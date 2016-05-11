Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed May 11, 2016

Fireworks explode over participants in a mass dance in the capital's main ceremonial square, a day after the ruling Workers' Party of Korea party wrapped up its first congress in 36 years, in Pyongyang, North Korea, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, May 10, 2016
A priest applies a "tika" on the portrait of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, during a special prayer organized by Hindu Sena, a Hindu right-wing group, to ensure his victory in the upcoming elections, according to a media release, in New Delhi, India May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Britain's Queen Elizabeth speaks to Commander Lucy D'Orsi during a garden party at Buckingham Palace in London, in this still image taken from video, Britain, May 10, 2016. Queen Elizabeth was caught on camera saying Chinese officials were "very rude" during a state visit to Britain by President Xi Jinping, during a garden party at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. REUTERS/ROYAL POOL via Reuters TV

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with participants of a gala game of the Night Ice Hockey League in Sochi, Russia, May 10, 2016. Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/Kremlin via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Members of the Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS), a militia affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), sit with an Arab tribal fighter (L) in a house in the village of Umm al-Dhiban, northern Iraq, April 30, 2016. They share little more than an enemy and struggle to communicate on the battlefield, but together two relatively obscure groups have opened up a new front against Islamic State militants in a remote corner of Iraq. The unlikely alliance between the Sinjar Resistance Units, an offshoot of a leftist Kurdish organization, and Abdulkhaleq al-Jarba, a Arab tribal militia is a measure of the extent to which Islamic State has upended the regional order. Across Iraq and Syria, new groups have emerged where old powers have waned, competing to claim fragments of territory from Islamic State and complicating the outlook when they win. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
People gather at the scene of a car bomb attack in Baghdad's mainly Shi'ite district of Sadr City, Iraq, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Iceland's Greta Salome rehearses the song �Hear Them Calling� during the jury show for the Eurovision Song Contest at the Ericsson Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden May 9, 2016. TT News Agency/Maja Suslin/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 10, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Salem, Oregon, U.S., May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Painter Dian Peralta, 24, exercises on the roof of his home in downtown Havana, Cuba, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Director George Miller, president of the 69th Cannes Film Festival, holds a film clapper on the eve of the opening of the Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, May 10, 2016
Lead guitarist Angus Young (R) and new singer Axl Rose of veteran rock band AC/DC perform during the "Rock or Bust" world tour concert in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Cast member Kristen Stewart poses during a photocall for the film "Cafe Society" out of competition, before the opening of the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
A solider films military officers following a mass dance performance in the capital's main ceremonial square, a day after the ruling Workers' Party of Korea party wrapped up its first congress in 36 years, in Pyongyang, North Korea, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, May 10, 2016
Boys look at tents from a roof of a train station at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Israeli soldiers sit in front of a monument engraved with names of fallen Israeli soldiers, as they wait for the start of a ceremony marking Memorial Day in Jerusalem, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, May 10, 2016
People stand by a damaged car at a train station at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest to support fishermen that have been affected due to a harmful algal bloom at Chiloe island, in Santiago, Chile, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, May 10, 2016
Police play football before the match between West Ham United and Manchester United at Upton Park, May 10, 2016. Reuters/Eddie Keogh/Livepic

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
A U.S. sitting volleyball player (L) hits the ball back to the Netherlands during their match at the Invictus Games in Orlando, Florida, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Former London Mayor Boris Johnson bangs his head on a floral display as he eats an ice cream in Charlestown Harbour, during a stop of the Vote Leave bus campaign, in favor of Britain leaving the European Union, in St Austell, Britain May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Cast members Russell Crowe (L) and Ryan Gosling pretend to push the vehicle they arrived in at the premiere of "The Nice Guys" in Hollywood, California, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
A campaign supporter reacts to meeting Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during a campaign rally in the Hall of Fame Pavilion at Louisville Slugger Field in Louisville, Kentucky, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Pope Francis waves as he arrives to lead the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
A Palestinian boy looks out of his family house, that was damaged during 2014 war, as Belgium's Minister of Foreign Affairs Didier Reynders speaks during a news conference, eastern Gaza City May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 10, 2016
