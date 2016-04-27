Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Apr 27, 2016 | 9:35am IST

A Kurdish boy holds an AK-47 rifle in a bakery shop in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Kurdish boy holds an AK-47 rifle in a bakery shop in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
A Kurdish boy holds an AK-47 rifle in a bakery shop in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Palestinian man touches the Mandela statue during the inauguration of Nelson Mandela Square in the West Bank city of Ramallah April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian man touches the Mandela statue during the inauguration of Nelson Mandela Square in the West Bank city of Ramallah April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
A Palestinian man touches the Mandela statue during the inauguration of Nelson Mandela Square in the West Bank city of Ramallah April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton tours Munster Steel in Hammond, Indiana, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton tours Munster Steel in Hammond, Indiana, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton tours Munster Steel in Hammond, Indiana, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
A Sunni Arab family sits in a pick up vehicle as they leave town of Tuz Khurmato because of clashes between Kurdish forces and Shi'ite militia, Iraq, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Sunni Arab family sits in a pick up vehicle as they leave town of Tuz Khurmato because of clashes between Kurdish forces and Shi'ite militia, Iraq, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
A Sunni Arab family sits in a pick up vehicle as they leave town of Tuz Khurmato because of clashes between Kurdish forces and Shi'ite militia, Iraq, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A refugee tries to withhold his tent from strong winds at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A refugee tries to withhold his tent from strong winds at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
A refugee tries to withhold his tent from strong winds at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A miniature sculpture in the shape of a home, created by self-taught artist Jasenko Djordjevic on a graphite pencil, is seen in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A miniature sculpture in the shape of a home, created by self-taught artist Jasenko Djordjevic on a graphite pencil, is seen in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
A miniature sculpture in the shape of a home, created by self-taught artist Jasenko Djordjevic on a graphite pencil, is seen in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A gold prospector is detained by agents of Brazil�s environmental agency on the Uraricoera River during an operation against illegal gold mining on indigenous land, in the heart of the Amazon rainforest, in Roraima state, Brazil April 15, 2016. At over 9.5 million hectares, the Yanomami territory is twice the size of Switzerland and home to around 27,000 Indians. The land has legally belonged to the Yanomami since 1992, but illegal miners continue to plague the area, sawing down trees and poisoning rivers with mercury in their lust for gold. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A gold prospector is detained by agents of Brazil�s environmental agency on the Uraricoera River during an operation against illegal gold mining on indigenous land, in the heart of the Amazon rainforest, in Roraima state, Brazil April 15, 2016. At...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
A gold prospector is detained by agents of Brazil�s environmental agency on the Uraricoera River during an operation against illegal gold mining on indigenous land, in the heart of the Amazon rainforest, in Roraima state, Brazil April 15, 2016. At over 9.5 million hectares, the Yanomami territory is twice the size of Switzerland and home to around 27,000 Indians. The land has legally belonged to the Yanomami since 1992, but illegal miners continue to plague the area, sawing down trees and poisoning rivers with mercury in their lust for gold. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and his wife Melania pose for photographers on the red carpet as they arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in Manhattan, New York, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and his wife Melania pose for photographers on the red carpet as they arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in Manhattan, New York, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and his wife Melania pose for photographers on the red carpet as they arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in Manhattan, New York, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Children, who permanently live at the territory contaminated with radionuclides after the Chernobyl nuclear power plant accident, take physiotherapy while they are in a children's rehabilitation and health center on the outskirts of Minsk, Belarus. Following the Chernobyl nuclear accident, several different zones were designated in Belarus, including the 30 km exclusion zone around the reactor. These children live with their parents in a "living zone with periodical radiation control" that has a limit on the level of radiation. Once a year, for 24 days, the children visit the sanitarium in the radiation-free zone where they receive treatment and food. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Children, who permanently live at the territory contaminated with radionuclides after the Chernobyl nuclear power plant accident, take physiotherapy while they are in a children's rehabilitation and health center on the outskirts of Minsk, Belarus....more

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
Children, who permanently live at the territory contaminated with radionuclides after the Chernobyl nuclear power plant accident, take physiotherapy while they are in a children's rehabilitation and health center on the outskirts of Minsk, Belarus. Following the Chernobyl nuclear accident, several different zones were designated in Belarus, including the 30 km exclusion zone around the reactor. These children live with their parents in a "living zone with periodical radiation control" that has a limit on the level of radiation. Once a year, for 24 days, the children visit the sanitarium in the radiation-free zone where they receive treatment and food. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Donald Trump arrives for a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Donald Trump arrives for a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
Donald Trump arrives for a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A pilot looks up from a U.S. F-22 Raptor fighter as it prepares to refuel in mid-air with a KC-135 refuelling plane over European airspace during a flight to Britain from Mihail Kogalniceanu air base in Romania. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A pilot looks up from a U.S. F-22 Raptor fighter as it prepares to refuel in mid-air with a KC-135 refuelling plane over European airspace during a flight to Britain from Mihail Kogalniceanu air base in Romania. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
A pilot looks up from a U.S. F-22 Raptor fighter as it prepares to refuel in mid-air with a KC-135 refuelling plane over European airspace during a flight to Britain from Mihail Kogalniceanu air base in Romania. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People perform yoga at a tea culture park to promote the tea there, in Enshi, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

