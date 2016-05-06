Edition:
India
Fri May 6, 2016

A man walks in the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau (Auschwitz II) as thousands of people, mostly youth from all over the world gathered for the annual "March of the Living" to commemorate the Holocaust in Brzezinka near Oswiecim, Poland May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
Fishermen block a road with a boat during a protest calling on the government to help ease the economic effects of an harmful algal bloom that had affected their livelihoods, at Ancud on Chiloe island in Chile, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
A pink car remains among the ruins of destroyed buildings after wildfires tore through the Waterways area of Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada May 5, 2016. Courtesy of Brad Readman/Alberta Fire Fighters Association/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Russia's Mariinsky Theatre performs at the amphitheatre of the Syrian city of Palmyra, Syria in this handout picture provided by SANA on May 5, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
A Mountie surveys the damage on a street in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada in this May 4, 2016 image posted on social media. Courtesy Alberta RCMP/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
An ewe and its lambs rest on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides, Britain April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
A student protester uses a skate board to hit a police vehicle during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system in Santiago, Chile, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
Protesting refugees and migrants are pushed back by Greek police during a protest at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
A girl salutes to visitors before a show at the Mangyongdae Children's Palace in central Pyongyang, North Korea May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
Officers look on as smoke from Fort McMurray's raging wildfires billows into the air after their city was evacuated, May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter searches a house for Islamic State militants in Tel Asqof, northern Iraq, May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
The 170-metre (558-feet) tall Juche Tower is reflected in Taedong River as morning fog blankets Pyongyang, North Korea May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
Li Guoqiang talks on his phone outside his house at Guangfuli neighborhood, in Shanghai, China, April 1, 2016. Li, 38, is a deliveryman who rents a place at Guangfuli. In a corner of Shanghai, surrounded by a cement wall, lies one of the world's most valuable fields of debris and garbage. On paper, the Guangfuli neighborhood is a real estate investor's dream: a plot in the middle of one of the world's most expensive and fast-rising property markets. But the reality is more like a developer's nightmare, thanks to hundreds of people living there who have refused to budge from their ramshackle homes for nearly 16 years as the local authority sought to clear the land for new construction. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff reacts during a launch ceremony of Agricultural and Livestock Plan for 2016/2017, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
Elderly people attend an aquatic exercise at a private pool in Bangkok, Thailand, April 28, 2016. Many Thai families look after elderly relatives at a cost that countrywide adds up to just under a third of household income. The number of families facing this issue will balloon as the population ages at a rate among the fastest in Southeast Asia. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
President Barack Obama drinks a glass of filtered water from Flint, a city struggling with the effects of lead-poisoned drinking water, during a meeting with local and federal authorities in Michigan, May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
Yazidi female fighter Asema Dahir (L), 21, holds a weapon as she rides a pickup truck during a deployment near the frontline of the fight against Islamic State militants in Nawaran near Mosul, Iraq, April 20, 2016. When Islamic State swept into the northern Iraqi town of Sinjar in 2014, a few young Yazidi women took up arms against the militants attacking women and girls from their community. The killing and enslaving of thousands from Iraq's minority Yazidi community focused international attention on the group's violent campaign to impose its radical ideology and prompted Washington to launch an air offensive. It also prompted the formation of this unusual 30-woman unit made up of Yazidis as well as Kurds from Iraq and neighboring Syria. For them, only one thing matters: revenge for the women raped, beaten and executed by the jihadist militants. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
Russian Sukhoi Su-34 military jets are seen flying in formation through a glass roof of GUM department store during a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade to mark the 71st anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
Farmers shout slogans as police use a water cannon to disperse them during a protest in Chandigarh, India, May 4, 2016. Hundreds of farmers held a protest demanding release of payment to the farmers by official agencies that buy wheat for the government, protesting farmers said. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
Osama Abdul Mohsen, a Syrian refugee, and his young son Zaid walk along a street on their way to take a train in Getafe, outside Madrid, Spain, April 14, 2016. Mohsen's story went viral after he was filmed being tripped up by a camerawoman as he fled police near the Hungarian border with Serbia last September. He was carrying his youngest son Zaid in his arms at the time, and the two fell sprawling on the ground. Footage of the incident helped bring him to the attention of a soccer training school in Getafe on the outskirts of Madrid, which found him work as a liaison officer. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
Girls practice dancing at the Mangyongdae Children's Palace in central Pyongyang, North Korea May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
A Palestinian man is pictured through a damaged window of a truck as he inspects the scene of what witnesses said was an air strike on a workshop in Gaza City May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
Beach-goers stand still as a two-minute siren marking annual Holocaust Remembrance Day in Israel is sounded in Netanya, Israel May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
Ohio Governor John Kasich speaks as he withdraws as a Republican presidential candidate in Columbus, Ohio, May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
Fishermen protesters gather as they block a road with barricades at Pargua near Puerto Montt in Chile, May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
A Syrian refugee woman, who was stuck between the Jordanian and Syrian borders, holds her child as she cross into Jordan, near the town of Ruwaished, at the Hadalat area, east of the capital Amman, May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
A chandelier hangs in a damaged house in the rebel held area of Old Aleppo, Syria May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
A member of the Star Wars fan club, dressed as a Stormtrooper, talks to a girl outside a hospital's emergency ward during Star Wars Day celebrations in Monterrey, Mexico May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
Members of a tribal council accused of ordering the burning death of a 16-year-old girl are shown to the media after they were arrested by police in Donga Gali, outside Abbottabad, Pakistan May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Online News

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
Britain's Harry plays polo in the rain during the Sentebale Royal Salute Polo Cup in Wellington, Florida, May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
A German police officer from the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia fires his 9mm Walther P99 DAO (DAO - Double Action Only) during training at the new regional police training center in Dortmund, western Germany May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
Villarrica Volcano is seen at night from Villarrica national park in Pucon, Chile, May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
