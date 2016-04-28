Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Apr 28, 2016 | 6:05am IST

Editor's choice

A Sunni Arab family sits in a pick up vehicle as they leave town of Tuz Khurmato because of clashes between Kurdish forces and Shi'ite militia, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Sunni Arab family sits in a pick up vehicle as they leave town of Tuz Khurmato because of clashes between Kurdish forces and Shi'ite militia, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
A Sunni Arab family sits in a pick up vehicle as they leave town of Tuz Khurmato because of clashes between Kurdish forces and Shi'ite militia, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
1 / 29
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Ted Cruz stands with Carly Fiorina after he announced Fiorina as his running mate at a campaign rally in Indianapolis, Indiana, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Republican U.S. presidential candidate Ted Cruz stands with Carly Fiorina after he announced Fiorina as his running mate at a campaign rally in Indianapolis, Indiana, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Ted Cruz stands with Carly Fiorina after he announced Fiorina as his running mate at a campaign rally in Indianapolis, Indiana, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
2 / 29
A 3D-printed Sanpang strawberry milk flavored ice-cream is seen at the Iceason ice-cream shop in Shanghai, China, April 27, 2016. Sanpang is a Chinese nickname for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. REUTERS/Aly Song

A 3D-printed Sanpang strawberry milk flavored ice-cream is seen at the Iceason ice-cream shop in Shanghai, China, April 27, 2016. Sanpang is a Chinese nickname for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
A 3D-printed Sanpang strawberry milk flavored ice-cream is seen at the Iceason ice-cream shop in Shanghai, China, April 27, 2016. Sanpang is a Chinese nickname for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
3 / 29
A demonstrator with physical disability falls from a wheelchair during a protest to demand that the government increase the monthly disability subsidy in La Paz, Bolivia April 27, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado

A demonstrator with physical disability falls from a wheelchair during a protest to demand that the government increase the monthly disability subsidy in La Paz, Bolivia April 27, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
A demonstrator with physical disability falls from a wheelchair during a protest to demand that the government increase the monthly disability subsidy in La Paz, Bolivia April 27, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado
Close
4 / 29
German Chancellor Angela Merkel wears a smart jacket presented and developed by students of the Pforzheim college during a Girls Day career event at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany April 27, 2016. The smart clothes feature electronic sensors to measure some vital functions and also double as a light source. Girls Day seeks to attract female pupils to careers in IT, technological and natural science sectors of the German industry. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

German Chancellor Angela Merkel wears a smart jacket presented and developed by students of the Pforzheim college during a Girls Day career event at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany April 27, 2016. The smart clothes feature electronic sensors to...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
German Chancellor Angela Merkel wears a smart jacket presented and developed by students of the Pforzheim college during a Girls Day career event at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany April 27, 2016. The smart clothes feature electronic sensors to measure some vital functions and also double as a light source. Girls Day seeks to attract female pupils to careers in IT, technological and natural science sectors of the German industry. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
5 / 29
Recording artist Nicki Minaj poses for photographers on the red carpet as she arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in Manhattan, New York, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Recording artist Nicki Minaj poses for photographers on the red carpet as she arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in Manhattan, New York, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
Recording artist Nicki Minaj poses for photographers on the red carpet as she arrives for the TIME 100 Gala in Manhattan, New York, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
6 / 29
A homeless man reads the Los Angeles Times in the window of the building of Los Angeles Times newspaper, which is owned by Tribune Publishing Co, in Los Angeles, California, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A homeless man reads the Los Angeles Times in the window of the building of Los Angeles Times newspaper, which is owned by Tribune Publishing Co, in Los Angeles, California, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
A homeless man reads the Los Angeles Times in the window of the building of Los Angeles Times newspaper, which is owned by Tribune Publishing Co, in Los Angeles, California, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
7 / 29
Bernie Sanders pauses as he speaks to supporters during his five state primary night rally held in Huntington, West Virginia. REUTERS/Marcus Constantino

Bernie Sanders pauses as he speaks to supporters during his five state primary night rally held in Huntington, West Virginia. REUTERS/Marcus Constantino

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
Bernie Sanders pauses as he speaks to supporters during his five state primary night rally held in Huntington, West Virginia. REUTERS/Marcus Constantino
Close
8 / 29
A dog sports a red scarf with Verdi union logo during a strike in Frankfurt airport, Germany. The strike by workers, including ground services, security checks, fire fighting and check-in staff, are likely to severely impede operations at German airports and airport operator Fraport has warned it could take a day or two for services to return to normal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A dog sports a red scarf with Verdi union logo during a strike in Frankfurt airport, Germany. The strike by workers, including ground services, security checks, fire fighting and check-in staff, are likely to severely impede operations at German...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
A dog sports a red scarf with Verdi union logo during a strike in Frankfurt airport, Germany. The strike by workers, including ground services, security checks, fire fighting and check-in staff, are likely to severely impede operations at German airports and airport operator Fraport has warned it could take a day or two for services to return to normal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
9 / 29
A Kurdish boy holds an AK-47 rifle in a bakery shop in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Kurdish boy holds an AK-47 rifle in a bakery shop in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
A Kurdish boy holds an AK-47 rifle in a bakery shop in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
10 / 29
Donald Trump and his wife Melania pose for photographers on the red carpet as they arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Donald Trump and his wife Melania pose for photographers on the red carpet as they arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
Donald Trump and his wife Melania pose for photographers on the red carpet as they arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
11 / 29
A prisoner lies on his bed inside the sleeping dormitory of a prison located on Kiritimati Island, part of the Pacific Island nation of Kiribati. REUTERS/Lincoln Feast

A prisoner lies on his bed inside the sleeping dormitory of a prison located on Kiritimati Island, part of the Pacific Island nation of Kiribati. REUTERS/Lincoln Feast

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
A prisoner lies on his bed inside the sleeping dormitory of a prison located on Kiritimati Island, part of the Pacific Island nation of Kiribati. REUTERS/Lincoln Feast
Close
12 / 29
A miniature sculpture in the shape of a home, created by self-taught artist Jasenko Djordjevic on a graphite pencil, is seen in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A miniature sculpture in the shape of a home, created by self-taught artist Jasenko Djordjevic on a graphite pencil, is seen in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
A miniature sculpture in the shape of a home, created by self-taught artist Jasenko Djordjevic on a graphite pencil, is seen in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
13 / 29
An armed Kurdish man holds his rifle on a Kurdish Peshmerga position in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An armed Kurdish man holds his rifle on a Kurdish Peshmerga position in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
An armed Kurdish man holds his rifle on a Kurdish Peshmerga position in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
14 / 29
Dana, a bartender at Red Bar, prepares a drink with a shaker for a customer in Damascus, Syria. In Damascus's Old City, just a mile from the battered frontline between government and rebel-held territory, young Syrians smoke, drink beer or soft drinks, and talk about anything but the war. The revival of activity in this once-vibrant quarter is part of efforts to project an air of normality in the Syrian capital, even as the five-year-old war that has killed more than 250,000 people and created 5 million refugees continues to rage nearby. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Dana, a bartender at Red Bar, prepares a drink with a shaker for a customer in Damascus, Syria. In Damascus's Old City, just a mile from the battered frontline between government and rebel-held territory, young Syrians smoke, drink beer or soft...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
Dana, a bartender at Red Bar, prepares a drink with a shaker for a customer in Damascus, Syria. In Damascus's Old City, just a mile from the battered frontline between government and rebel-held territory, young Syrians smoke, drink beer or soft drinks, and talk about anything but the war. The revival of activity in this once-vibrant quarter is part of efforts to project an air of normality in the Syrian capital, even as the five-year-old war that has killed more than 250,000 people and created 5 million refugees continues to rage nearby. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
15 / 29
A gold prospector is detained by agents of Brazil�s environmental agency on the Uraricoera River during an operation against illegal gold mining on indigenous land, in the heart of the Amazon rainforest, in Roraima state, Brazil. At over 9.5 million hectares, the Yanomami territory is twice the size of Switzerland and home to around 27,000 indians. The land has legally belonged to the Yanomami since 1992, but illegal miners continue to plague the area, sawing down trees and poisoning rivers with mercury in their lust for gold. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A gold prospector is detained by agents of Brazil�s environmental agency on the Uraricoera River during an operation against illegal gold mining on indigenous land, in the heart of the Amazon rainforest, in Roraima state, Brazil. At over 9.5 million...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
A gold prospector is detained by agents of Brazil�s environmental agency on the Uraricoera River during an operation against illegal gold mining on indigenous land, in the heart of the Amazon rainforest, in Roraima state, Brazil. At over 9.5 million hectares, the Yanomami territory is twice the size of Switzerland and home to around 27,000 indians. The land has legally belonged to the Yanomami since 1992, but illegal miners continue to plague the area, sawing down trees and poisoning rivers with mercury in their lust for gold. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
16 / 29
A Palestinian man touches the Mandela statue during the inauguration of Nelson Mandela Square in the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian man touches the Mandela statue during the inauguration of Nelson Mandela Square in the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
A Palestinian man touches the Mandela statue during the inauguration of Nelson Mandela Square in the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
17 / 29
Kohei Kono of Japan in actiion with Inthanon Sithchamuang of Thailand at the WBA super-flyweight title in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Kohei Kono of Japan in actiion with Inthanon Sithchamuang of Thailand at the WBA super-flyweight title in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
Kohei Kono of Japan in actiion with Inthanon Sithchamuang of Thailand at the WBA super-flyweight title in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
18 / 29
Children play in the waters of Guanabara bay at Bica beach in Rio de Janeiro Brazil. Few features capture the beauty, or the problems, of one of the world's most dramatic urban landscapes like Guanabara Bay - the finger-like inlet that forms the shoreline and harbor for Rio de Janeiro. The bay, which carves into southeast Brazil from the Atlantic Ocean, literally gave Rio its name when Portuguese mariners mistook it for a "rio," or "river." Four centuries later, the bay is preparing to welcome another sort of seafarer - Olympic sailors, who will navigate the bay when the 2016 Rio Olympics kick off in August. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Children play in the waters of Guanabara bay at Bica beach in Rio de Janeiro Brazil. Few features capture the beauty, or the problems, of one of the world's most dramatic urban landscapes like Guanabara Bay - the finger-like inlet that forms the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
Children play in the waters of Guanabara bay at Bica beach in Rio de Janeiro Brazil. Few features capture the beauty, or the problems, of one of the world's most dramatic urban landscapes like Guanabara Bay - the finger-like inlet that forms the shoreline and harbor for Rio de Janeiro. The bay, which carves into southeast Brazil from the Atlantic Ocean, literally gave Rio its name when Portuguese mariners mistook it for a "rio," or "river." Four centuries later, the bay is preparing to welcome another sort of seafarer - Olympic sailors, who will navigate the bay when the 2016 Rio Olympics kick off in August. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
19 / 29
Hillary Clinton speaks at her five state primary night rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Hillary Clinton speaks at her five state primary night rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
Hillary Clinton speaks at her five state primary night rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Close
20 / 29
Residents climb a government-run water tanker with plastic hoses in Masurdi village, in Latur, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Residents climb a government-run water tanker with plastic hoses in Masurdi village, in Latur, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
Residents climb a government-run water tanker with plastic hoses in Masurdi village, in Latur, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
21 / 29
A refugee tries to withhold his tent from strong winds at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A refugee tries to withhold his tent from strong winds at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
A refugee tries to withhold his tent from strong winds at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
22 / 29
Patsy Gibbons takes his two rescue foxes, Grainne and Minnie (unseen), for a walk in Kilkenny, Ireland. Gibbons nursed the foxes back to health after they were found abandoned as injured cubs, and they have stayed with him since. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Patsy Gibbons takes his two rescue foxes, Grainne and Minnie (unseen), for a walk in Kilkenny, Ireland. Gibbons nursed the foxes back to health after they were found abandoned as injured cubs, and they have stayed with him since. REUTERS/Clodagh...more

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
Patsy Gibbons takes his two rescue foxes, Grainne and Minnie (unseen), for a walk in Kilkenny, Ireland. Gibbons nursed the foxes back to health after they were found abandoned as injured cubs, and they have stayed with him since. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
23 / 29
A Palestinian woman argues with an Israeli border policeman near the scene where two Palestinians where shot dead by Israeli forces near Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian woman argues with an Israeli border policeman near the scene where two Palestinians where shot dead by Israeli forces near Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
A Palestinian woman argues with an Israeli border policeman near the scene where two Palestinians where shot dead by Israeli forces near Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
24 / 29
Relatives react after the jury delivered its verdict at the new inquests into the Hillsborough disaster, in Warrington, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Relatives react after the jury delivered its verdict at the new inquests into the Hillsborough disaster, in Warrington, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
Relatives react after the jury delivered its verdict at the new inquests into the Hillsborough disaster, in Warrington, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
25 / 29
Fourteen year-old David Fargnoli has "TRUMP" shaved into his hair before a campaign rally with U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Warwick, Rhode Island. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Fourteen year-old David Fargnoli has "TRUMP" shaved into his hair before a campaign rally with U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Warwick, Rhode Island. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
Fourteen year-old David Fargnoli has "TRUMP" shaved into his hair before a campaign rally with U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Warwick, Rhode Island. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
26 / 29
A pilot looks up from a U.S. F-22 Raptor fighter as it prepares to refuel in mid-air with a KC-135 refuelling plane over European airspace during a flight to Britain from Mihail Kogalniceanu air base in Romania. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A pilot looks up from a U.S. F-22 Raptor fighter as it prepares to refuel in mid-air with a KC-135 refuelling plane over European airspace during a flight to Britain from Mihail Kogalniceanu air base in Romania. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2016
A pilot looks up from a U.S. F-22 Raptor fighter as it prepares to refuel in mid-air with a KC-135 refuelling plane over European airspace during a flight to Britain from Mihail Kogalniceanu air base in Romania. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
27 / 29
Hillary Clinton tours Munster Steel in Hammond, Indiana. REUTERS/Jim Young

Hillary Clinton tours Munster Steel in Hammond, Indiana. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2016
Hillary Clinton tours Munster Steel in Hammond, Indiana. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
28 / 29
Children, who permanently live at the territory contaminated with radionuclides after the Chernobyl nuclear power plant accident, take physiotherapy while they are in a children's rehabilitation and health centre on the outskirts of Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Children, who permanently live at the territory contaminated with radionuclides after the Chernobyl nuclear power plant accident, take physiotherapy while they are in a children's rehabilitation and health centre on the outskirts of Minsk, Belarus....more

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
Children, who permanently live at the territory contaminated with radionuclides after the Chernobyl nuclear power plant accident, take physiotherapy while they are in a children's rehabilitation and health centre on the outskirts of Minsk, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
29 / 29
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

27 Apr 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

26 Apr 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

23 Apr 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

22 Apr 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast