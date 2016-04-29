Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Apr 29, 2016 | 6:15pm IST

Editor's choice

A 23-day-old hamadryas baboon plays with a stuffed toy at Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens after the baboon, according to a zoo doctor, was abandoned by its mother after its birth. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

A 23-day-old hamadryas baboon plays with a stuffed toy at Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens after the baboon, according to a zoo doctor, was abandoned by its mother after its birth. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
A 23-day-old hamadryas baboon plays with a stuffed toy at Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens after the baboon, according to a zoo doctor, was abandoned by its mother after its birth. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Close
1 / 24
A man, claiming to have a bomb, lies in the street outside of the Fox45 television station, which was evacuated due to a bomb threat, in Baltimore, Maryland. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

A man, claiming to have a bomb, lies in the street outside of the Fox45 television station, which was evacuated due to a bomb threat, in Baltimore, Maryland. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
A man, claiming to have a bomb, lies in the street outside of the Fox45 television station, which was evacuated due to a bomb threat, in Baltimore, Maryland. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
2 / 24
An injured woman reacts at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held area of Old Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

An injured woman reacts at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held area of Old Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
An injured woman reacts at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held area of Old Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
3 / 24
Hospital beds lay in the Medecins Sans Frontieres hospital in Kunduz, Afghanistan, about six months after an American airstrike killed dozens of patients, some of whom burned to death in their beds. REUTERS/ Josh Smith

Hospital beds lay in the Medecins Sans Frontieres hospital in Kunduz, Afghanistan, about six months after an American airstrike killed dozens of patients, some of whom burned to death in their beds. REUTERS/ Josh Smith

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
Hospital beds lay in the Medecins Sans Frontieres hospital in Kunduz, Afghanistan, about six months after an American airstrike killed dozens of patients, some of whom burned to death in their beds. REUTERS/ Josh Smith
Close
4 / 24
Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Costa Mesa, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Costa Mesa, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Costa Mesa, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
5 / 24
An Iraqi soldier holds his rifle in an underground tunnel built by Islamic State fighters in a village of Har Bardun, Iraq, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

An Iraqi soldier holds his rifle in an underground tunnel built by Islamic State fighters in a village of Har Bardun, Iraq, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
An Iraqi soldier holds his rifle in an underground tunnel built by Islamic State fighters in a village of Har Bardun, Iraq, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
6 / 24
French riot police officers (CRS) face protestors during clashes during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French riot police officers (CRS) face protestors during clashes during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
French riot police officers (CRS) face protestors during clashes during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
7 / 24
Hot air balloons are seen during a hot air balloon competition in Hefei, Anhui province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Hot air balloons are seen during a hot air balloon competition in Hefei, Anhui province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
Hot air balloons are seen during a hot air balloon competition in Hefei, Anhui province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 24
Ruling AK Party and pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) lawmakers scuffle during a debate at the Parliament in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Stringer

Ruling AK Party and pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) lawmakers scuffle during a debate at the Parliament in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
Ruling AK Party and pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) lawmakers scuffle during a debate at the Parliament in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 24
Jared Goff (California) is selected by the Los Angeles Rams as the number one overall pick in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft in Chicago. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Jared Goff (California) is selected by the Los Angeles Rams as the number one overall pick in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft in Chicago. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
Jared Goff (California) is selected by the Los Angeles Rams as the number one overall pick in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft in Chicago. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Close
10 / 24
Garbage collectors look at rescue teams (not pictured) working at the site where a massive pile of garbage collapsed at a landfill dumpsite in Guatemala City, Guatemala. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Garbage collectors look at rescue teams (not pictured) working at the site where a massive pile of garbage collapsed at a landfill dumpsite in Guatemala City, Guatemala. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
Garbage collectors look at rescue teams (not pictured) working at the site where a massive pile of garbage collapsed at a landfill dumpsite in Guatemala City, Guatemala. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Close
11 / 24
Border police take part in an anti-terrorism drill near Baketu border in Tacheng, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China. China Daily/via REUTERS

Border police take part in an anti-terrorism drill near Baketu border in Tacheng, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
Border police take part in an anti-terrorism drill near Baketu border in Tacheng, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China. China Daily/via REUTERS
Close
12 / 24
A woman cradles her baby after her house was demolished by local authorities at a slum area in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A woman cradles her baby after her house was demolished by local authorities at a slum area in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
A woman cradles her baby after her house was demolished by local authorities at a slum area in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
13 / 24
People take photos of a flock of snipes flying above the Yalu River, in Dandong, Liaoning province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS

