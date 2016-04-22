Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Apr 22, 2016 | 6:35am IST

Editor's choice

An Aymara indigenous woman practices climbing on the Huayna Potosi mountain, Bolivia April 6, 2016. Two years ago, about a dozen Aymara indigenous women, aged 42 to 50, who worked as porters and cooks for mountaineers at base camps and mountain climbing refuges on the steep, glacial slopes of Huayna Potosi, an Andean peak outside La Paz, Bolivia, put on crampons under their wide traditional skirts and started to do�their own climbing. REUTERS/David Mercado

An Aymara indigenous woman practices climbing on the Huayna Potosi mountain, Bolivia April 6, 2016. Two years ago, about a dozen Aymara indigenous women, aged 42 to 50, who worked as porters and cooks for mountaineers at base camps and mountain...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
An Aymara indigenous woman practices climbing on the Huayna Potosi mountain, Bolivia April 6, 2016. Two years ago, about a dozen Aymara indigenous women, aged 42 to 50, who worked as porters and cooks for mountaineers at base camps and mountain climbing refuges on the steep, glacial slopes of Huayna Potosi, an Andean peak outside La Paz, Bolivia, put on crampons under their wide traditional skirts and started to do�their own climbing. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
1 / 30
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dodges a punch as he spars in the ring at Gleason's Boxing Gym in Brooklyn, New York, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dodges a punch as he spars in the ring at Gleason's Boxing Gym in Brooklyn, New York, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dodges a punch as he spars in the ring at Gleason's Boxing Gym in Brooklyn, New York, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
2 / 30
Britain's Prince Charles kisses the hand of his mother, Queen Elizabeth as they take part in the Queen's 90th birthday celebrations, in Windsor, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool

Britain's Prince Charles kisses the hand of his mother, Queen Elizabeth as they take part in the Queen's 90th birthday celebrations, in Windsor, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Britain's Prince Charles kisses the hand of his mother, Queen Elizabeth as they take part in the Queen's 90th birthday celebrations, in Windsor, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool
Close
3 / 30
A riot policeman jumps over a petrol bomb during clashes with student protesters during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system in Santiago, Chile, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Clemente Villavicencio

A riot policeman jumps over a petrol bomb during clashes with student protesters during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system in Santiago, Chile, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Clemente Villavicencio

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
A riot policeman jumps over a petrol bomb during clashes with student protesters during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system in Santiago, Chile, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Clemente Villavicencio
Close
4 / 30
Government forces surrender themselves to Kurdish fighters in the city of Qamishli, Syria April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Government forces surrender themselves to Kurdish fighters in the city of Qamishli, Syria April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Government forces surrender themselves to Kurdish fighters in the city of Qamishli, Syria April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
5 / 30
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders addresses the crowd during a campaign rally in Reading, Pennsylvania, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders addresses the crowd during a campaign rally in Reading, Pennsylvania, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders addresses the crowd during a campaign rally in Reading, Pennsylvania, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
6 / 30
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II poses with her five great-grandchildren and her two youngest grandchildren in the Green Drawing Room, part of Windsor Castle's semi-State apartments. The children are: James, Viscount Severn (left), 8, and Lady Louise (second left), 12, the children of The Earl and Countess of Wessex; Mia Tindall (holding The Queen's handbag), the two year-old-daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall; Savannah (third right), 5, and Isla Phillips (right), 3, daughters of The Queen's eldest grandson Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn; Prince George (second right), 2, and in The Queen's arms and in the tradition of Royal portraiture, the youngest great-grandchild, Princess Charlotte (11 months), children of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, in this official photograph, released by Buckingham Palace to mark her 90th birthday. Annie Leibovitz/Handout via REUTERS

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II poses with her five great-grandchildren and her two youngest grandchildren in the Green Drawing Room, part of Windsor Castle's semi-State apartments. The children are: James, Viscount Severn (left), 8, and Lady Louise...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II poses with her five great-grandchildren and her two youngest grandchildren in the Green Drawing Room, part of Windsor Castle's semi-State apartments. The children are: James, Viscount Severn (left), 8, and Lady Louise (second left), 12, the children of The Earl and Countess of Wessex; Mia Tindall (holding The Queen's handbag), the two year-old-daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall; Savannah (third right), 5, and Isla Phillips (right), 3, daughters of The Queen's eldest grandson Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn; Prince George (second right), 2, and in The Queen's arms and in the tradition of Royal portraiture, the youngest great-grandchild, Princess Charlotte (11 months), children of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, in this official photograph, released by Buckingham Palace to mark her 90th birthday. Annie Leibovitz/Handout via REUTERS
Close
7 / 30
A woman holds a baby in a canoe as Texas Guardsmen arrive to assist after flooding in Brookshire, Texas U.S. Army National Guard/1st Lt. Zachary West/Handout via REUTERS

A woman holds a baby in a canoe as Texas Guardsmen arrive to assist after flooding in Brookshire, Texas U.S. Army National Guard/1st Lt. Zachary West/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
A woman holds a baby in a canoe as Texas Guardsmen arrive to assist after flooding in Brookshire, Texas U.S. Army National Guard/1st Lt. Zachary West/Handout via REUTERS
Close
8 / 30
Security personnel look on as Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Security personnel look on as Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Security personnel look on as Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
9 / 30
Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket toward Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Fallujah, west of Baghdad. REUTERS/Stringer

Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket toward Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Fallujah, west of Baghdad. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket toward Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Fallujah, west of Baghdad. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 30
Humanoid robot Jiajia produced by University of Science and Technology of China is displayed at an exhibition stage during the 4th China (Shanghai) International Technology Fair 2016 in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Humanoid robot Jiajia produced by University of Science and Technology of China is displayed at an exhibition stage during the 4th China (Shanghai) International Technology Fair 2016 in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Humanoid robot Jiajia produced by University of Science and Technology of China is displayed at an exhibition stage during the 4th China (Shanghai) International Technology Fair 2016 in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
11 / 30
Residents look at smoke rising from the explosion site at Mexican national oil company Pemex's Pajaritos petrochemical complex in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz state, Mexico. REUTERS/Angel Hernandez

Residents look at smoke rising from the explosion site at Mexican national oil company Pemex's Pajaritos petrochemical complex in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz state, Mexico. REUTERS/Angel Hernandez

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Residents look at smoke rising from the explosion site at Mexican national oil company Pemex's Pajaritos petrochemical complex in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz state, Mexico. REUTERS/Angel Hernandez
Close
12 / 30
Chilean policeman Hugo Alcalde and Jose Luis Valdes are seen following their civil union celebration, after Alcalde became the first member of the police to get his civil union in the country, at Santiago. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Chilean policeman Hugo Alcalde and Jose Luis Valdes are seen following their civil union celebration, after Alcalde became the first member of the police to get his civil union in the country, at Santiago. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Chilean policeman Hugo Alcalde and Jose Luis Valdes are seen following their civil union celebration, after Alcalde became the first member of the police to get his civil union in the country, at Santiago. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
Close
13 / 30
Youth takes cover from tear gas grenades during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Youth takes cover from tear gas grenades during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Youth takes cover from tear gas grenades during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
14 / 30
A man with physical disabilities participates in a protest march to demand that the government increase their monthly disability subsidy by 500 Bs, near Ayo Ayo, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

A man with physical disabilities participates in a protest march to demand that the government increase their monthly disability subsidy by 500 Bs, near Ayo Ayo, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
A man with physical disabilities participates in a protest march to demand that the government increase their monthly disability subsidy by 500 Bs, near Ayo Ayo, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
15 / 30
President Obama takes part in a summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Obama takes part in a summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
President Obama takes part in a summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
16 / 30
A migrant disembarks from a merchant ship in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A migrant disembarks from a merchant ship in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
A migrant disembarks from a merchant ship in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
17 / 30
Models present creations by Kazakhstan's design house ABZAL during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Models present creations by Kazakhstan's design house ABZAL during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Models present creations by Kazakhstan's design house ABZAL during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
18 / 30
Eghy (L) uses his makeshift snorkel as his colleague lifts up green mussels to their boat in Jakarta Bay, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Eghy (L) uses his makeshift snorkel as his colleague lifts up green mussels to their boat in Jakarta Bay, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
Eghy (L) uses his makeshift snorkel as his colleague lifts up green mussels to their boat in Jakarta Bay, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
19 / 30
A beauty contestant poses for photograph before the fashion show of Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A beauty contestant poses for photograph before the fashion show of Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
A beauty contestant poses for photograph before the fashion show of Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
20 / 30
A homeless man sleeps next to his shelter by the Tiber river in Rome, Italy. On the banks of Rome's historic Tiber River, the homeless use wood, cardboard and plastic tarpaulins to make shelters, protecting themselves from the elements as best they can. This corner of the city is a far cry from the Spanish Steps, the Colosseum or other parts of the Italian capital thronged by visitors from the world over. REUTERS/Max Rossi