People perform yoga at a tea culture park to promote the tea there, in Enshi, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
People perform yoga at a tea culture park to promote the tea there, in Enshi, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Ted Cruz appears with his daughters Caroline and Catherine at a campaign event at Zaharakos Ice Cream Shop in Columbus, Indiana. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Ted Cruz appears with his daughters Caroline and Catherine at a campaign event at Zaharakos Ice Cream Shop in Columbus, Indiana. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
Ted Cruz appears with his daughters Caroline and Catherine at a campaign event at Zaharakos Ice Cream Shop in Columbus, Indiana. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
People inspect damage at a site hit by Saudi-led air strikes in the al Qaeda-held port of Mukalla city in southern Yemen. REUTERS/Stringer

People inspect damage at a site hit by Saudi-led air strikes in the al Qaeda-held port of Mukalla city in southern Yemen. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, April 24, 2016
People inspect damage at a site hit by Saudi-led air strikes in the al Qaeda-held port of Mukalla city in southern Yemen. REUTERS/Stringer
Relatives embrace after the jury delivered its verdict at the new inquests into the Hillsborough disaster, in Warrington. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Relatives embrace after the jury delivered its verdict at the new inquests into the Hillsborough disaster, in Warrington. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
Relatives embrace after the jury delivered its verdict at the new inquests into the Hillsborough disaster, in Warrington. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Twenty day-old baby girl, born to Syrian parents at a refugee camp, is seen in a tent at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Twenty day-old baby girl, born to Syrian parents at a refugee camp, is seen in a tent at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
Twenty day-old baby girl, born to Syrian parents at a refugee camp, is seen in a tent at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
German Chancellor Angela Merkel stands with President Obama as he tries the virtual reality device PMD during the opening tour of the Hannover Messe in Hanover, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

German Chancellor Angela Merkel stands with President Obama as he tries the virtual reality device PMD during the opening tour of the Hannover Messe in Hanover, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
German Chancellor Angela Merkel stands with President Obama as he tries the virtual reality device PMD during the opening tour of the Hannover Messe in Hanover, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
General Simon Gatwech Dual, the chief of staff of the rebel troops of the Sudan People's Liberation Army in Opposition (SPLA-IO), waves to supporters as he arrives at the Juba International Airport in South Sudan's capital Juba. REUTERS/Jok Solomun

General Simon Gatwech Dual, the chief of staff of the rebel troops of the Sudan People's Liberation Army in Opposition (SPLA-IO), waves to supporters as he arrives at the Juba International Airport in South Sudan's capital Juba. REUTERS/Jok Solomun

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
General Simon Gatwech Dual, the chief of staff of the rebel troops of the Sudan People's Liberation Army in Opposition (SPLA-IO), waves to supporters as he arrives at the Juba International Airport in South Sudan's capital Juba. REUTERS/Jok Solomun
Blood stains are seen inside the car of Burundian General Athanase Kararuza at the scene where he was attacked and killed by unknown gunmen in Ntahangwa commune, north of the capital Bujumbura. REUTERS/Evrard Ngendakumana

Blood stains are seen inside the car of Burundian General Athanase Kararuza at the scene where he was attacked and killed by unknown gunmen in Ntahangwa commune, north of the capital Bujumbura. REUTERS/Evrard Ngendakumana

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
Blood stains are seen inside the car of Burundian General Athanase Kararuza at the scene where he was attacked and killed by unknown gunmen in Ntahangwa commune, north of the capital Bujumbura. REUTERS/Evrard Ngendakumana
A picture of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen inside a checkpoint at the site of a car bomb on the outskirts of the Sayeda Zeinab district south of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A picture of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen inside a checkpoint at the site of a car bomb on the outskirts of the Sayeda Zeinab district south of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
A picture of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen inside a checkpoint at the site of a car bomb on the outskirts of the Sayeda Zeinab district south of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Fourteen year-old David Fargnoli has "TRUMP" shaved into his hair before a campaign rally with Donald Trump in Warwick, Rhode Island. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Fourteen year-old David Fargnoli has "TRUMP" shaved into his hair before a campaign rally with Donald Trump in Warwick, Rhode Island. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
Fourteen year-old David Fargnoli has "TRUMP" shaved into his hair before a campaign rally with Donald Trump in Warwick, Rhode Island. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A woman lays flowers at a memorial, dedicated to firefighters and workers who died after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, during a night service in the city of Slavutych, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A woman lays flowers at a memorial, dedicated to firefighters and workers who died after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, during a night service in the city of Slavutych, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
A woman lays flowers at a memorial, dedicated to firefighters and workers who died after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, during a night service in the city of Slavutych, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A boy, who was evacuated with others from two rebel-besieged towns of Foua and Kefraya in the northwestern province of Idlib, is seen standing inside a hospital that was struck by an explosion on the outskirts of the Sayeda Zeinab district south of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A boy, who was evacuated with others from two rebel-besieged towns of Foua and Kefraya in the northwestern province of Idlib, is seen standing inside a hospital that was struck by an explosion on the outskirts of the Sayeda Zeinab district south of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
A boy, who was evacuated with others from two rebel-besieged towns of Foua and Kefraya in the northwestern province of Idlib, is seen standing inside a hospital that was struck by an explosion on the outskirts of the Sayeda Zeinab district south of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
At dusk the blast furnaces are lit up at the now-closed Bethlehem Steel mill in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. After Bethlehem Steel's blast furnaces went silent 20 years ago in the city of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the local economy bounced back as new industrial parks filled with e-commerce companies and white-collar businesses fleeing New York's higher costs. That adds to the challenge for Donald Trump, Republican nominee for the U.S. presidency, as he seeks voters' backing in the state's primary. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