People take photos of a flock of snipes flying above the Yalu River, in Dandong, Liaoning province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
People take photos of a flock of snipes flying above the Yalu River, in Dandong, Liaoning province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS
Close
14 / 24
Students practice Yoga on campus in Jinan, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Students practice Yoga on campus in Jinan, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
Students practice Yoga on campus in Jinan, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
15 / 24
President Obama takes questions from journalism students in the briefing room of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Obama takes questions from journalism students in the briefing room of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
President Obama takes questions from journalism students in the briefing room of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
16 / 24
Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby stands on the ice prior to the Capitals' game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in game one of the second round of the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Capitals won 4-3 in overtime. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby stands on the ice prior to the Capitals' game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in game one of the second round of the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Capitals won 4-3 in overtime. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby stands on the ice prior to the Capitals' game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in game one of the second round of the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Capitals won 4-3 in overtime. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Close
17 / 24
Palestinian boys run during a local marathon organized by Culture and Free Thought association, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian boys run during a local marathon organized by Culture and Free Thought association, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
Palestinian boys run during a local marathon organized by Culture and Free Thought association, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
18 / 24
A Russian Soyuz 2.1A rocket carrying Lomonosov, Aist-2D and SamSat-218 satellites lifts off from the launch pad at the new Vostochny cosmodrome outside the city of Uglegorsk, about 200 kms from the city of Blagoveshchensk in the far eastern Amur region, Russia. REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool

A Russian Soyuz 2.1A rocket carrying Lomonosov, Aist-2D and SamSat-218 satellites lifts off from the launch pad at the new Vostochny cosmodrome outside the city of Uglegorsk, about 200 kms from the city of Blagoveshchensk in the far eastern Amur...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
A Russian Soyuz 2.1A rocket carrying Lomonosov, Aist-2D and SamSat-218 satellites lifts off from the launch pad at the new Vostochny cosmodrome outside the city of Uglegorsk, about 200 kms from the city of Blagoveshchensk in the far eastern Amur region, Russia. REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool
Close
19 / 24
Olivia Wong, age 3, mimics her father Scott Wong of The Hill newspaper after he raised his hand to ask a question during House Speaker Paul Ryan's weekly news conference, on Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day at the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Olivia Wong, age 3, mimics her father Scott Wong of The Hill newspaper after he raised his hand to ask a question during House Speaker Paul Ryan's weekly news conference, on Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day at the Capitol in Washington....more

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
Olivia Wong, age 3, mimics her father Scott Wong of The Hill newspaper after he raised his hand to ask a question during House Speaker Paul Ryan's weekly news conference, on Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day at the Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
20 / 24
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff attends the opening ceremony of the National Conference on Human Rights in Brasilia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff attends the opening ceremony of the National Conference on Human Rights in Brasilia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff attends the opening ceremony of the National Conference on Human Rights in Brasilia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
21 / 24
A woman walks past the carcass of a camel that has died due to the severe drought near the town of Qol Ujeed, on the border with Ethiopia, Somaliland. Across the Horn of Africa, millions have been hit by the severe El Nino-related drought. In Somaliland and its neighbouring, also semi-autonomous, Puntland region, 1.7 million people are in need of aid, according to the United Nations. In Somaliland itself, the most affected areas include the northwest Awdal region bordering Ethiopia. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

A woman walks past the carcass of a camel that has died due to the severe drought near the town of Qol Ujeed, on the border with Ethiopia, Somaliland. Across the Horn of Africa, millions have been hit by the severe El Nino-related drought. In...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
A woman walks past the carcass of a camel that has died due to the severe drought near the town of Qol Ujeed, on the border with Ethiopia, Somaliland. Across the Horn of Africa, millions have been hit by the severe El Nino-related drought. In Somaliland and its neighbouring, also semi-autonomous, Puntland region, 1.7 million people are in need of aid, according to the United Nations. In Somaliland itself, the most affected areas include the northwest Awdal region bordering Ethiopia. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Close
22 / 24
A vehicle carrying supporters of Donald Trump circles the Old National Events Plaza in Evansville, Indiana. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

A vehicle carrying supporters of Donald Trump circles the Old National Events Plaza in Evansville, Indiana. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
A vehicle carrying supporters of Donald Trump circles the Old National Events Plaza in Evansville, Indiana. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
23 / 24
People inspect the damage at the Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)-backed al-Quds hospital after it was hit by airstrikes, in a rebel-held area of Syria's Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

People inspect the damage at the Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)-backed al-Quds hospital after it was hit by airstrikes, in a rebel-held area of Syria's Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
People inspect the damage at the Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)-backed al-Quds hospital after it was hit by airstrikes, in a rebel-held area of Syria's Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

29 Apr 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

28 Apr 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

27 Apr 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

26 Apr 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast