Editor's choice
A Sunni Arab family sits in a pick up vehicle as they leave town of Tuz Khurmato because of clashes between Kurdish forces and Shi'ite militia, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Ted Cruz stands with Carly Fiorina after he announced Fiorina as his running mate at a campaign rally in Indianapolis, Indiana, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
A 3D-printed Sanpang strawberry milk flavored ice-cream is seen at the Iceason ice-cream shop in Shanghai, China, April 27, 2016. Sanpang is a Chinese nickname for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. REUTERS/Aly Song
A demonstrator with physical disability falls from a wheelchair during a protest to demand that the government increase the monthly disability subsidy in La Paz, Bolivia April 27, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado
German Chancellor Angela Merkel wears a smart jacket presented and developed by students of the Pforzheim college during a Girls Day career event at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany April 27, 2016. The smart clothes feature electronic sensors to...more
Recording artist Nicki Minaj poses for photographers on the red carpet as she arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in Manhattan, New York, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A homeless man reads the Los Angeles Times in the window of the building of Los Angeles Times newspaper, which is owned by Tribune Publishing Co, in Los Angeles, California, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Bernie Sanders pauses as he speaks to supporters during his five state primary night rally held in Huntington, West Virginia. REUTERS/Marcus Constantino
A dog sports a red scarf with Verdi union logo during a strike in Frankfurt airport, Germany. The strike by workers, including ground services, security checks, fire fighting and check-in staff, are likely to severely impede operations at German...more
A Kurdish boy holds an AK-47 rifle in a bakery shop in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Donald Trump and his wife Melania pose for photographers on the red carpet as they arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A prisoner lies on his bed inside the sleeping dormitory of a prison located on Kiritimati Island, part of the Pacific Island nation of Kiribati. REUTERS/Lincoln Feast
A miniature sculpture in the shape of a home, created by self-taught artist Jasenko Djordjevic on a graphite pencil, is seen in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
An armed Kurdish man holds his rifle on a Kurdish Peshmerga position in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Dana, a bartender at Red Bar, prepares a drink with a shaker for a customer in Damascus, Syria. In Damascus's Old City, just a mile from the battered frontline between government and rebel-held territory, young Syrians smoke, drink beer or soft...more
A gold prospector is detained by agents of Brazil�s environmental agency on the Uraricoera River during an operation against illegal gold mining on indigenous land, in the heart of the Amazon rainforest, in Roraima state, Brazil. At over 9.5 million...more
A Palestinian man touches the Mandela statue during the inauguration of Nelson Mandela Square in the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Kohei Kono of Japan in actiion with Inthanon Sithchamuang of Thailand at the WBA super-flyweight title in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Children play in the waters of Guanabara bay at Bica beach in Rio de Janeiro Brazil. Few features capture the beauty, or the problems, of one of the world's most dramatic urban landscapes like Guanabara Bay - the finger-like inlet that forms the...more
Hillary Clinton speaks at her five state primary night rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Residents climb a government-run water tanker with plastic hoses in Masurdi village, in Latur, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A refugee tries to withhold his tent from strong winds at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Patsy Gibbons takes his two rescue foxes, Grainne and Minnie (unseen), for a walk in Kilkenny, Ireland. Gibbons nursed the foxes back to health after they were found abandoned as injured cubs, and they have stayed with him since. REUTERS/Clodagh...more
A Palestinian woman argues with an Israeli border policeman near the scene where two Palestinians where shot dead by Israeli forces near Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Relatives react after the jury delivered its verdict at the new inquests into the Hillsborough disaster, in Warrington, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Fourteen year-old David Fargnoli has "TRUMP" shaved into his hair before a campaign rally with U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Warwick, Rhode Island. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A pilot looks up from a U.S. F-22 Raptor fighter as it prepares to refuel in mid-air with a KC-135 refuelling plane over European airspace during a flight to Britain from Mihail Kogalniceanu air base in Romania. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Hillary Clinton tours Munster Steel in Hammond, Indiana. REUTERS/Jim Young
Children, who permanently live at the territory contaminated with radionuclides after the Chernobyl nuclear power plant accident, take physiotherapy while they are in a children's rehabilitation and health centre on the outskirts of Minsk, Belarus....more
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.