At dusk the blast furnaces are lit up at the now-closed Bethlehem Steel mill in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. After Bethlehem Steel's blast furnaces went silent 20 years ago in the city of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the local economy bounced back as new...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 24, 2016
At dusk the blast furnaces are lit up at the now-closed Bethlehem Steel mill in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. After Bethlehem Steel's blast furnaces went silent 20 years ago in the city of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the local economy bounced back as new industrial parks filled with e-commerce companies and white-collar businesses fleeing New York's higher costs. That adds to the challenge for Donald Trump, Republican nominee for the U.S. presidency, as he seeks voters' backing in the state's primary. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Iraqi security forces and civilians gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad al-Jadida, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Iraqi security forces and civilians gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad al-Jadida, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
Iraqi security forces and civilians gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad al-Jadida, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Roman Chernyavskiy, 32, poses for a photograph in his flat which was evacuated after an explosion at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, in the ghost town of Pripyat, Ukraine. For residents of Chernobyl, a three-day evacuation turned into�a thirty-year exile. Returning to their hometown of Pripyat on the eve of the anniversary, they recall their confusion and sacrifice in the wake of the world's worst nuclear accident. In the morning of April 26, 1986, one couldn't immediately tell that a meltdown in reactor 4 of the nuclear plant in then-Soviet Ukraine was poisoning the air with deadly radioactive particles. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Roman Chernyavskiy, 32, poses for a photograph in his flat which was evacuated after an explosion at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, in the ghost town of Pripyat, Ukraine. For residents of Chernobyl, a three-day evacuation turned into�a...more

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
Roman Chernyavskiy, 32, poses for a photograph in his flat which was evacuated after an explosion at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, in the ghost town of Pripyat, Ukraine. For residents of Chernobyl, a three-day evacuation turned into�a thirty-year exile. Returning to their hometown of Pripyat on the eve of the anniversary, they recall their confusion and sacrifice in the wake of the world's worst nuclear accident. In the morning of April 26, 1986, one couldn't immediately tell that a meltdown in reactor 4 of the nuclear plant in then-Soviet Ukraine was poisoning the air with deadly radioactive particles. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A girl does her homework by candlelight at his home during a power cut in San Cristobal, in the state of Tachira, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

A girl does her homework by candlelight at his home during a power cut in San Cristobal, in the state of Tachira, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
A girl does her homework by candlelight at his home during a power cut in San Cristobal, in the state of Tachira, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
The shadow of an Australian soldier is cast on a monument for soldiers during the dawn service to mark the ANZAC (Australian and New Zealand Army Corps) commemoration ceremony at the Australian National Memorial in Villers-Bretonneux, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

The shadow of an Australian soldier is cast on a monument for soldiers during the dawn service to mark the ANZAC (Australian and New Zealand Army Corps) commemoration ceremony at the Australian National Memorial in Villers-Bretonneux, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
The shadow of an Australian soldier is cast on a monument for soldiers during the dawn service to mark the ANZAC (Australian and New Zealand Army Corps) commemoration ceremony at the Australian National Memorial in Villers-Bretonneux, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
U.S. volunteer John Cole (C), 23, carries his assault rifle at a checkpoint in Makhmour, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

U.S. volunteer John Cole (C), 23, carries his assault rifle at a checkpoint in Makhmour, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
U.S. volunteer John Cole (C), 23, carries his assault rifle at a checkpoint in Makhmour, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A military helicopter carrying Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is seen arriving during his visit at the joint National assembly gathering in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

A military helicopter carrying Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is seen arriving during his visit at the joint National assembly gathering in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
A military helicopter carrying Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is seen arriving during his visit at the joint National assembly gathering in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Fishermen collect fish at a dried up pond at the drought-hit Kandal province, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Fishermen collect fish at a dried up pond at the drought-hit Kandal province, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
Fishermen collect fish at a dried up pond at the drought-hit Kandal province, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Boys cool off under a water fountain on a hot summer evening in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Boys cool off under a water fountain on a hot summer evening in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
Boys cool off under a water fountain on a hot summer evening in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
