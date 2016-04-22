Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Apr 22, 2016 | 5:26pm IST

Editor's choice

A riot policeman jumps over a molotov bomb during clashes with student protesters during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Clemente Villavicencio

A riot policeman jumps over a molotov bomb during clashes with student protesters during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Clemente Villavicencio

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
A riot policeman jumps over a molotov bomb during clashes with student protesters during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Clemente Villavicencio
Close
1 / 25
Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) members transport an injured man, who was evacuated with others from two besieged Shi'ite towns of al-Foua and Kefraya, at an exchange point supervised by the SARC, in the town of Qalaat al-Madiq, in Hama province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) members transport an injured man, who was evacuated with others from two besieged Shi'ite towns of al-Foua and Kefraya, at an exchange point supervised by the SARC, in the town of Qalaat al-Madiq, in Hama province,...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) members transport an injured man, who was evacuated with others from two besieged Shi'ite towns of al-Foua and Kefraya, at an exchange point supervised by the SARC, in the town of Qalaat al-Madiq, in Hama province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
2 / 25
Chicago Cubs celebrate after starting pitcher Jake Arrieta threw a no-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati. The Cubs won 16-0. David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs celebrate after starting pitcher Jake Arrieta threw a no-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati. The Cubs won 16-0. David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Chicago Cubs celebrate after starting pitcher Jake Arrieta threw a no-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati. The Cubs won 16-0. David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
Close
3 / 25
Eliane kisses the body of her husband Eduardo Marinho Albuquerque, 54, who according to relatives, was exercising at a new cycle lane when part of it collapsed under crashing ocean waves, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Eliane kisses the body of her husband Eduardo Marinho Albuquerque, 54, who according to relatives, was exercising at a new cycle lane when part of it collapsed under crashing ocean waves, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Eliane kisses the body of her husband Eduardo Marinho Albuquerque, 54, who according to relatives, was exercising at a new cycle lane when part of it collapsed under crashing ocean waves, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
4 / 25
Donnie Straub of Minneapolis touches a star bearing U.S. music superstar Prince's name on an exterior wall of First Avenue, the nightclub where Prince got his start in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Prince, the innovative pop superstar whose songwriting and eccentric stage presence electrified fans around the world with hits including "Purple Rain" and "When Doves Cry," died on Thursday in Minnesota. He was 57. REUTERS/Craig Lassig

Donnie Straub of Minneapolis touches a star bearing U.S. music superstar Prince's name on an exterior wall of First Avenue, the nightclub where Prince got his start in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Prince, the innovative pop superstar whose songwriting and...more

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Donnie Straub of Minneapolis touches a star bearing U.S. music superstar Prince's name on an exterior wall of First Avenue, the nightclub where Prince got his start in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Prince, the innovative pop superstar whose songwriting and eccentric stage presence electrified fans around the world with hits including "Purple Rain" and "When Doves Cry," died on Thursday in Minnesota. He was 57. REUTERS/Craig Lassig
Close
5 / 25
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dodges a punch as he spars in the ring at Gleason's Boxing Gym in the Brooklyn borough of New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dodges a punch as he spars in the ring at Gleason's Boxing Gym in the Brooklyn borough of New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dodges a punch as he spars in the ring at Gleason's Boxing Gym in the Brooklyn borough of New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
6 / 25
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys burn leaven in the Mea Shearim neighbourhood of Jerusalem ahead of the Jewish holiday of Passover. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys burn leaven in the Mea Shearim neighbourhood of Jerusalem ahead of the Jewish holiday of Passover. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys burn leaven in the Mea Shearim neighbourhood of Jerusalem ahead of the Jewish holiday of Passover. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
7 / 25
A robot works as a waitress for a restaurant in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

A robot works as a waitress for a restaurant in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
A robot works as a waitress for a restaurant in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 25
Britain's Prince Charles kisses the hand of his mother, Queen Elizabeth as they take part in the Queen's 90th Birthday celebrations, in Windsor. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool

Britain's Prince Charles kisses the hand of his mother, Queen Elizabeth as they take part in the Queen's 90th Birthday celebrations, in Windsor. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Britain's Prince Charles kisses the hand of his mother, Queen Elizabeth as they take part in the Queen's 90th Birthday celebrations, in Windsor. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool
Close
9 / 25
A view of an area damaged by an explosion at Mexican national oil company Pemex's Pajaritos petrochemical complex in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz state, Mexico. REUTERS/Angel Hernandez

A view of an area damaged by an explosion at Mexican national oil company Pemex's Pajaritos petrochemical complex in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz state, Mexico. REUTERS/Angel Hernandez

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
A view of an area damaged by an explosion at Mexican national oil company Pemex's Pajaritos petrochemical complex in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz state, Mexico. REUTERS/Angel Hernandez
Close
10 / 25
An Aymara indigenous woman practises climbing on the Huayna Potosi mountain, Bolivia. Two years ago, about a dozen Aymara indigenous women, aged 42 to 50, who worked as porters and cooks for mountaineers at base camps and mountain climbing refuges on the steep, glacial slopes of Huayna Potosi, an Andean peak outside La Paz, Bolivia, put on crampons under their wide traditional skirts and started to do�their own climbing. REUTERS/David Mercado

An Aymara indigenous woman practises climbing on the Huayna Potosi mountain, Bolivia. Two years ago, about a dozen Aymara indigenous women, aged 42 to 50, who worked as porters and cooks for mountaineers at base camps and mountain climbing refuges on...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
An Aymara indigenous woman practises climbing on the Huayna Potosi mountain, Bolivia. Two years ago, about a dozen Aymara indigenous women, aged 42 to 50, who worked as porters and cooks for mountaineers at base camps and mountain climbing refuges on the steep, glacial slopes of Huayna Potosi, an Andean peak outside La Paz, Bolivia, put on crampons under their wide traditional skirts and started to do�their own climbing. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
11 / 25
An employee experiences "birth" through a latex "womb" at a Wake and Death Experience Pavilion in Shanghai, China, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

An employee experiences "birth" through a latex "womb" at a Wake and Death Experience Pavilion in Shanghai, China, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
An employee experiences "birth" through a latex "womb" at a Wake and Death Experience Pavilion in Shanghai, China, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
12 / 25
Bernie Sanders addresses the crowd during a campaign rally in Reading, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Bernie Sanders addresses the crowd during a campaign rally in Reading, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Bernie Sanders addresses the crowd during a campaign rally in Reading, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
13 / 25
Juan Requesens (R), deputy of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties (MUD), argues with Venezuela's National Guards at the National Electoral Council (CNE) headquarters in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Juan Requesens (R), deputy of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties (MUD), argues with Venezuela's National Guards at the National Electoral Council (CNE) headquarters in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Juan Requesens (R), deputy of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties (MUD), argues with Venezuela's National Guards at the National Electoral Council (CNE) headquarters in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
14 / 25
The sun rises next to a Buddha statue while monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

The sun rises next to a Buddha statue while monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
The sun rises next to a Buddha statue while monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
15 / 25
Employees of Korea Railroad Corp (KORAIL) examine the derailed Mugunghwa train in Yeosu, South Korea. Hwang Hee-kyu/News1 via REUTERS