A homeless man sleeps next to his shelter by the Tiber river in Rome, Italy. On the banks of Rome's historic Tiber River, the homeless use wood, cardboard and plastic tarpaulins to make shelters, protecting themselves from the elements as best they...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
A homeless man sleeps next to his shelter by the Tiber river in Rome, Italy. On the banks of Rome's historic Tiber River, the homeless use wood, cardboard and plastic tarpaulins to make shelters, protecting themselves from the elements as best they can. This corner of the city is a far cry from the Spanish Steps, the Colosseum or other parts of the Italian capital thronged by visitors from the world over. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
21 / 30
A girl sits on a sack of discarded clothes at a slum in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A girl sits on a sack of discarded clothes at a slum in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
A girl sits on a sack of discarded clothes at a slum in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
22 / 30
Government forces surrender themselves to Kurdish fighters in the city of Qamishli, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Government forces surrender themselves to Kurdish fighters in the city of Qamishli, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Government forces surrender themselves to Kurdish fighters in the city of Qamishli, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
23 / 30
A boy covers himself with a net during heavy winds at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A boy covers himself with a net during heavy winds at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
A boy covers himself with a net during heavy winds at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
24 / 30
Workers wash a statue of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin, on the eve of the 146th anniversary of his birth, in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Workers wash a statue of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin, on the eve of the 146th anniversary of his birth, in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Workers wash a statue of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin, on the eve of the 146th anniversary of his birth, in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
25 / 30
U.S. Border Patrol officer Cesar J. Sotelo stands guard over a hole in the ground after the discovery of a cross-border tunnel from Tijuana, Mexico to Otay Mesa, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

U.S. Border Patrol officer Cesar J. Sotelo stands guard over a hole in the ground after the discovery of a cross-border tunnel from Tijuana, Mexico to Otay Mesa, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
U.S. Border Patrol officer Cesar J. Sotelo stands guard over a hole in the ground after the discovery of a cross-border tunnel from Tijuana, Mexico to Otay Mesa, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
26 / 30
An aerial view is seen of Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

An aerial view is seen of Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
An aerial view is seen of Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Close
27 / 30
Priestesses including Greek actress Katerina Lehou (R) attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games inside the ancient Olympic Stadium on the site of ancient Olympia, Greece. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Priestesses including Greek actress Katerina Lehou (R) attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games inside the ancient Olympic Stadium on the site of ancient Olympia, Greece. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Priestesses including Greek actress Katerina Lehou (R) attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games inside the ancient Olympic Stadium on the site of ancient Olympia, Greece. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
28 / 30
A replica of the Sphinx statue which is partly made of cereals is seen during an exhibition in Shouguang, Shandong Province, China. Stringer/via REUTERS

A replica of the Sphinx statue which is partly made of cereals is seen during an exhibition in Shouguang, Shandong Province, China. Stringer/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
A replica of the Sphinx statue which is partly made of cereals is seen during an exhibition in Shouguang, Shandong Province, China. Stringer/via REUTERS
Close
29 / 30
Miniature artist Chen Forng-Shean poses with his latest work, a miniature portrait of Taiwanese president-elect Tsai Ing-wen on a grain of rice, in Taipei, Taiwan. The Chinese characters read, "Modest, modest and even more modest." REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Miniature artist Chen Forng-Shean poses with his latest work, a miniature portrait of Taiwanese president-elect Tsai Ing-wen on a grain of rice, in Taipei, Taiwan. The Chinese characters read, "Modest, modest and even more modest." REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Miniature artist Chen Forng-Shean poses with his latest work, a miniature portrait of Taiwanese president-elect Tsai Ing-wen on a grain of rice, in Taipei, Taiwan. The Chinese characters read, "Modest, modest and even more modest." REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

21 Apr 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

20 Apr 2016
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

19 Apr 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

16 Apr 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast