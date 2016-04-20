Editor's choice
A young man dives into the water at Salthill beach in Galway, Ireland April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton reacts as she arrives onstage at her New York presidential primary night rally in Manhattan, New York City, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Britain's Prince William is hugged by Chewbacca as British actor John Boyega smiles during a tour of the Star Wars sets at Pinewood studios in Iver Heath, west of London, Britain on April 19, 2016. Prince William and Prince Harry toured Pinewood to...more
Republican presidential candidate Ohio Governor John Kasich speaks with a supporter following a campaign rally in Annapolis, Maryland, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A man inspects damaged shops after an airstrike on a market in the town of Maarat al-Numan in the insurgent stronghold of Idlib province, Syria April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Republican presidential candidate Senator Ted Cruz attends a Pennsylvania campaign kickoff event held on New York presidential primary night at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
Britain's Prince William (R) tries a light sabre against his brother Prince Harry during a visit to the Star Wars film set at Pinewood Studios near Iver Heath, west of London, Britain, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Pool
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures with his wife Melania at his side as he arrives for his New York presidential primary night rally in Manhattan, New York, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A flattened car is seen under the debris of a collapsed hotel after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Pedernales, Ecuador, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Migrants sit in a rubber dinghy during a rescue operation by SOS Mediterranee ship Aquarius off the coast of the Italian island of Lampedusa. SOS Mediterranee/Handout via REUTERS
Palestinian Majed Kalluob, 24, walks with stilts as he looks at Hamas militants riding a pickup truck on a street in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Donald Trump points up to indicate the height of the wall he plans to build as he speaks at a campaign event in Buffalo. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A resident gestures next to a collapsed building after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Portoviejo, Ecuador. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Flames rise at the scene where an explosion tore through a bus in Jerusalem on Monday setting a second bus on fire, in what an Israeli official said was a bombing. REUTERS/Noam Revkin Fenton
Spanish matador Javier Jimenez stretches before a bullfight at the Real Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain. At the Real Maestranza arena the crowd enjoys a tradition that dates back over a thousand years. Wearing...more
Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally at Hunter's Point in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Member of the Lower House of Congress, Bruno Araujo (C) celebrates with fellow congressmen after his vote in favor of the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff was enough to confirm the process, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A boy covered with a mosquito net sleeps in a cot on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
An Israeli woman takes a selfie in a buttercup field near Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak in southern Israel, just outside the Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli police forensic experts work at the scene after an explosion tore through a bus in Jerusalem on Monday and set a second bus on fire, in what an Israeli official said was a bombing, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Lemi Berhanu Hayle of Ethiopia crosses the finish line to win the men's division of the 120th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A combination of pictures shows the Boeoegg, a snowman made of wadding and filled with firecrackers, burning atop a bonfire in the Sechselaeuten square in Zurich, Switzerland. As the bells of St. Peter's church chime six o'clock, the bonfire below...more
Men ride a motorcycle past damaged buildings in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
A sumo wrestler takes shelter from sunshine as he waits for the start of the annual 'Honozumo' ceremonial sumo tournament dedicated to the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Afghan security forces carry an injured security personnel after a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Celeste Corcoran, who lost both her legs in the Boston Marathon bombings, greets runners at they finish the120th running of the Boston Marathon. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A forensic expert inspects through a window of a government security building after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Hillary Clinton receives a kiss from former U.S. Representative Gabby Giffords on stage at a "Women for Hillary" campaign rally in the Manhattan borough of New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Britain's Chancellor George Osborne (R) is given a tour of the National Composites Centre at the Bristol and Bath Science Park, in Bristol, Britain. REUTERS/Matt Cardy/Pool
Villarrica Volcano and Trancura river are seen at night in Chile. Villarrica is one of Chile's most active volcanoes. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Actor Johnny Depp and wife Amber Heard arrive at the Southport Magistrates Court on Australia's Gold Coast. Amber Heard appeared in the Queensland court Monday charged with illegally smuggling the couple's Yorkshire terriers, Pistol and Boo, into the...more
A devotee gets into a trance during a religious procession dedicated to Goddess Mariamman in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Lutz Bachmann (L), co-founder of Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA), arrives with his wife Vicky at a courtroom for his trial to be charged with incitement over Facebook posts in a court in Dresden, Germany....more
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.