Employees of Korea Railroad Corp (KORAIL) examine the derailed Mugunghwa train in Yeosu, South Korea. Hwang Hee-kyu/News1 via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Employees of Korea Railroad Corp (KORAIL) examine the derailed Mugunghwa train in Yeosu, South Korea. Hwang Hee-kyu/News1 via REUTERS
Close
16 / 25
Fans take photos as cast members arrive during a blue carpet event for the movie "Captain America: Civil War" in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Fans take photos as cast members arrive during a blue carpet event for the movie "Captain America: Civil War" in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Fans take photos as cast members arrive during a blue carpet event for the movie "Captain America: Civil War" in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
17 / 25
Knoxville, a trained service dog, sleeps at the feet of retired U.S. Army soldier Stefan LeRoy, who was injured in Afghanistan in 2012, during a U.S. House Military Veterans Caucus briefing on legislation promoting service dogs for military veterans on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Knoxville, a trained service dog, sleeps at the feet of retired U.S. Army soldier Stefan LeRoy, who was injured in Afghanistan in 2012, during a U.S. House Military Veterans Caucus briefing on legislation promoting service dogs for military veterans...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Knoxville, a trained service dog, sleeps at the feet of retired U.S. Army soldier Stefan LeRoy, who was injured in Afghanistan in 2012, during a U.S. House Military Veterans Caucus briefing on legislation promoting service dogs for military veterans on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
18 / 25
Catholic nuns from the Missionaries of Charity arrive to cast their votes during the third phase of West Bengal Assembly elections in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Catholic nuns from the Missionaries of Charity arrive to cast their votes during the third phase of West Bengal Assembly elections in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Catholic nuns from the Missionaries of Charity arrive to cast their votes during the third phase of West Bengal Assembly elections in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
19 / 25
A student protester throws a stone against a riot police vehicle during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A student protester throws a stone against a riot police vehicle during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
A student protester throws a stone against a riot police vehicle during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
20 / 25
Prince fan Le'Asha Julius stands at a street party hosted by director Spike Lee called "PRINCE We Love You Shockadelica Joint" to celebrate the life and music of deceased musician Prince in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Prince fan Le'Asha Julius stands at a street party hosted by director Spike Lee called "PRINCE We Love You Shockadelica Joint" to celebrate the life and music of deceased musician Prince in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Prince fan Le'Asha Julius stands at a street party hosted by director Spike Lee called "PRINCE We Love You Shockadelica Joint" to celebrate the life and music of deceased musician Prince in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
21 / 25
Government forces surrender themselves to Kurdish fighters in the city of Qamishli, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Government forces surrender themselves to Kurdish fighters in the city of Qamishli, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Government forces surrender themselves to Kurdish fighters in the city of Qamishli, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
22 / 25
Norwegian Minister of Immigration and Integration Sylvi Listhaug jumped in the sea outside Lesbos, Greece. She was rescued by the crew aboard the Norwegian rescue vessel Peter Henry Von Koss. NTB scanpix/Tore Meek/via

Norwegian Minister of Immigration and Integration Sylvi Listhaug jumped in the sea outside Lesbos, Greece. She was rescued by the crew aboard the Norwegian rescue vessel Peter Henry Von Koss. NTB scanpix/Tore Meek/via

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Norwegian Minister of Immigration and Integration Sylvi Listhaug jumped in the sea outside Lesbos, Greece. She was rescued by the crew aboard the Norwegian rescue vessel Peter Henry Von Koss. NTB scanpix/Tore Meek/via
Close
23 / 25
Devotees suspend themselves with pierced metal hooks from a crane during a religious procession dedicated to Goddess Mariamman in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Devotees suspend themselves with pierced metal hooks from a crane during a religious procession dedicated to Goddess Mariamman in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Devotees suspend themselves with pierced metal hooks from a crane during a religious procession dedicated to Goddess Mariamman in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
24 / 25
Leonid, "Kartoris", 28, wears a stalker costume which identifies the group "Monolith", as he poses for a portrait in Moscow. A game known as S.T.A.L.K.E.R., named after a popular computer shooter, is fast winning the minds of intellectuals across the former Soviet Union who take on roles of mutants, zombies and warriors on unfinished construction sites. As the 30th anniversary of the nuclear disaster in Chernobyl is marked on April 26, enacting a post-apocalyptic world is a philosophy that warns of the perils of uncontrolled use of nuclear power, the game's enthusiasts claim. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Leonid, "Kartoris", 28, wears a stalker costume which identifies the group "Monolith", as he poses for a portrait in Moscow. A game known as S.T.A.L.K.E.R., named after a popular computer shooter, is fast winning the minds of intellectuals across the...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Leonid, "Kartoris", 28, wears a stalker costume which identifies the group "Monolith", as he poses for a portrait in Moscow. A game known as S.T.A.L.K.E.R., named after a popular computer shooter, is fast winning the minds of intellectuals across the former Soviet Union who take on roles of mutants, zombies and warriors on unfinished construction sites. As the 30th anniversary of the nuclear disaster in Chernobyl is marked on April 26, enacting a post-apocalyptic world is a philosophy that warns of the perils of uncontrolled use of nuclear power, the game's enthusiasts claim. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

22 Apr 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

21 Apr 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

20 Apr 2016
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

19 Apr 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast