The burnt remains of a barbecue are pictured in the Beacon Hill neighbourhood of Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 9, 2016 after wildfires forced the evacuation of the town. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A wounded warrior with an image of Wonder Woman on her prosthetic leg walks off the stage during the medal presentation ceremonies for the indoor rowing during the Invictus Games in Orlando, Florida, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff reacts as she attends a signing ceremony for new universities, at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Wounded warrior Michael Yule celebrates after winning the Lightweight Power Lifting gold during the Invictus Games in Orlando, Florida, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Smoke and flames from the wildfires erupt behind a car on the highway near Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Foreign reporters and their government guides follow, in newspapers and broadcast on television, the address by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) congress, at a hotel in central Pyongyang, North Korea May 8, 2016....more
President Barack Obama receives an honorary degree conferred upon him by Vernon Jordan before he delivered the commencement address to the 2016 graduating class of Howard University in Washington, D.C., May 7, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
The referee declares the fight over after Amir Khan is knocked down by Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in their WBC middleweight boxing title in Las Vegas, May 7, 2016. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/Livepic
A boy plays with a machine gun during an event in remembrance of the upcoming Victory Day, marking the anniversary of the Allied victory over Nazi Germany, in the southern city of Ashdod, Israel, May 7, 2016. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
People stand near a damaged tent after air strikes on Thursday hit a camp for internally displaced people in Syria's Idlib province near the Turkish border, Syria May 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A competitor walks on tightrope during a performance in Taizhou, Zhejiang Province, China, May 7, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
A subway worker walks away after a train departed the station in central Pyongyang, North Korea May 7, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Mario Gutierrez aboard Nyquist reacts after winning the 142nd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 7, 2016. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Jan Baty enjoys a mint julep before the 142nd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 7, 2016. Kramer Caswell/Louisville Courier-Journal via USA TODAY NETWORK
Novak Djokovic holds his trophy while posing with ballboys after his men's final match against Andy Murray at the Madrid Open, May 8, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Former U.S. President George W. Bush fist bumps wounded warrior Master Sergeant Israel Del Toro Jr on stage during the Symposium on Invisible Wounds at the Invictus Games in Orlando, Florida, May 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange holds up his new kitten at the Ecuadorian Embassy in central London, Britain, in this undated photograph released to Reuters on May 9, 2016. The kitten is a gift from Assange's young children to keep him company....more
Switzerland's players stand on the ice before their match against Kazakhstan at the IIHF World Championship in Moscow, Russia, May 7, 2016. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
The planet Mercury is seen in silhouette (lower left) as it transits across the face of the sun in this photo taken in Boyertown, Pennsylvania, May 9, 2016. Mercury passes between Earth and the sun only about 13 times a century, with the previous...more
A young girl looks on at a Boeing 767 airplane in the Enniscrone estuary after being tugged from Shannon airport out to sea around the west coast of Ireland, May 7, 2016. It is destined for local funeral director David McGowan's proposed Glamping...more
A 500-metre (1,640-ft.) aperture spherical telescope (FAST) is seen at the final stage of construction, among the mountains in Pingtang county, Guizhou province, China, May 7, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Officials accompanying foreign reporters stand near a rocket themed merry-go-around at kindergarten of a factory reporters visit on a government-organized tour in central Pyongyang, North Korea May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Boys, who are experiencing the lives of Buddhist monks by staying in a temple for two weeks as novice monks, look at a carousel at the Everland amusement park in Yongin, South Korea, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Russian servicemen march during the Victory Day parade, marking the 71st anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Women take part in a procession during the celebration of the Palms and Flowers Festival in Panchimalco, El Salvador May 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts after a play against the San Antonio Spurs during the fourth quarter in game four of the second round of the NBA Playoffs at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, May 8, 2016. Mark...more
Smoke from Fort McMurray-area wildfires that forced evacuations hangs over the still-frozen Lac La Loche across the provincial border in La Loche, Saskatchewan, Canada May 7, 2016. Courtesy of Raymond Dauvin/Handout via REUTERS
