Thu May 5, 2016

Officers look on as smoke from Fort McMurray's raging wildfires billow into the air after their city was evacuated, May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
Li Guoqiang talks on his phone outside his house at Guangfuli neighbourhood, in Shanghai, China, April 1, 2016. On paper, the Guangfuli neighbourhood is a real estate investor's dream: a plot in the middle of one of the world's most expensive and fast-rising property markets. But the reality is more like a developer's nightmare, thanks to hundreds of people living there who have refused to budge from their ramshackle homes for nearly 16 years as the local authority sought to clear the land for new construction. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
Elderly people attend an aquatic exercise at a private pool in Bangkok, Thailand, April 28, 2016. Many Thai families look after elderly relatives at a cost that countrywide adds up to just under a third of household income. The number of families facing this issue will balloon as the population ages at a rate among the fastest in Southeast Asia. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
Ohio Governor John Kasich speaks as he withdraws as a Republican presidential candidate in Columbus, Ohio, May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter searches a house for Islamic State militants in Tel Asqof, northern Iraq, May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
Yazidi female fighter Asema Dahir (L), 21, holds a weapon as she rides a pickup truck during a deployment near the frontline of the fight against Islamic State militants in Nawaran near Mosul, Iraq, April 20, 2016. When Islamic State swept into the northern Iraqi town of Sinjar in 2014, a few young Yazidi women took up arms against the militants attacking women and girls from their community. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
Visitors stand next to an exhibit comprising of shoes belonging to Holocaust victims during a visit to Yad Vashem's Holocaust History Museum in Jerusalem May 4, 2016. Beginning Wednesday night, Israel marks its annual Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorating the six million Jews killed by the Nazis during World War Two. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
A vendor waits for customers at the shop inside the international airport in Pyongyang, North Korea May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz hugs running mate Carly Fiorina just before announcing that he is suspending his campaign for president at a campaign event during Indiana primary night in Indianapolis, Indiana, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Bergin

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
People kitesurf in the Mediterranean sea in Tel Aviv, Israel May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
Brazilian top model Gisele Bundchen poses before a fashion show by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his latest inter-seasonal Cruise collection for fashion house Chanel at Paseo del Prado street in Havana, Cuba, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
Children play in the kindergarten at Jangchon Vegetable Co-op farm during a government-organized visit for foreign reporters just outside Pyongyang, North Korea May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
A boy sits next to an old statue outside the main building of the disused Hellenikon airport where stranded refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are temporarily accommodated in Athens, Greece, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
A man holds the hand of a girl as they rush out after rebels bombarded government-held areas of Aleppo, Syria, in this handout picture provided by SANA on May 3, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
A woman walks among debris after fire destroyed shelters at a camp for internally displaced Rohingya Muslims in the western Rakhine State near Sittwe, Myanmar May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
Fans dressed as the characters from Star Wars react during Star Wars Day in Taipei, Taiwan, May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
A woman and her dogs stop and look at a store mannequin wearing a dog's head mask outside a fashion shop in Nice, France, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
Former NBA star Kobe Bryant, CEO of Kobe Inc, speaks at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
Students from Fort McMurray Composite High School are released early as wildfire burns nearby in Fort McMurray, Alberta May 3, 2016. An uncontrolled wildfire burning near Fort McMurray in northern Alberta, the heart of Canada's oil sands region, has forced the evacuation of nearly all the city's 80,000 residents, local authorities said on May 3, 2016. Courtesy Kangeun Lee/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
A woman sits on a terrace at Tiki hostel in Cantagalo favela, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 16, 2016. Hostels in a few of Rio's more than 1,000 slums serve not only as a cheap housing alternative for the more adventurous among the estimated 500,000 foreign tourists expected to arrive for the Olympics in August. The establishments also open up the rich culture of the city's shantytowns for travelers, giving them a glimpse into once "no-go" areas where about one-fifth of Rio's population lives. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
Milli Astill, age 7, attempts to persuade 3-year old Lissi-Lu to have her photograph taken with her in their Leicester City tu-tus in Leicester, Britain April 22, 2016. Leicester City's Premier League title dream became reality on Monday as their only remaining challengers Tottenham Hotspur drew 2-2 at Chelsea to complete one of the greatest ever sporting achievements.The Foxes' Premier League campaign has captivated fans in the provincial English city as well as sports fans worldwide. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
Five year-old Murtaza Ahmedi, an Afghan fan of Lionel Messi, wears a shirt signed by Barcelona star Lionel Messi as he plays with a football at his relatives' home in Quetta, Pakistan, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
Brazil's Jose Batista holds the Olympic torch aloft as he rides his horse, during the torch relay in Brasilia, Brazil, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
Musician Kanye West and wife Kim Kardashian arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" in Manhattan, New York, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump smiles as he speaks at the start of a campaign victory party after rival candidate Senator Ted Cruz dropped after the race for the Republican presidential nomination, at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
An activist shouts slogan in front of French Gendarmes during a demonstration against the French labor law proposal in Paris, France, May 3, 2016 as the labor reforms law reaches parliament today with 5,000 amendments to be discussed. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
A woman with a physical disability is hoisted up a pedestrian bridge by fellow protesters during a rally protest demanding the government for a monthly subsidy, in La Paz, Bolivia, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man uses a strainer to to separate the wheat grains in the Ultra-orthodox moshav of Komemiyut, Israel May 3, 2016. The harvested wheat will later be used to make the traditional unleavened bread eaten during the Jewish holiday of Passover. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
Britain's Prince Harry, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Toronto Mayor John Tory cheer on sledge hockey athletes during the Invictus Games media launch in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
Chinese Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team members take part in an anti-terrorism drill in Yichun, Jiangxi Province, China, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
People stand on balconies prior to a fashion show displaying creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his latest inter-seasonal Cruise collection for fashion house Chanel on Paseo del Prado street in Havana, Cuba, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
