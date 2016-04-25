Editor's choice
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides on the spot the underwater test-fire of strategic submarine ballistic missile in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. KCNA/via REUTERS
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz appears with his daughters Caroline and Catherine at a campaign event at Zaharakos Ice Cream Shop in Columbus, Indiana, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
A pilot looks up from a U.S. F-22 Raptor fighter as it prepares to refuel in mid-air with a KC-135 refuelling plane over European airspace during a flight to Britain from Mihail Kogalniceanu air base in Romania April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Children, who permanently live at the territory contaminated with radionuclides after the Chernobyl nuclear power plant accident, take physiotherapy while they are in a children's rehabilitation and health center on the outskirts of Minsk, Belarus,...more
German Chancellor Angela Merkel stands with U.S. President Barack Obama as he tries the virtual reality device PMD during the opening tour of the Hannover Messe in Hanover, Germany April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
People inspect damage at a site hit by Saudi-led air strikes in the al Qaeda-held port of Mukalla city in southern Yemen April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A 20-day-old baby girl, born to Syrian parents at a refugee camp, is seen in a tent at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
General Simon Gatwech Dual, the chief of staff of the rebel troops of the Sudan People's Liberation Army in Opposition (SPLA-IO), waves to supporters as he arrives at the Juba International Airport in South Sudan's capital Juba, April 25, 2016....more
Blood stains are seen inside the car of Burundian General Athanase Kararuza at the scene where he was attacked and killed by unknown gunmen in Ntahangwa commune, north of the capital Bujumbura, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Evrard Ngendakumana
Kurdish gunmen climb the house of a Shi'ite militiaman during clashes in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A group of Donald Trump rally attendees walk past Anti-Trump protesters following a campaign rally for Trump at The Klein Memorial Auditorium in Bridgeport, Connecticut. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
The mother of Ulises Rocha, 26, a worker who was killed during an explosion at Mexican national oil company Pemex's Pajaritos petrochemical complex, mourns during his funeral at a cemetery in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz state, Mexico. REUTERS/Yahir...more
Spectators watch as competitors run during the London Marathon. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Livepic
A refugee sits at the entrance of his tent following heavy rainfall at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Two men dressed as gladiators fight during the celebration of the 2769th anniversary of the founding of Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Tourists watch actors perform the Romeo and Juliet window scene at the house where William Shakespeare was born during celebrations to mark the 400th anniversary of the playwright's death in Stratford-Upon-Avon, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
People take part in a pillow fight during a flash mob in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A military helicopter carrying Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is seen arriving during his visit at the joint National assembly gathering in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A picture of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen inside a checkpoint at the site of a car bomb on the outskirts of the Sayeda Zeinab district south of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
People perform yoga at a tea culture park to promote the tea there, in Enshi, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A traditional Hungarian shepherd leads his Racka sheep during celebrations of the start of the new grazing season on the Great Hungarian Plain in Hortobagy, Hungary6. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
German Chancellor Angela Merkel smiles at a refugee family as she visits Nizip refugee camp near Gaziantep, Turkey, April 23, 2016. Bundesregierung/Steffen Kugler/Handout via REUTERS
Dancers perform a lion dance under a shower of sparks from molten iron during a folk art performance in Pinglu county, Shanxi Province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS
German Chancellor Angela Merkel tries the virtual reality device PMD during the opening tour of the Hannover Messe in Hanover, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Syrian army soldiers inspect the site of a car bomb on the outskirts of the Sayeda Zeinab district south of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters
Pope Francis hears confession of a youth in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. Osservatore Romano/REUTERS
Jewish worshippers covered with prayer shawls stands on the rooftop overlooking the Western Wall during a special priestly blessing for Passover in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
People look at a replica of a "Transformer", made by a fan, in Shangqiu, Henan Province, China. According to local media, the owner took a year to build the replica, which is made of vehicle components and weighted about 17 tons. REUTERS/Stringer
A restorer points to an inscription on an Etruscan stele in a restoration centre in Florence, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Nepalese police personnel try to stop protesters marching towards the Singha Durbar office complex that houses the Prime Minister's office and other ministries, during a demonstration against the government for the delay on reconstruction and relief...more
Kenya's Jemima Sumgong in action as security tackle a spectator during the women's race at the London Marathon. Action Images via Reuters / Peter CziborraLivepic
A tree grows out of the door of an abandoned barn in the 30 km (19 mile) exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, in the abandoned village of Krasnoselie, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
