ecuador, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A flattened car is seen under the debris of a collapsed hotel after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Pedernales, Ecuador, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
A flattened car is seen under the debris of a collapsed hotel after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Pedernales, Ecuador, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
9 / 33
Migrants sit in a rubber dinghy during a rescue operation by SOS Mediterranee ship Aquarius off the coast of the Italian island of Lampedusa. SOS Mediterranee/Handout via REUTERS

Migrants sit in a rubber dinghy during a rescue operation by SOS Mediterranee ship Aquarius off the coast of the Italian island of Lampedusa. SOS Mediterranee/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Migrants sit in a rubber dinghy during a rescue operation by SOS Mediterranee ship Aquarius off the coast of the Italian island of Lampedusa. SOS Mediterranee/Handout via REUTERS
Close
10 / 33
Palestinian Majed Kalluob, 24, walks with stilts as he looks at Hamas militants riding a pickup truck on a street in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian Majed Kalluob, 24, walks with stilts as he looks at Hamas militants riding a pickup truck on a street in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Palestinian Majed Kalluob, 24, walks with stilts as he looks at Hamas militants riding a pickup truck on a street in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
11 / 33
Donald Trump points up to indicate the height of the wall he plans to build as he speaks at a campaign event in Buffalo. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump points up to indicate the height of the wall he plans to build as he speaks at a campaign event in Buffalo. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Donald Trump points up to indicate the height of the wall he plans to build as he speaks at a campaign event in Buffalo. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
12 / 33
A resident gestures next to a collapsed building after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Portoviejo, Ecuador. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A resident gestures next to a collapsed building after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Portoviejo, Ecuador. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
A resident gestures next to a collapsed building after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Portoviejo, Ecuador. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
13 / 33
Flames rise at the scene where an explosion tore through a bus in Jerusalem on Monday setting a second bus on fire, in what an Israeli official said was a bombing. REUTERS/Noam Revkin Fenton

Flames rise at the scene where an explosion tore through a bus in Jerusalem on Monday setting a second bus on fire, in what an Israeli official said was a bombing. REUTERS/Noam Revkin Fenton

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Flames rise at the scene where an explosion tore through a bus in Jerusalem on Monday setting a second bus on fire, in what an Israeli official said was a bombing. REUTERS/Noam Revkin Fenton
Close
14 / 33
Spanish matador Javier Jimenez stretches before a bullfight at the Real Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain. At the Real Maestranza arena the crowd enjoys a tradition that dates back over a thousand years. Wearing an embroidered gold and white outfit and wielding a long thin sword, the matador taunts the 600-kilo bull with his cape, dodging its horns again and again. Despite the full stands at the bullring, which hosted its first fight in 1761, the sport attracts an increasingly slim audience, as new generations shun what they see as a cruel and unfair fight. Matadors say those who oppose bullfighting don't understand the bullring's intimacy or the artistry of the fight. To finish off the bout, matadors deliver the "estocada," a deft strike through the bull's shoulder blades to pierce its heart. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Spanish matador Javier Jimenez stretches before a bullfight at the Real Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain. At the Real Maestranza arena the crowd enjoys a tradition that dates back over a thousand years. Wearing...more

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Spanish matador Javier Jimenez stretches before a bullfight at the Real Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain. At the Real Maestranza arena the crowd enjoys a tradition that dates back over a thousand years. Wearing an embroidered gold and white outfit and wielding a long thin sword, the matador taunts the 600-kilo bull with his cape, dodging its horns again and again. Despite the full stands at the bullring, which hosted its first fight in 1761, the sport attracts an increasingly slim audience, as new generations shun what they see as a cruel and unfair fight. Matadors say those who oppose bullfighting don't understand the bullring's intimacy or the artistry of the fight. To finish off the bout, matadors deliver the "estocada," a deft strike through the bull's shoulder blades to pierce its heart. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
15 / 33
Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally at Hunter's Point in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally at Hunter's Point in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally at Hunter's Point in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
16 / 33
Member of the Lower House of Congress, Bruno Araujo (C) celebrates with fellow congressmen after his vote in favor of the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff was enough to confirm the process, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Member of the Lower House of Congress, Bruno Araujo (C) celebrates with fellow congressmen after his vote in favor of the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff was enough to confirm the process, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Member of the Lower House of Congress, Bruno Araujo (C) celebrates with fellow congressmen after his vote in favor of the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff was enough to confirm the process, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
17 / 33
A boy covered with a mosquito net sleeps in a cot on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A boy covered with a mosquito net sleeps in a cot on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
A boy covered with a mosquito net sleeps in a cot on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
18 / 33
An Israeli woman takes a selfie in a buttercup field near Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak in southern Israel, just outside the Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli woman takes a selfie in a buttercup field near Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak in southern Israel, just outside the Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
An Israeli woman takes a selfie in a buttercup field near Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak in southern Israel, just outside the Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
19 / 33
Israeli police forensic experts work at the scene after an explosion tore through a bus in Jerusalem on Monday and set a second bus on fire, in what an Israeli official said was a bombing, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli police forensic experts work at the scene after an explosion tore through a bus in Jerusalem on Monday and set a second bus on fire, in what an Israeli official said was a bombing, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Israeli police forensic experts work at the scene after an explosion tore through a bus in Jerusalem on Monday and set a second bus on fire, in what an Israeli official said was a bombing, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
20 / 33
Lemi Berhanu Hayle of Ethiopia crosses the finish line to win the men's division of the 120th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Lemi Berhanu Hayle of Ethiopia crosses the finish line to win the men's division of the 120th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Lemi Berhanu Hayle of Ethiopia crosses the finish line to win the men's division of the 120th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
21 / 33
A combination of pictures shows the Boeoegg, a snowman made of wadding and filled with firecrackers, burning atop a bonfire in the Sechselaeuten square in Zurich, Switzerland. As the bells of St. Peter's church chime six o'clock, the bonfire below the "Boeoegg" is set alight and mounted guildsmen gallop around the pyre to the tune of the Sechselaeuten March. The faster the head of the "Boeoegg", the symbol of winter, catches fire and explodes, the warmer and more beautiful the summer will be. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A combination of pictures shows the Boeoegg, a snowman made of wadding and filled with firecrackers, burning atop a bonfire in the Sechselaeuten square in Zurich, Switzerland. As the bells of St. Peter's church chime six o'clock, the bonfire below...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
A combination of pictures shows the Boeoegg, a snowman made of wadding and filled with firecrackers, burning atop a bonfire in the Sechselaeuten square in Zurich, Switzerland. As the bells of St. Peter's church chime six o'clock, the bonfire below the "Boeoegg" is set alight and mounted guildsmen gallop around the pyre to the tune of the Sechselaeuten March. The faster the head of the "Boeoegg", the symbol of winter, catches fire and explodes, the warmer and more beautiful the summer will be. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
22 / 33
Men ride a motorcycle past damaged buildings in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Men ride a motorcycle past damaged buildings in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Men ride a motorcycle past damaged buildings in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Close
23 / 33
A sumo wrestler takes shelter from sunshine as he waits for the start of the annual 'Honozumo' ceremonial sumo tournament dedicated to the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

A sumo wrestler takes shelter from sunshine as he waits for the start of the annual 'Honozumo' ceremonial sumo tournament dedicated to the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
A sumo wrestler takes shelter from sunshine as he waits for the start of the annual 'Honozumo' ceremonial sumo tournament dedicated to the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
24 / 33
Afghan security forces carry an injured security personnel after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan security forces carry an injured security personnel after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Afghan security forces carry an injured security personnel after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
25 / 33
Celeste Corcoran, who lost both her legs in the Boston Marathon bombings, greets runners at they finish the120th running of the Boston Marathon. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Celeste Corcoran, who lost both her legs in the Boston Marathon bombings, greets runners at they finish the120th running of the Boston Marathon. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Celeste Corcoran, who lost both her legs in the Boston Marathon bombings, greets runners at they finish the120th running of the Boston Marathon. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
26 / 33
A forensic expert inspects through a window of a government security building after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A forensic expert inspects through a window of a government security building after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
A forensic expert inspects through a window of a government security building after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
27 / 33
Hillary Clinton receives a kiss from former U.S. Representative Gabby Giffords on stage at a "Women for Hillary" campaign rally in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Hillary Clinton receives a kiss from former U.S. Representative Gabby Giffords on stage at a "Women for Hillary" campaign rally in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Hillary Clinton receives a kiss from former U.S. Representative Gabby Giffords on stage at a "Women for Hillary" campaign rally in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
28 / 33
Britain's Chancellor George Osborne (R) is given a tour of the National Composites Centre at the Bristol and Bath Science Park, in Bristol, Britain. REUTERS/Matt Cardy/Pool

Britain's Chancellor George Osborne (R) is given a tour of the National Composites Centre at the Bristol and Bath Science Park, in Bristol, Britain. REUTERS/Matt Cardy/Pool

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Britain's Chancellor George Osborne (R) is given a tour of the National Composites Centre at the Bristol and Bath Science Park, in Bristol, Britain. REUTERS/Matt Cardy/Pool
Close
29 / 33
Villarrica Volcano and Trancura river are seen at night in Chile. Villarrica is one of Chile's most active volcanoes. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Villarrica Volcano and Trancura river are seen at night in Chile. Villarrica is one of Chile's most active volcanoes. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Villarrica Volcano and Trancura river are seen at night in Chile. Villarrica is one of Chile's most active volcanoes. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Close
30 / 33
Actor Johnny Depp and wife Amber Heard arrive at the Southport Magistrates Court on Australia's Gold Coast. Amber Heard appeared in the Queensland court Monday charged with illegally smuggling the couple's Yorkshire terriers, Pistol and Boo, into the country on a private jet while Depp was shooting a Pirates of the Caribbean movie last year. REUTERS/Dave Hunt/AAP

Actor Johnny Depp and wife Amber Heard arrive at the Southport Magistrates Court on Australia's Gold Coast. Amber Heard appeared in the Queensland court Monday charged with illegally smuggling the couple's Yorkshire terriers, Pistol and Boo, into the...more

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Actor Johnny Depp and wife Amber Heard arrive at the Southport Magistrates Court on Australia's Gold Coast. Amber Heard appeared in the Queensland court Monday charged with illegally smuggling the couple's Yorkshire terriers, Pistol and Boo, into the country on a private jet while Depp was shooting a Pirates of the Caribbean movie last year. REUTERS/Dave Hunt/AAP
Close
31 / 33
A devotee gets into a trance during a religious procession dedicated to Goddess Mariamman in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A devotee gets into a trance during a religious procession dedicated to Goddess Mariamman in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
A devotee gets into a trance during a religious procession dedicated to Goddess Mariamman in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
32 / 33
Lutz Bachmann (L), co-founder of Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA), arrives with his wife Vicky at a courtroom for his trial to be charged with incitement over Facebook posts in a court in Dresden, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Lutz Bachmann (L), co-founder of Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA), arrives with his wife Vicky at a courtroom for his trial to be charged with incitement over Facebook posts in a court in Dresden, Germany....more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Lutz Bachmann (L), co-founder of Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA), arrives with his wife Vicky at a courtroom for his trial to be charged with incitement over Facebook posts in a court in Dresden, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
33 / 33
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

19 Apr 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

16 Apr 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

15 Apr 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

15 Apr 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast